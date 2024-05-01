Megan Fox praises her son for wearing a dress





Megan Fox's son wears dresses, and she's all for it! Hollywood sensation Megan Fox is not only a fierce actress; she is also a certified mama bear. In a recent interview with Glamor UK, Megan spilled the tea on her parenting philosophy, particularly regarding her eldest son, Noah. Megan Fox's candid confession about gender identity! via Getty Images According to Megan, she has had an open dialogue about gender identity with her children for some time. via Getty Images It all started when Noah, now 9, expressed an interest in wearing dresses at just two years old. Megan Fox's Inclusive Parenting Tactics Revealed! Megan didn't bat an eyelid; instead, she embraced it wholeheartedly. via Getty She even went the extra mile by purchasing books that addressed the topic of gender identity and expression. via Getty Megan revealed: “Some books are written by transgender children. Some books simply explain how you can be a boy and wear a dress…” “…You can express yourself through your clothes however you want.” This mom doesn't just talk; she takes the step. Megan Fox's Efforts to Normalize Gender Expression! “So since they were very young, I integrated these things into their daily lives…” “…so no one feels weird, strange or different,” Megan emphasized. via Getty Images But as the conversation delved into her children's experiences, Megan couldn't hold back her emotions. Megan Fox's Concerns About Social Interactions Revealed! She spoke about her concerns, particularly about how others might treat her children. “I can’t control how others react to my children…” “…I can't control the things that the other kids they go to school with have learned and then repeat to them,” Megan confessed. It’s this vulnerability that brings Megan’s maternal instincts through. She is fiercely protective of her children. via Getty Images She works to protect them from the harsh realities of social media. via Getty Despite the challenges, Megan beams with pride when talking about Noah's talents. “Noah is an incredible pianist. He can learn the Mozart concerto in an hour. It's moments like these that make Megan want to share her children's accomplishments with the world. via Getty Images But there's a catch: She's reluctant to expose them to the negativity that often comes with fame. via Getty Images “I want people to see this, but I also don't want the world to have access to this gentle soul…” “…and say everything we all know they're going to say,” Megan confessed, her vulnerability shining through. Megan Fox's unwavering support for Noah! via Getty Images The fight is real, but Megan's determination to protect her children knows no bounds. And even though she knows she can't protect them from everything, she's willing to fight tooth and nail to keep them safe. “I know I can't protect them forever, even if I have a hurting child,” Megan admitted. via Getty Her words carry the weight of a mother's love and concern. It also expresses the wish to change the state of humanity. via Getty Images It's a sentiment that resonates with parents everywhere. But amid the worries and challenges, Megan finds comfort in her child's courage. It's a journey filled with twists and turns, but Megan stands firm by her child's side.

