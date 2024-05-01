Zoe Saldaa Paired a Really Low-Cut Dress with Summer's Sexiest Shoes





Monochrome looks are having a major moment. Just this week, Anne Hathaway wore head-to-toe cerulean blue, Rihanna matched her new hair color with a buttery yellow dress, and Lupita Nyong'o made me think Barbiecore might be back with her pantsuit pastel pink. Each look was undeniably chic, which is kind of the appeal of a monochrome outfit, but there was one matching moment that immediately had me obsessed: Zoe Salda's all-red hairstyle. When the actress stepped out in New York, she looked like a tall glass of red wine. Her satin dress, in a muted berry color, was cut low in the front, creating a dramatic deep V-neck, perfectly balanced by the elegant tulle that peeked out from underneath the body-hugging number. Saldaa then added a matching coat over the dress and finished the look with a pair of strappy heeled sandals in a deep oxblood hue. And while there wasn't a single part of this outfit I wouldn't want to own, it was her summer shoes that I might actually need. Vagabond Jonna leather strappy kitten heel sandals Zappos

Modatope Strappy Heeled Sandals Amazon

Heels never were and never will be out, but in recent years, we have turned more towards practical dressy styles; it was hard to go out without seeing a pair of flats, loafers, or Mary Janes. This winter, however, we started to see the pendulum swing back the other way as more and more people swapped out those shoes for slingback pumps, a style that Saldaa just proved they wear in the summer. Her sandals featured a thin strap across the bridge of her foot, a back (and front) strap that wrapped around her ankle, and a high, skinny heel. As ridiculous as it sounds to call a shoe sexy, these strappy ankle cutters were just that and I'm totally ready to wear them until September. Heeled sandals are far from new, but after last summer's biggest shoe trend was flip-flops, the classic style now seems seriously fresh. They're stylish and elevate your outfit, whether you wear them with an equally chic dress like Saldaa or use them to dress up casual pants. Plus, they're surprisingly easy to style. Thin, barely-there straps and skinny heels can practically go unnoticed if that's the goal or could offer a little pop of color without dominating a look – they're the icing on an already great cake. Saldaas strappy heels are the sexy sandals my wardrobe needs for summer nights. Shop more styles inspired by her shoes below. Get the look: Tawney Open Edit Sandals

Buy now: $70; nordstrom.com Jeffrey Campbell – Fluxx Sandals

buy now: $130; nordstrom.com Vince Julian – Kitten Heel Sandals

buy now: $330; bloomingdales.com Frame Le Ozzie Ankle Tie Sandals

buy now:$160 (originally $398); nordstromrack.com Banana Republic – Strappy Heeled Sandals

buy now: 90$; bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com Coach Kelsey Sandals

buy now: $225; coach.com Proenza Schouler – Red square strap heeled sandals

buy now: $625; ssense.com Bibi Lou – Simple sandals with straps and kitten heels

buy now: $170; anthropology.com

