You never know what costume this crossing guard will wear





CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WTVF) In the heart of Rutherford County, a crossing guard doesn't just stop traffic. He cuts hearts with his infectious spirit and creative dedication to the safety of children in the community. Lenzo Thompson, a familiar face in Rutherford County Schools for two years, has become a local legend not only for his commitment but also for his festive attire and unwavering positivity. Thompson's journey to becoming a community figure began with a simple desire to bring joy to his work. “My wife and I do the shows and they had a competition to see who had the best costume, so I dressed up as a bear and I won. So I said, 'Well, Christmas is coming, let- me doing Santa Claus.'” Thompson said. Since then, he has donned various costumes, transforming himself into Santa Claus, Cupid, Easter Bunny and even an elf for St. Patrick's Day, to the delight of students and passers-by. But it's not just her party outfit that sets Thompson apart. It’s his commitment to his role. Rain or shine, sick or well, Thompson is always there, ensuring that each child's journey to and from school is safe. Sgt. Dustin Cox of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office praised Thompson for his work ethic. “Lenzo comes to work sick. Lenzo, it doesn't matter if it's raining, cold or hot, Lenzos is there and he does it with a smile on his face.” Thompson's dedication has not gone unnoticed. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office recently awarded him two coins for his hard work and dedication, recognizing his outstanding service to the community. “When the kids start waving at us and everything, it makes me feel good, you know? For me, it's all about the kids,” Thompson said. Despite the sometimes difficult days, Thompson finds joy in the happiness he brings to others, especially to a girl who never fails to brighten his day with her smile and wave. As Thompson celebrates his birthday, the community came together to express gratitude for his service.

