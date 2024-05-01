I always shop at Old Navy, here are 14 spring and summer dresses (on sale!) that I'm adding to my wish list





The sun is finally shining and the flowers are blooming; This can only mean one thing, it’s clothing season! As someone who wears a size 16-18, it can be difficult to find budget-friendly dresses that fit me. Because of that, Old Navy has been my favorite place to shop for trendy, affordable, fit-for-all dresses year after year. As a lover of Old Navy, I've rounded up my favorite dresses of the season, from sleek sportswear to seasonal patio chic; I've even included several options for stylish event outfits. Best of all, they're all on sale. To discover the best Old Navy Dresses for spring and summer 2024, discover my picks below. The Best Old Navy Dresses for Hiking, Biking, and the Gym Cloud+ Strappy Athletic Dress (Photo via Old Navy). There's nothing wrong with wanting to look cute at the gym! This athletic dress features a fashionable silhouette while providing good support. PowerSoft Racerback Athletic Dress (Photo by Old Navy) It's not just clothing season; It’s also tennis season! The bike shorts and bra integrated into the PowerSoft Athletic Racerback Dress will help you move around the field. PowerSoft Square Neck Athletic Dress (Photo by Old Navy) From the gym to the smoothie bar to brunch, this dress can do it all. The thicker straps and square neckline elevate this dress from activewear to stylish streetwear. PowerSoft Cami Athletic Dress (Photo by Old Navy) Not only is this dress adorable, it's adaptable: it features adjustable straps, bike shorts (with pockets!), and peach-smooth fabric that brightens chafing. Best Casual Spring and Summer Dresses Old Navy Sleeveless A-Line Mini Dress (Photo by Old Navy) The old navy Sleeveless trapeze mini dress is the definition of easy and breezy. Made from 100% cotton, this dress is made for drinks on the patio or a backyard barbecue. Fit and Flare Camisole Mini Dress (Photo by Old Navy) There are few things more beautiful than a dress that you can wear with a bra. The silhouette of this dress is everything you want in a summer dress, and it comes in 11 gorgeous colors and prints. Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress (Photo by Old Navy) Summer days are full of adventure, and sometimes you need a dress that moves with you while still looking chic. The ribbed knit material of this style is stretchy and comfortable enough to take you wherever the day takes you. Waist-Defined Utility Midi Shirt Dress (Photo by Old Navy) From the office to a coffee date, this dress has you covered. The capped Dolman sleeves paired with the midi length give you more coverage while remaining lightweight and effortless. Crinkled Gauze A-Line Mini Dress (Photo via Old Navy) This light and airy fabric is everything I want to wear this summer. This dress is the perfect cross-cut for staying cool while looking incredibly chic. Best Old Navy Dresses for Casual Events and Weddings Sleeveless Fit and Flare Midi Dress (Photo by Old Navy) An affordable, size-appropriate wedding guest dress? Yes please! This dress might be my favorite of the bunch with a gorgeous linen blend fabric and 10 different print options. V-Neck A-Line Mini Dress (Photo by Old Navy) Invited to a garden party? The flutter sleeves and empire waist make this dress so romantic and dreamy. Sleeveless Rib Knit Midi Dress (Photo by Old Navy) One reviewer called this “the perfect weekend dress.” Defined-waist midi dress (Photo by Old Navy) This dress is a picture of elegance with its flowing sleeves and button front. Linen-blend midi dress with split collar (Photo by Old Navy) Linen for summer? Innovative! This dress is not only beautiful, it is timeless. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.

