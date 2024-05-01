Fashion
WVU Fashion Show celebrates the next generation of designers and offers a glimpse into the world of fashion design
This Friday evening marks the end of one era and the dawn of another as the final fashion show takes place at the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design before the Department of Fashion Design and Merchandising moves to the new WVU College of Creative Arts and Media. The show will celebrate the dedication and artistry of the program's students, and an associated event will offer high school students a glimpse into the world of fashion design and merchandising.
The annual fashion show for the fashion design and merchandising programs will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Erickson Alumni Center and last approximately two hours. Each year, faculty and students collaborate to choose a theme for the exhibit, and this year's theme, “Shaping a New Era,” is particularly appropriate. Not only does it recognize recent changes in WVU's colleges and programs, particularly the merger of the WVU College of Creative Arts and the Reed College of Media into the College of Creative Arts and Media, but it also signifies transformations and growth deeper.
As an assistant professor of fashion design and merchandising, I could interpret this theme as a powerful reflection on transition and transformation, Angela Uriyo said. For seniors, it represents a pivotal moment between the academic and professional phases of their lives. For the fashion program, the move to the College of Creative Arts and Media symbolizes new opportunities.
For Uriyo, however, it provides an opportunity to reflect on the journey that led to this moment and look forward to what lies ahead.
“The theme encourages embracing change, fostering creativity and nurturing the next generation of talent in an ever-changing field,” Uriyo said.
Colleen Moretz, professor of fashion design and merchandising, said the fashion department is grateful for the years of support offered by WVU Davis College and looks forward to new opportunities offered by the College of Creative's programs Arts and Media. Collaborations with the WVU Art Museum and an international fashion designer are already underway.
Throughout the past year, sophomores, juniors and seniors have been working hard on design projects that will be showcased at the show. These projects range from those inspired by zero waste principles to homages to renowned fashion designers. Seniors will unveil their signature collections, pushing the boundaries of their creativity and skills honed during their participation in the program. In total, 55 models will grace the runway, representing countless hours of dedication.
More than just a showcase of talent, the fashion show provides valuable experience as students prepare to enter the professional world. With the participation of qualified models and photographers, students leave with tangible proof of their skills for their portfolio. Additionally, the strict deadlines and preparation process provide students with insight into the expectations of a career in design.
“Overall, it’s a bittersweet experience,” Uriyo said. “While I’m excited to see them succeed and launch into the world, there’s a poignant recognition that they’re moving forward. This event is not only a showcase of their work; it is an important step in their life and a springboard towards their future career.
In addition to the fashion show, the day will include the first Behind the Scenes event, giving aspiring designers a first-hand look at fashion education. Starting at 3:30 p.m. in the South Agricultural Sciences Building, Room 141G, participants will participate in hands-on activities, interact with faculty and students, and get an overview of the programs offered.
Overall, the Behind the Scenes event is designed to be informative, engaging and inspiring, making it an ideal platform for high school students to solidify their interest in fashion design and merchandising or discovering a new passion for this field, Uriyo said.
Participants will leave with a new passion for design, or new confidence in their decision to pursue fashion at WVU. After all, it may not be as intimidating as some potential designers think. Many students arrive at their first design classes without any prior drawing or sewing skills. Then, just a year or two later, they present their original handcrafted designs to seasoned experts and fashion enthusiasts.
As the evening draws to a close, a select few students will be recognized for their work and compete for titles awarded by local and national fashion industry experts.
Tickets can be purchased online for $30 or at the door on the day of the event for $35. The Behind the Scenes event costs an additional $10 and registration is required. Find tickets at tinyurl.com/ydxxwsed and tinyurl.com/2m47kfwp, or on the WVU Davis College Facebook page.
Uriyo, Moretz and their classes of emerging fashion designers invite the community to don their best outfits and stop by for an evening of art and growth.
“It really shows the culmination of a whole year that the students have been working on,” Moretz said. “[The students] are so excited and proud of what they've done, and they really want others to see it.
