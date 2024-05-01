What is the dress code? –NBC New York





The most anticipated party of the year is fast approaching. Film stars, musicians and celebrities will parade at the Met Gala, as part of the Costume Institute's charity event which will take place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum in New York. It's a magical night that draws all the stars to New York – and sparks curiosity from around the world, as fans wait to see what kind of outfits their favorite stars will wear. Although creativity at the gala has no limits, the idea behind the guests' style will be linked to the Met Gala theme. What does the Met Gala theme mean? This year's theme will be “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which is the name of the Costume Institute's spring 2024 exhibition. This is not to say that celebrities will dress like sleeping beauties, but rather that the exhibition will be based on unique garments from four centuries ago that will be reborn for those who see them. The exhibition will feature approximately 250 garments and accessories with 400 years of history, visually united by nature-related iconography, which will serve as a metaphor for the fragile and ephemeral nature of fashion and a way to examine the cyclical themes of fashion. renaissance and renewal, as the museum's website details. “The exhibition will explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these legendary objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures and movements of clothing that can no longer interact directly with the body. » said the Met website. When a garment enters our collection, its status is irrevocably changed. What was once a vital part of a person's lived experience is now an immobile work of art that can no longer be worn, heard, touched or smelled. The exhibition strives to reanimate these works of art by awakening their sensory capabilities through a diverse range of technologies, providing visitors with sensory access to rare historical clothing and rarefied contemporary fashions. By appealing to the widest possible range of human senses, the exhibition aims to reconnect with the works on display as they were originally conceived with vivacity, dynamism and, ultimately, life, said Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute. The exhibition will be a series of sleeping beauties, clothes which can no longer be worn on mannequins due to their extreme fragility, displayed in glass coffins allowing visitors to analyze their different states of deterioration as if under a microscope. Some beauties will be brought back to life through the illusion technique known as Peppers' ghost. The exhibition will run from May 10 to September 2, 2024 after the Met Gala. What is the dress code for the Met Gala? According to the name of the exhibition, the celebrity dress code this year is “The Garden of Time”. As explained in Vogue magazinethe dress code is inspired by a short story written by JG Ballard, which has the same name as the exhibition and was published in 1962. In this story there is a combination of beauty and destruction, it shows how over time time a flower garden ends up being sloppy and graceless. According to the magazine, it is possible that celebrities are inspired by designs based on melancholy flowers or designs related to time. Get more Met Gala news here.

