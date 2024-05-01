Fashion
phones, harassment, dress code, SAT
In the Christina School DistrictAt the second town hall meeting of this school year Tuesday evening, the handful of community members who showed up shared concerns about cell phone use, school bullying and preparation for exams.
The purpose of the meetings is to allow Christina residents to interact with the district's school board.
This is a unique arrangement because during monthly meetings, the board is not allowed to respond or interact with those who make public comments.
Dress code
Lane Carter, a teacher at Newark High School, first spoke about concerns about cell phone use. She wants to see privacy rules put in place so students can't record and share videos of other people in the building.
Carter also said she was concerned about the dress code, primarily with students covering their faces.
She said it was difficult to identify those wearing face masks, adding that this made it difficult for attendance purposes and also in case of emergency.
We recommend a no hat, no balaclava, no ski mask and no medical mask policy without a doctor's note, she said.
Phones and gambling
John Schmidt, director of youth prevention services at Delaware Council on Problem Gamblingspoke first at town hall.
In his role, Schmidt travels to schools across the state and talks to children about developing a healthy relationship with phones, social media, video games and helps them understand the impact it has on their lives , their mental health, their relationships, their grades and more.
He has worked with Christina Schools for over five years.
What I have seen, particularly since COVID, is a significant deterioration in the focus in classrooms on active teaching due to the presence of phones in classrooms, he said. -he declares. It affects some of the same reward regions of our brain as other addictions that we're pretty familiar with, like heroin, alcohol, crack, marijuana, things like that.
He sees a lack of support from district employees to address this issue, and he realizes some of that might be due to all the other policies they're trying to enforce, but he called it lethargic .
We have to come up with a very sensible solution because we are normalizing nonsense and it's being done to the detriment of our children, to the detriment of their ability to learn and succeed and grow in their middle school and high school academic process, Schmidt said, and it's something that I see as becoming more and more of a threat.
The school board seemed very interested in receiving some of the research Schmidt had done for the board on gambling problems.
Schmidt confirmed that this is a national problem and that there is a lot of data to be reported on the negative effects of cell phone use in school and, in fact, how Abundance of screen time affects their behavior.
The board wondered what support Schmidt would like to see since he said it is lacking.
The main problem, Schmidt said, is that there isn't enough accountability, from the superintendent down to the hall monitors, to enforce the student code and deal with infractions.
Schmidt said successful schools have a backpack policy that says cell phones must be in students' backpacks at all times of the day.
Another idea is the Yondr pouch used by the Colonial School District. This is a pouch that students receive when they enter a classroom that seals their phone with a small lock hole that can only be unlocked on a base when they leave the classroom or school.
Board member Claire O'Neal said this could be an opportunity to strengthen the cell phone policy in the student handbook.
Board member YF Lou said the attention-grabbing effects phones have on a developing brain can be very negative and impactful.
Intimidation
A day after the Student Behavior and School Climate Task Force reviewed statewide suspension data, parent Andrew Walra informed the board of an ongoing situation with her nine-year-old daughter.
RELATED: School behavior group wants more funding for specialists
First, he said there was no mention of zero tolerance in the student handbook when it comes to bullying.
Her daughter was once pushed by a fourth-grade boy and, most recently, was hit by the boy on the playground.
Imagine, as a parent, receiving a phone call that your child was punched in the face, Walra said. I immediately saw all types of red.
He said it was wrong to say the school's first priority was to ensure the boys' emotional wellbeing was under control, rather than prioritizing punishing the child and making sure her own daughter was okay.
I don't see how my daughter, as a victim, should take second place to his actions and his possible distress when it was he who created this situation, he said.
He also said it was wrong to think that by working with school management a possible solution was to move his daughter to another class. He again said that this punishes the victim.
Another problem he had was not addressing students with repeated incidents of the same negative behavior.
Patton thanked Walra for her dedication and passion to ensure her daughter was in a safe learning environment.
He also put him in contact with a district director and promised that contact would be made and a solution found as soon as possible.
Patton also said he would make sure the board follows up on this specific case and receives updates to ensure it is resolved.
Board member Alethea Smith-Tucker said the Walras incident was part of a larger issue surrounding Delaware schools that has become evident as the Delaware General Assembly now grants more great attention to student discipline.
She said these incidents have a direct impact on physical and mental health and she is pushing for the district to create a committee to focus on these behavioral incidents with social services, behavioral health employees, partners community and safety and security personnel such as school resource officers. and agents.
The district bears a huge responsibility in shaping the emotional well-being and well-being of our students, she said.
SAT Preparation
Carter spoke about the lack of resources to prepare students for the SAT.
She proposed the neighborhood contract Khan Academyan online website that offers tutoring programs for various subjects and tests.
It's an inexpensive solution for students, and there's also a free program, she said. We will try to launch a pilot program next year. We have a lot of support from our administrator, but I put the notes there for you to read, but what I'm most interested in is helping the 11th graders, we so we would like to prepare them in ninth and 10th, maybe. in their study rooms.
Smith-Tucker emphasized that Khan Academy is very geared toward school districts, so its cost likely won't be prohibitive.
Carter confirmed it was about $5 per student.
There were about eight speakers in total Tuesday.
We are implementing an aggressive plan to change the landscape of our schools, Patton said, and it starts with the idea of a bottom-up approach, not a top-down approach. It starts with understanding. We're putting a lot of money into the district office, with staff and other things, when we should be putting it into our schools. This should be about student achievement.
He said it's important for the district to be transparent and held accountable.
It is unclear if and when the next town hall will be held for the 2023-2024 school year.
It was an honor to come before our community and have these conversations, Smith-Tucker said. Low pressure, very different from our traditional board meetings, so I hope we continue to have more and more town hall meetings like this.
Raised in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Jarek earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and a bachelor's degree in political science from Temple University in 2021. After running CNN's Michael Smerconish YouTube channel, Jarek became a reporter for the Bucks County Herald before join Delaware LIVE News.
Jarek can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (215) 450-9982. Follow him on Twitter @jarekrutz and on LinkedIn
|
Sources
2/ https://delawarelive.com/christina-town-hall-phones-bullying-dress-code-sats/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sheezan Khan thinks only this actor can speak Urdu in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: Itni naainsaafi | Web series
- phones, harassment, dress code, SAT
- Discover Thrills & Frills updates and the second act of the Expansion Pass!
- Bollywood box office reports today are 95% accurate
- Michigan Football Spring Transfer Portal Summary: Who's Coming? To leave?
- Stocks & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Projo Confirms Jokowi Will Join Another Political Party After Not Being Considered PDIP
- The UK is not interesting to green investors, a former climate adviser has said.
- Opening of a new cocktail lounge, restaurant and performance hall in Troy
- Carbonfact raises $15 million for emissions reporting solution for fashion industry
- Pakistani groom gifts framed photo of ex-PM Imran Khan to bride on her wedding day
- The American view on China's role in the world