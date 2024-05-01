A lesson in 60s fashion history: mini skirts, mods and the birth of bohemianism





In a few years, Saint Laurent would give the world fashion icons, a word often used but rarely accurate. First come her straight dresses in primary colors inspired by the geometric work of Piet Mondrian in 1965; Saint Laurent, not one of the creators of Swinging London, seemed to beat them at their own game. In 1966, Le Smoking tuxedos for women appeared. And in 1967 he delivered his safari-inspired collection, brilliantly documented with a memorable Richard Avedon shot of Veruschka. And Saint Laurent was only just beginning. Susan Moncur in Saint Laurent tribute to the Piet Mondrian cocktail dress, fall 1965 Haute CouturePhoto: Alamy First YSL pantsuit, spring 1967 Haute CouturePhoto: Getty Images Enter: the space age The future was now Even though the United States went to the Moon in 1969, that was long before space-age fashions had been launched. The era's fascination with space exploration found expression in a new style movement called Atomic, and in the fashion world, a generation of designers let their fantasies take flight: André Courrges, Paco Rabanne and Pierre Cardin. Shiny silver foil-like vinyl decorated a collection of PVC lunar girl clothing for the Courrges Spring/Summer 1964 Space Age collection, which also included astronaut hats and goggles and mid-calf boots . In 1966, Cardin launched a collection of pinafore dresses worn over form-fitting bows and turtlenecks. Photographed by Franco Rubartelli, VogueMay 1968 Photographed by William Klein, Vogue, March 1, 1965 Enter the hippie culture Bohemian fashion takes hold At the very end of the decade, increased disapproval of the Vietnam War and a call for civil rights gave rise to a movement rooted in peace and love. On college campuses, students were protesting the war. In Alabama, a series of three marches, the Selma Marches, in 1965, protested the blocking of voting rights for black Americans. In 1967, thousands of hippies converged on San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood to mingle with like-minded people in what has since been dubbed the Summer of Love. And in 1969, in upstate New York, the unprecedented multi-day Woodstock concert took place. Fashion meant bohemian maxi dresses with small flowers, loose, billowy silhouettes, and folk fashions with Eastern European ties. The aesthetic was certainly considered fashion for the subculture, although by the mid-1970s emblems of the look appeared on the catwalks. Photographed by Patrick Lichfield, Vogue, November 1, 1969 The best designers of the 1960s Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, André Courrges, Paco Rabanne, Mary Quant, Barbara Hulanicki, Roberto Capucci, Pierre Balmain, Oleg Cassini, Rudi Gernreich, Norman Norrell, Nettie Rosenstein, Vera Maxwell, Hubert de Givenchy, Emilio Pucci, Claire McCardell, Bonnie Cashin, Pauline Trigre, Hardy Amies, Norman Hartnell, Pierre Cardin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/1960s-fashion-history-lesson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos