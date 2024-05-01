Have musicians redeemed their fashion choices?





After the monstrosity that was the 2024 Grammys red carpet, except for those few outfits that were surprisingly a 10/10, I was waiting for the next awards show to see if the celebrities had gotten the memo and improved their game in the fashion department. It's true that fashion is a form of expression and everyone has their own tastes, but some of the Grammy looks were honestly disturbing and cheesy. When I heard that Ludacris was hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year, I thought maybe it would be a nice redemption arc for the singers and their stylists, but unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

Again, I will rate the outfits seen on the carpet by What gives?, Would I wear it? and Was it a service? Without further ado, here are some of my favorite picks of the worst and best dressed from this night.

Ludacris (5/10) Photo credit: Just Jared Starting with our host, we have Ludacris. I'm not going to lie, I didn't really hate her outfit, but I didn't really like the color choices. I mean, sky blue leather and khaki pants yeah, no. Honestly, I would have loved it if it was an all black look with the white shirt underneath, but I guess that's just my preference. What does it give ? : A regular guy just trying to put an outfit together. Would I wear it? : No Was it a service? : Not really Katy Perry (6/10) Photo credit: Hustle When I tell you, for a second I thought it was Megan Fox because, to be honest, she was the only person I imagined wearing this. To my surprise (but looking at her stage outfits, maybe not so surprised), it was Katy. But I'm kind of here for that. I mean, it's very transparent, but if I was almost 40 and had a body like that, I would want to show it off too. What does it give ? : Kate Middleton in this fashion show that made William want to put a ring on her but make it flirtatious. Would I wear it? : To the beach? Of course Was it a service? In a way, that was the whole menu. size (9/10) Photo credit: Getty Images In my eyes, Sza can do nothing wrong. Never. So while I would have liked to see something a little more for her, this dress was just perfect. And the color? Girly had her skin color palette read. The yellow and warmth of her complexion accentuate her striking beauty. She just played a tropical goddess. What does it give ? Island Girl Would I wear it? With that deep V cut?…maybe. Was it a service? Oh, she ate and left absolutely nothing. Meryl Streep (5/10) Photo credit: WWD I respect this woman too much to drag her around, but the dress lacked a bit of wow factor. Like, I get that she's older and her outfits today are a little more casual, but I don't know, I feel like she could have tried a little harder. Plus, she wore white to the Grammys too, which took me out a little because I could have sworn I've seen this outfit before. What does it give ? Renowned author on her way to her book signing Would I wear it? It looks comfortable, so yeah. Was it a service? Not really Beyoncé (10/10) Photo credit: Red Carpet Fashion Awards Dozens at all levels! I love how she paid homage to her hometown of Houston AND her new album Cowboy Carter with this outfit. Besides her outfit, her hair and makeup were also amazing; This look is definitely my favorite of the evening. What does it give ? Cowgirl Sheriff Would I wear it? : It would be so much fun Was it a service? : Certainly. frozen spice (9/10) Photo credit: Getty Images This is what I call redemption. It gives us elegance and style. It's a little risky with the top but it's still in good taste. This is one of those cases that proves that an all-black look can never go wrong. I think she could have accessorized a little more, but whatever, I loved it. What does it give ? : Between the cross and the all black hot goth clothes (without the makeup of course). Would I wear it? : Maybe Was it a service? : Absolutely April Lavigne (6/10) Photo credit: Yahoo Avril Lavigne, the queen of punk rock and the alternative songs we sang when we were kids. I love that she has re-emerged in the music world and is nurturing her fans again. This outfit, while not my favorite, really reflects what she embodies to many of us, so I give her points for that. I would have liked something a little dressier, but it was nice. What does it give ? : Mom, can we turn to Hot Topic for a minute? Would I wear it? : Not my cup of tea Was it a service? It was cute Meghan Trainor (3/10) Photo credit: Getty Images I don't even know where to start with this one. I think she's an incredible artist and has a wonderful voice, but what are those tights? They contrast WAY too much with the rest of the outfit. I just think if she had chosen white tights it would have been so cute, but oh well. What does it give ? Barbie tried. Would I wear it? No Was it a service? Yeah no. Jojo Siwa (1/10) Photo credit: WWD I just know that breakup must have hurt, because wow. I understand that she's in her bad girl era and trying to move past the image she was forced into, but this reminds me of someone throwing a wrecking ball in 2013. This might have seemed a good idea now, but wait. 5 years later. What does it give ? Fifth member of Kiss. Would I wear it? Was it a service? No tate mcrae (7/10) Photo credit: People I'm not going to pretend she didn't look good, because we all know she did. BUT, I feel like there was a lot going on with the outfit. I liked it, but it also looked like those pajamas that Victoria Secret sells, so I didn't really know what to think of it. Regardless, she looked amazing. What does it give ? Pajama party sponsored by Victoria's Secret Would I wear it? To my bed Was it a service? Okay, okay, it was.

I'd say we had some really great outfits this time around, but like any other carpet, there are bound to be fashion disasters, which ultimately only gives fashion critics more content to write about. Sometimes these critiques are exactly what stylists need to change their approach. However, fashion choices are supposed to be respected and sometimes even understood. Well, all that's left to do is wait and see what celebrities have in store for future carpets.

