





Catharyn Hayne / KLC photos As well as setting a meet record 4x100m relay, David Foster also recorded victories in the 100m and 200m.

Bears post largest margin of victory in 32 years

STANFORD California Track & Field finished its regular season in tremendous fashion Tuesday, scoring a more than decisive victory on the men's side at the 129th Big Meet by demolishing Stanford at Cobb Track and Angell Field by a margin of 114-48, its largest differential of points since 1992. The men also notched two meet records, courtesy of the NCAA leader. Rowan Hamilton (hammer, 74.46 m/244-3) and the 4×100 m relay quartet of Chase Williams , George Monroe , Mason Mangum And David Foster (39.46); both were previously owned by the Cardinal, with Hamilton's exceeding Dave Popejoy's 1995 mark by more than four yards. Hamilton's victory capped the Golden Bears' first podium finish of the day, which included Ivar Moisander second place mark of 68.29 m (224-0) and That of Michael Gupta third place 64.57 m (211-10); the latter, a personal best, moved Gupta to 7th in program history. Cal also scored all nine points in the men's pole vault thanks to Siemens (4.77m/15-7.75), Parker Terrill (4.77m/15-7.75) and David Broc (4.47 m/14-8), then repeated this feat in the discus, where That of Justin Wirtz third place (52.53m/172-4) followed the massive personal bests of Nick Godbehere (53.85m/176-8) and Charlie Dan (53.58m/175-9). The decathlete trio of Seth Johnson , Luc my friend And Riley Knott he also achieved a 1-2-3 ranking, in that order, in the 110m hurdles and javelin; in the hurdles, Johnson's victory came in 14.86 to Buddie's personal best of 15.12 and Knott's 15.16, while the javelin contest resulted in 54.57m (179-0 ) for Johnson, 52.48 m (172-2) for Buddie and 51.51 m. (169-0) for Knott. A final men's sweep came in the 100, where Foster (10.25) led Williams (10.39) and Monroe (10.39) to nine more points for Cal. The Cal men's other victories came in the long jump (Mangum, 7.66 mw/25-1.75), high jump ( Jai Williams 2.07m/6-9.5), the 400m ( Isaiah Shaw 46.76), the 800m ( It's Godwin 1:54.26), the 400m hurdles ( Aiden Boulanger 52.97), the 200 m (Foster, 21.16 PR) and the 4×400 m (Shaw/Godwin/Johnson/ Josh Keller 3:13.23). In the women's competition, the Cardinal ended Cal's three-game winning streak, winning with a score of 90-72. Senior Amari Turner earned Cal's third record of the day in the pole vault, surpassing the 2011 mark set by Stanford's Katerina Stefanidi with a winning jump of 4.35m (14-3.25). Turner's result highlighted one of three podium finishes on the women's side, with Kylie Hilton (4.07m/13-4.25) and Ali Sahaida (3.97 m/13-0.25) completing the top three in the pole vault. Cal also achieved this distinction in the 100m hurdles with Jazlynn Shearer's 13.52 beating a 13.53 from Jada Hicks and a 2:17 p.m. Mari Testa and the hammer of women, where Jasmine Blair 60.47m (198-4) led Adrianna Coleman's 56.54 m (185-6) and Destiny Okoh 56.47m (185-3). Blair then had another victory in the discus, where she improved her PR (and her #2 program score) by over a meter to 59.60m (195-6). The Cal women earned three more victories in field events. The shot put competition landed in favor of Caisa Marie Lindfors who threw 15.18m (49-9.75) for the victory, while Myla Canty surpassed the field in the triple jump (12.19 m/40-0) and Caroline lives beat his competitors in the javelin (50.03 m/164-1). “I think all of our kids competed to the best of their abilities,” the track and field/cross country director said. Robyn Johnson said. “It's because of the Stanford women that they were the better team today. Our guys did a really good job, they really showed out. I think we can do something special at the Pac-12 Championships .” THE 129TH GREAT MEETING – RESULTS

