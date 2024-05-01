phones, harassment, dress code, SAT

In the Christina School DistrictAt the second town hall meeting of this school year Tuesday evening, the handful of community members who showed up shared concerns about cell phone use, school bullying and preparation for exams.

The purpose of the meetings is to allow Christina residents to interact with the district's school board.

This is a unique arrangement because during monthly meetings, the board is not allowed to respond or interact with those who make public comments.

Dress code

Lane Carter, a teacher at Newark High School, first spoke about concerns about cell phone use. She wants to see privacy rules put in place so students can't record and share videos of other people in the building.

Carter also said she was concerned about the dress code, primarily with students covering their faces.

She said it was difficult to identify those wearing face masks, adding that this made it difficult for attendance purposes and also in case of emergency.

We recommend a no hat, no balaclava, no ski mask and no medical mask policy without a doctor's note, she said.

Phones and gambling

John Schmidt, director of youth prevention services at Delaware Council on Problem Gamblingspoke first at town hall.

In his role, Schmidt travels to schools across the state and talks to children about developing a healthy relationship with phones, social media, video games and helps them understand the impact it has on their lives , their mental health, their relationships, their grades and more.

He has worked with Christina Schools for over five years.

What I have seen, particularly since COVID, is a significant deterioration in the focus in classrooms on active teaching due to the presence of phones in classrooms, he said. -he declares. It affects some of the same reward regions of our brain as other addictions that we're pretty familiar with, like heroin, alcohol, crack, marijuana, things like that.

He sees a lack of support from district employees to address this issue, and he realizes some of that might be due to all the other policies they're trying to enforce, but he called it lethargic .

We have to come up with a very sensible solution because we are normalizing nonsense and it's being done to the detriment of our children, to the detriment of their ability to learn and succeed and grow in their middle school and high school academic process, Schmidt said, and it's something that I see as becoming more and more of a threat.

The school board seemed very interested in receiving some of the research Schmidt had done for the board on gambling problems.

Schmidt confirmed that this is a national problem and that there is a lot of data to be reported on the negative effects of cell phone use in school and, in fact, how Abundance of screen time affects their behavior.

The board wondered what support Schmidt would like to see since he said it is lacking.

The main problem, Schmidt said, is that there isn't enough accountability, from the superintendent down to the hall monitors, to enforce the student code and deal with infractions.

Schmidt said successful schools have a backpack policy that says cell phones must be in students' backpacks at all times of the day.

Another idea is the Yondr pouch used by the Colonial School District. This is a pouch that students receive when they enter a classroom that seals their phone with a small lock hole that can only be unlocked on a base when they leave the classroom or school.

Board member Claire O'Neal said this could be an opportunity to strengthen the cell phone policy in the student handbook.

Board member YF Lou said the attention-grabbing effects phones have on a developing brain can be very negative and impactful.

Intimidation

A day after the Student Behavior and School Climate Task Force reviewed statewide suspension data, parent Andrew Walra informed the board of an ongoing situation with her nine-year-old daughter.

First, he said there was no mention of zero tolerance in the student handbook when it comes to bullying.

Her daughter was once pushed by a fourth-grade boy and, most recently, was hit by the boy on the playground.

Imagine, as a parent, receiving a phone call that your child was punched in the face, Walra said. I immediately saw all types of red.

He said it was wrong to say the school's first priority was to ensure the boys' emotional wellbeing was under control, rather than prioritizing punishing the child and making sure her own daughter was okay.

I don't see how my daughter, as a victim, should take second place to his actions and his possible distress when it was he who created this situation, he said.

He also said it was wrong to think that by working with school management a possible solution was to move his daughter to another class. He again said that this punishes the victim.

Another problem he had was not addressing students with repeated incidents of the same negative behavior.

Patton thanked Walra for her dedication and passion to ensure her daughter was in a safe learning environment.

He also put him in contact with a district director and promised that contact would be made and a solution found as soon as possible.

Patton also said he would make sure the board follows up on this specific case and receives updates to ensure it is resolved.

Board member Alethea Smith-Tucker said the Walras incident was part of a larger issue surrounding Delaware schools that has become evident as the Delaware General Assembly now grants more great attention to student discipline.

She said these incidents have a direct impact on physical and mental health and she is pushing for the district to create a committee to focus on these behavioral incidents with social services, behavioral health employees, partners community and safety and security personnel such as school resource officers. and agents.

The district bears a huge responsibility in shaping the emotional well-being and well-being of our students, she said.

SAT Preparation

Carter spoke about the lack of resources to prepare students for the SAT.

She proposed the neighborhood contract Khan Academyan online website that offers tutoring programs for various subjects and tests.

It's an inexpensive solution for students, and there's also a free program, she said. We will try to launch a pilot program next year. We have a lot of support from our administrator, but I put the notes there for you to read, but what I'm most interested in is helping the 11th graders, we so we would like to prepare them in ninth and 10th, maybe. in their study rooms.

Smith-Tucker emphasized that Khan Academy is very geared toward school districts, so its cost likely won't be prohibitive.

Carter confirmed it was about $5 per student.

There were about eight speakers in total Tuesday.

We are implementing an aggressive plan to change the landscape of our schools, Patton said, and it starts with the idea of ​​a bottom-up approach, not a top-down approach. It starts with understanding. We're putting a lot of money into the district office, with staff and other things, when we should be putting it into our schools. This should be about student achievement.

He said it's important for the district to be transparent and held accountable.

It is unclear if and when the next town hall will be held for the 2023-2024 school year.

It was an honor to come before our community and have these conversations, Smith-Tucker said. Low pressure, very different from our traditional board meetings, so I hope we continue to have more and more town hall meetings like this.