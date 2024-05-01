“I can’t even put my phone in it”: Japanese textiles address the international “pocket problem of women’s clothing”



This photo from a journalist shows a jacket pocket too small to hold a smartphone. (Maïichi)

TOKYO — On January 2, at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, a Japan Airlines (JAL) airliner and a Japanese Coast Guard craft collided. The incident of course raised important questions about plane and airport security, but also proved to be a flashpoint in another long-running controversy: why women's clothing didn't no suitable pockets?

The “miraculous escape” of the 367 passengers and 12 crew members of the JAL plane was the result of the passengers' cooperation with the “Luggage-Free Escape” request. However, many concerns were raised on social media that women who lacked space in their pockets would not even be able to take their wallets or smartphones with them while they fled.

“The absence of pockets on women's clothing is surprising.” “I wish the clothing industry would think about this.” These are just two social media posts about what has become known as the “women's clothing pocket problem.” A user who pointed out that the men's version of Uniqlo's Kando Jacket (branded as AirSense Jacket in the US) has interior and chest pockets not found in the women's version, garnered over 8,000 likes.

The small, almost useless pockets of women's clothing are becoming a problem abroad. When American Internet media The Pudding measured the pockets of men's and women's jeans from 20 brands, it found that women's pockets were 6.5% narrower and 48% shallower, even at the same waist size.

The publication points out: “There are few things more frustrating than gathering your things and realizing that your pants pockets are too small to hold them. Or worse, fabric designed to look like a pocket is simply for decoration and serves no purpose. I don’t open up at all.”

This Mainichi reporter also studied the difference between men's and women's pockets at home. A suit jacket that I wear often has three pockets: two on each outer side about 12 centimeters deep and one interior pocket on the left chest about 13 cm deep. These can hold items like a business card holder or lipstick, but a smartphone protrudes partially.

I was surprised to learn that the suit jacket my husband wears has three interior pockets on the left side that vary in width and size, including a long, narrow one for a pen and one about 8 inches deep , enough to easily take out a pen. business card case. There was an additional interior pocket with a button on the right side. His suit had a total of seven pockets, including the one on the left side of the chest.

The seeds of change in the clothing industry

Why is there such a difference?

According to Shin Asahi, an expert on the history of Western clothing and a professor at Bunka Fashion College in Tokyo, it dates back to fashion among the French elite. At the end of the 16th century in France, pockets existed as they do today on the sides of men's pants. Women, on the other hand, typically wore dresses that prioritized fashion over functionality and carried small items in “clutch” bags tied around the dresses.

Asahi pointed out: “In the history of clothing, men's clothing has become more functional, influenced by military and equestrian clothing. The addition of pockets also came to men's clothing. »

The problem of puffiness seems to have a long history.

“Indeed, women's clothing has often been designed with the shape of the wearer in mind,” said Yosuke Yamamoto, 42, head of product planning at Tokyo-based clothing giant Onward. Kashiyama Co. The industry veteran with around 20 years of experience. Women's clothing designer runs the mid-range brand Unfilo, launched in September 2021. The company has revised its designs based on customer feedback, aiming to offer functionality, style and ease of movement for everyone.



The greatest depth of pockets on men's suit jackets is seen here on the suit worn by the journalist's husband, with pockets that can easily fit in a man's hand. (Maïichi)

The clothing industry has so far mainly developed women's products with a priority on appearance, such as pants that avoid drawing attention to the thighs and other body parts. However, businesses have reportedly heard salespeople relaying messages from customers such as “I want them to add more pockets” and “I want them to make the pockets bigger.”

Acknowledging the low priority given to pockets, Yamamoto said: “The response on social media after the Haneda accident made us realize that pockets are becoming a higher priority among our customers,” adding: “We understood that pockets pockets are important to people's lives. , not just men's or women's fashion.”

The Yamamoto brand has decided that from the fall/winter 2024 season, the pockets of certain women's pants will be deepened from 23.1 cm to 28.3 cm in the front and from 12 cm to 16 cm in the back. back.

While it makes industry sense that pockets ruin the look of women's clothing, Unfilo has been able to make stylish work pants designed with pockets that are about 1.5 times deeper. The company plans to signal the marketing change to consumers when the product launches around October.

“Maybe the fixed beliefs on the business side were too strong. If we don't pay attention to the changing needs of society and customers, we will stop thinking, 'Things are fine the way they are'.” Yamamoto said.

“It’s not surprising to see the trend of once decorative women’s clothing becoming more functional,” said Asahi of Bunka Fashion College.

It appears that the voices of consumers who want to be considered based on their lifestyle, rather than defined by their gender, are driving big changes in the clothing industry.

(Japanese original by Aya Iguchi, Business News Department)