Men’s results

100m: 1. David Foster 10:25 a.m.; 2. Chase Williams 10:39 a.m.; 3. George Monroe 10:39 a.m.; 4. Christian Trapps 10:60 a.m.; 6. Samir Thota 10.78; 7. Deon McCauley 10.86; 9. Javon Hampton Jr. 10.92; ten. Allen Seo 11.21

200m: 1. David Foster 21.16 (RP); 2. George Monroe 9:28 p.m.; 4. Chase Williams 9:37 p.m. (RP); 4. Christian Trapps 9:58 p.m.; 5. Deon McCauley 21.67 (RP); 8. Samir Thota 22.03; 9. Avinash Schwarzkopf 22.06 (PR)

400m: 1. Isaiah Shaw 46.76; 3. Josh Keller 48.04; 5. Avinash Schwarzkopf 50.59 (PR)

800m: 1. It's Godwin 1:54.26; 4. Rowan FitzGerald 1:57.37

1500m: 3. Justin Pretre 3:44.29 (RP); 6. Carrick Denker 3:48.49 (RP); 7. Caden Carney 3:53.87; 9. Rowan FitzGerald 3:57.17

3000m: 7. Caden Carney 9:06.07; 8. Julien Doak 9:06.25 (PR)

110 m hurdles: 1. Seth Johnson 14.86; 2. Luc my friend 15.12 (RP); 3. Riley Knott 3:16 p.m.; 4. Chukwunonso Udeh 4:05 p.m. (RP)

400m hurdles: 1. Aiden Boulanger 52.97

3000m Steeple: 3. Dylan Bissell 10:04.94 (RP)

4x100m relay: 1. California 39.46 ( Chase Williams , George Monroe , Mason Mangum , David Foster meeting record)

4x400m relay: 1. California 3:13.23 ( Isaiah Shaw , It's Godwin , Seth Johnson , Josh Keller )

Big jump: 1. Jai Williams 2.07m/6-9.5; 2. Riley Knott 2.02m/6-7.5; 4. Victor Ezike Jr. 1.92m/6-3.5; 5. Seth Johnson 1.87m/6-1.5

Pole vault: 1. Siemens 4.77m/15-7.75; 2. Parker Terrill 4.77m/15-7.75; 3. David Broc 4.47m/14-8; 4. Luc my friend 4.17m/13-8.25

Long jump: 1. Mason Mangum 7.66 MW/25-1.75; 2. Jason Plumb 7.66m/25-1.75; 5. Javon Hampton Jr. 7.21 mw/23-8 (wind-aided PR); 6. Chukwunonso Udeh 7.12m/23-4.5

Triple jump: 2. Jeremy Bolaños 15.15 MW/49-8.5; 3. Obi Nwafor 14.78 m/48-6 (wind legal PR); 4. Victor Ezike Jr. 14.37m/47-1.75 (RP)

Shot put : 2. Jeff Duensing 18.35m/60-2.5; 3. Nick Godbehere 17.71m/58-1.25; 4. Nick Iwankiw 17.35m/56-11.25(RP); 5. Tanveer Raza 14.96m/49-1

Disk: 1. Nick Godbehere 53.85m/176-8 (RP); 2. Charlie Dan 53.58m/175-9 (RP); 3. Justin Wirtz 52.53m/172-4; 4. Nick Iwankiw 50.27m/164-11

Hammer: 1. Rowan Hamilton 74.46 m/244-3 (competition record); 2. Ivar Moisander 68.29m/224-0; 3. Michael Gupta 64.57m/211-10 (RP, Cal Top 7); 5. Justin Wirtz 55.93m/183-6 (RP)

Javelin: 1. Seth Johnson 54.57m/179-0; 2. Luc my friend 52.48m/172-2; 3. Riley Knott 51.51m/169-0 Women's results

