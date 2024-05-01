Bella Hadid Looks Ready for the 2024 Met Gala in a Floral Corset Dress





No one except the organizers of the 2024 Met Gala knows exactly who will be walking the steps of the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art until the annual fashion benefit begins on Monday, May 6. Bella Hadid is at least hinting that she'll be attending with her latest street style moment. A day after revealing her beauty brand, Ôrebella, and her first fragrances, Hadid left her sister Gigi Hadid's apartment on May 1 in an outfit that already meets the Met Gala's “Garden of Time” dress code. Bella Hadid's beige corset dress featured a semi-sheer skirt and flowing flower petal embellishments, exactly on theme for the 2024 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images) Hadid's beige dress is from a Christian Dior Spring 2004 collection, sourced from the vintage boutique OpulentAddict by stylist Molly Dickson. The piece, originally worn on the show by model Liya Kebede, features a corseted bodice and delicate flower petal embellishments along the bodice, as well as a semi-sheer, fringed skirt. “Bella Hadid in Christian Dior from Opulent Addict!” the boutique shared on its Instagram. “A big thank you to Molly Dickson for including us in this project!” After consecutive weeks of cowgirl denim and ten-gallon hats, the look is one of many lingerie-inspired glam moments Hadid has tried. To promote Ôrebella, Hadid wore a tulle dress with floral underlays and a crimson two-piece set adorned with silver charms. (What better way to visualize scents with names like “Blooming Fire” and “Window2Soul”?) Hadid's dress shared a sheer, floaty fabric with the dresses she wore to promote Ôrebella, her new fragrance and beauty brand, earlier this week. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid) With a Met Gala with a “garden” dress code just days away, Hadid's floral-adorned outfit could be a sign that she's planning to walk the Met steps again. It would be a welcome return: The model hasn't been here since the 2022 Gala, where she wore a Burberry gothic corset dress with lace tights and opera gloves. The vintage roots of her dress are also worth noting. The Met Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition is titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and will feature archival pieces dating back four centuries. If Hadid looks back at past designer collections, she's already thinking in the spirit of the event. Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. Hadid hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2022, when she wore a strapless leather Burberry dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) Another interesting update to Bella's look? That maybe she's working with a stylist again. Hadid revealed in 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine that she had taken a hiatus from professional styling (although she occasionally used her sister's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, for red carpet events). This time around, its vintage was chosen by Molly Dickson, who also consults with Sydney Sweeney, Camila Mendes and Sadie Sink on their red carpet looks.

