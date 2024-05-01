Indigenous fashion festival comes to Tkemlps on Red Dress Day weekend

A Red Dress Day photo shoot by Kim Coltman

On Red Dress Day weekend, a Cree-Mtis woman is hosting a two-day Indigenous fashion festival, where designers each create a red dress to raise awareness about MMIWG2S+.

Kim Coltman has worked in the fashion industry since 1972 when she made her debut as a model. She now uses the knowledge she gained to run Fashion Speaks International (FSI), an organization based in Tkemlps (Kamloops) that she created in 2015.

FSI's Red Dress Revolutions Fashion Festival will take place this Saturday and Sunday, Red Dress Day, at the Kamloops Airport's Northside Hangar.

Held in an airport hangar that can accommodate up to 300 people, the show will feature nine designers, according to the event websiteall of whom, according to Coltman, had been tasked with designing a red dress for the May 5 show finale.

Some of the designers showcasing their collections at the Revolutions show include Shannon Kilroy, Sierra William, Elizabeth Spike and Arthur Paul. The event will also feature performances by the Cultural Ballet and Dannicka Kequahtooway as well as vendor tables.

Raising awareness through fashion

Coltman's past keeps MMIWG2S+ at the forefront of his mind and drives his ambition in the fashion industry. Coltman recalls her own kidnapping experience and how lucky she was to escape.

I no longer consider myself a survivor. I now consider myself a successful person because I'm out there, successful and helping others, she said.

So my goal became to create a coalition of fashion industry professionals all wanting to use their voices for the same purpose.

Coltman notes that FSI was born after putting on a one-off fashion show in 2015, but the public response was so strong that she knew she had to keep doing more.

The main goal was, and has remained, to raise awareness of the MMIWG2S, according to the FSI website.

Their website also states that FSI works with other grassroots organizations that work directly with MMIWG2S families, as well as various community members affected by the MMIWG2S+ crisis.

Palexelsiya Lorelei Williams and Krista Cutarm hold a No More Stolen Sisters banner in Cannes. Photo via Kim Coltman

This weekend event is the latest of many fashion shows and photoshoots hosted by Coltman to mark Red Dress Day.

Passing through Cannes for a previous show, Coltman said he has photos of MMIWG2S+ lining the track. She believes international trade shows are important to raise awareness of the current MMIWG2S+ crisis in Canada.

For me, being able to do shows overseas where we can bring images of our fallen and show them to the world while we're there is super, super important, she said.

So by promoting (the creators) while we promote or talk about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people, it has allowed us to open up conversations that we would normally never have with people from all over the world.

Coltman also incorporates Indigenous culture into every show she produces, with previous shows featuring an opening prayer and powwow dancers. During one performance, they were unable to purify themselves inside, so everyone went outside and continued to pray and purify themselves together.

People on the street would stop and stare at us and many of them would hold back and wait until we were finished so they could ask us questions, she said.

We really have more than just one topic we want to discuss. And you know, that's why I called my company Fashion Speaks because it does and it can. And it can lead to healing and it can lead to truth and it can lead to reconciliation and it can lead to the world.

She highlighted how fashion can open doors for Indigenous people and said the different aspects of resilience, artist talent and community present in fashion shows are all interconnected.

We're really trying to make those connections around the world so we can move forward, we can heal, and we can help others heal, she said.

Coltman considers his grandmother a role model for perseverance and drive.

Although from a young age Coltman believed his grandmothers had to hide their Indigenous heritage out of shame, it was more to keep their family safe after she took three of her four children to residential school and had them all back later they lived in a small cabin and were able to stay together.

She really, really gave me a solid foundation to be able to follow through on my commitments and find a way to get there, no matter what.

Opportunities for youth

Now in her 60s, Coltman has turned her attention to teaching modeling and organizing fashion events. One of FSI's mandates is to provide opportunities to young Indigenous people interested in the fashion industry.

I think one of the greatest joys I've had is being able to teach Native youth to get them interested and involved in something bigger than themselves, Coltman said.

Let's share this across all communities and give young people something to do, something to achieve, something to be a part of, because when you're a part of it, it's so exciting and it's so rewarding.

Models who are walking for the first time will have their family coming to support them, even if it is to an international destination and the same goes for designers who can even have their family members walk in the shows for them.

Over the years, Coltman has noticed a change in some of his former students, where their interests have broadened. She asked former models to become fashion designers, photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists.

It's just amazing how they find a niche within the fashion industry that speaks to them once they get their foot in the door, she said.

Growing since the first show in 2015, FSI has produced shows internationally in Australia and France (Paris and Cannes). At Cannes, Coltman said the audience included director Martin Scorsese and the actors from his film. Flower Moon Killers.

As FSI shows have grown over the years, Coltman has expanded his team to include two employees to help organize and manage the events and also relies on volunteers.

There was trouble getting things done, Coltman noted, with funding issues and the challenges of COVID-19 forcing her to close a school where she was leading workshops. She is now looking for a new space and rebuilding her website.

With Kamloops being a transit traffic hub, Coltman sees it as an ideal place to operate since opportunities are already available in larger cities and it opens them up to a larger, more rural audience.

When she talks about the availability of her classes for people living on reserves and in isolated areas, she says she wants to ensure awareness and make the effort to reach everyone.

They just don't have the exposure they need, they don't have the opportunities they need and we want to provide that for them.

For the next show, the date is quickly approaching, which is stressful for Coltman because she has high hopes for it.

This is fashion, this is how it happens, and no matter what happens, the show must go on, she said.

There are always these little challenges and you just have to continue to rise, tackle them and learn from them.