100m: 2. Aysha Shahid 11:51 a.m.; 3. Jaymie Ruskovich 11.86 (legal PR for wind); 4. Jada Hicks 11.88 (PR); 6. Jazlynn Shearer 11:93 a.m.; 9. Zanae Wood 12.28 (legal PR for wind); ten. Happy May 12:37 p.m.; 11. Mari Testa 12:45 p.m.; 12. Saqqara Ruffin 12.82

200m: 3. Aysha Shahid 23.85W; 6. Jaymie Ruskovich 24:30; 8. Zanae Wood 24.82w; ten. Happy May 25.16w

400m: 3. Ryan Lacefield 54.61; 6. Mackenzie Motz 59.01; 7. Trudy Watkins 59.93

800m: 7. Caroline Dawson 2:16.06; 8. Anastasia Snodgrass 14:17.15 (PR)

1500m: 8. Addie Johnson 4:27.02 (RP)

3000m: 6. Georgia McCorkle 10:05.23; 7. Sophie Tau 10:13.13; – Addie Johnson DNF

100m hurdles: 1. Jazlynn Shearer 1:52 p.m.; 2. Jada Hicks 1:53 p.m.; 3. Mari Testa 2:17 p.m.; 4. Saqqara Ruffin 2:41 p.m.; 6. Yuki Hamachi 3:40 p.m.

400m hurdles: 2. Loreal Wilson 1:00.82

3000m Steeple: 2. Georgia McCorkle 10:48.13

4x100m relay: 2. California 44.68 ( Jada Hicks , Aysha Shahid , Ryan Lacefield , Asjah Atkinson )

4x400m relay: 3. California 3:47.15 ( Loreal Wilson , Aysha Shahid , Ryan Lacefield , Mackenzie Motz )

Big jump: 1. Toby Lai 1.73m/5-8; 2. Ashanti Ellie 1.68m/5-6; 3. Mara Lampsas 1.63m/5-4.25 (RP); 4. Adriana Ellard 1.58m/5-2.25; 5. Jade Neser 1.53m/5-0.25 (RP)

Pole vault: 1. Amari Turner 4.35 m/14-3.25 (competition record): 2. Kylie Hilton 4.07m/13-4.25; 3. Ali Sahaida 3.97m/13-0.25; 7. Paige Martin 3.82m/12-6.25 (RP)

Long jump: 4. Asjah Atkinson 6.10m/20-0.25 (RP); 6. Yuki Hamachi 5.73m/18-9.75; 7. Ashanti Ellie 5.53m/18-1.75 (RP)

Triple jump: 1. Myla Canty 12.19m/40-0

Shot put : 1. Caisa Marie Lindfors 15.18m/49-9.75; 3. Sarah Pettinger 12.47m/40-11

Disk: 2. Jasmine Blair 59.60 m/195-6 (RP, Cal Top 2); 2. Caisa Marie Lindfors 58.80m/192-11; 5. Kayla Racine 47.61m/156-2 (RP); 6. Sarah Pettinger 41.29m/135-5

Hammer: 1. Jasmine Blair 60.47m/198-4; 2. Adrianna Coleman 56.54m/185-6; 3. Destiny Okoh 56.47m/185-3; 4. Angie Schykerynec 55.38m/181-8 (RP); 5. Kayla Racine 53.62m/175-11

Javelin: 1. Caroline lives 50.03m/164-1; 4. Adriana Ellard 34.86m/114-4 (RP); 5. Mara Lampsas 33.68m/110-6 (RP); 6. Yuki Hamachi 33.07m/108-6 FOLLOWING The Bears will travel to Boulder, Colorado, next week to compete in the Pac-12 Championships, scheduled this year for May 10-12. STAY PUBLISHED For complete coverage of Cal athletics, follow the Bears on X/Twitter (@CalTFXC), Instagram (@caltfxc) and Facebook (@Cal Cross Country/Track & Field).

