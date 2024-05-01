Fashion
Student Predictions on Summer Fashion Trends
Every summer, and every season, brings new wardrobes and fashion trends. The difficulty is knowing what is in fashion and what is not.
There are of course the essential basics, like shorts and a t-shirt, but there are also the pieces that come out every season to adapt to new trends.
Many USD students have their predictions or thoughts on certain items that may or may not be trendy this summer.
USD student Shiara Noyes thinks summer dresses will be in style, especially summer dresses with small floral designs.
Similarly, student Madison Martinez said she thinks summer dresses will become a trend, especially flowy, non-fitted dresses, as well as a rise in the old silver style.
I've seen a lot of old silver aesthetics in the winter, so I think this could carry over into the summer and really hit hard, Martinez said.
Student Wyatt Suter said he thinks there will be an increase in more comfortable athletic clothing.
I saw a lot more pullovers and quarter zips coming in, Suter said. I've seen a lot of sweaters and zip-ups over the last couple of weeks, in general and on campus.
Although shorts come in a variety of styles and colors, denim shorts are a staple that have remained in style, in one form or another. Also known as jorts, these shorts were popularized in the 1960s thanks to the counterculture movement.
Over the decades, denim shorts have become a must-have item for many people; with the length and volume changing with each new generation.
Jorts, long denim shorts, answered Hanna Sortino when asked what she thinks will be a fashion trend this summer. I think they can be styled well, I've seen them a lot on Tik-Tok recently.
Student Braven Hanse agrees, saying the jorts will be as big as the Adidas Sambas.
Relatively student Tiffany Paretti thinks cheetah print will make a comeback, especially in items like Sambas.
I think '90s style will make a comeback, maybe even like it did in the late '80s, Paretti said. Even makeup trends too, as if they're all coming back. So I think I like mink skirts with crop tops and a cute little handbag.
Other trends we might expect are crochet tops, as said by student Elle Swenson, who says they were popular last summer and could make a comeback in 2024.
For men's fashion, student River Heynen hopes the cowboy style will become popular this summer.
“I hope it's a trend this summer that people start dressing like cowboys because that would be awesome and we need to start doing it again,” Heynen said.
For many, the typical summer wardrobe is simple and casual, designed simply to help them get through what can be difficult times. So while it may be a basic combination of shorts and a t-shirt, it's always fun to try new things, and fashion allows you to do that.
