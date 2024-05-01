Margaret Howell collaborates with Mizuno on stylish sportswear





When it comes to collaboration, Margaret Howell has always avoided the flashy and ephemeral and preferred to work with brands known for their timeless creations designed to last: among them, Converse, Fred Perry and Anglepoise, with whom she created a version of the brand's vivacious desk lamp. Such is the case with its ongoing collaboration with Mizuno, the Osaka-based sportswear brand synonymous with stylish and functional design, which debuted as part of Howell's A/W 20217 collection. Then, she exploited – or perhaps even anticipated – the so-called “gorpcore” movement with a technical black walking shoe, designed as much for intense hiking as for roaming city streets. Various iterations of the collaboration followed, now spanning both footwear and apparel. Mizuno for Margaret Howell spring-summer 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Margaret Howell) (Image credit: Courtesy of Margaret Howell) For spring-summer 2024, the collaboration continues with a sporty and light capsule wardrobe for men and women in the designer's reductionist style. Pieces include a ripped nylon backpack, a Gore-Tex anorak, lightweight athletic shorts, white-soled training sneakers, rain pants, and a half-zip sweater. Their design is such that they can be worn for both casual wear and sports – the latter being due to their technical credentials, developed in collaboration with the Mizuno team in Japan and featuring ultra-light fabrications. Together, they make it the most popular piece of sportswear this summer, whether for enjoying the great outdoors or simply for comfort at home. “I feel very privileged to work with a manufacturer who specializes in their product. Mizuno is a good example, using a lightweight technical fabric for active sportswear,” says Howell. (Image credit: Courtesy of Margaret Howell) (Image credit: Courtesy of Margaret Howell) “Working together, we develop styles to combine and complement our own clothing collections,” she continues. “I believe clothing is both functional and contemporary.” Mizuno for Margaret Howell S/S 2024 is available in select Margaret Howell stores and online from May 3, 2024. margarethowell.co.uk Get our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world straight to your inbox. (Image credit: Courtesy of Margaret Howell) (Image credit: Courtesy of Margaret Howell)

