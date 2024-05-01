Selena Gomez wears sculptural Maticevski dress for rare beauty event





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez spoke on a panel Wednesday for Rare Beauty's third annual Mental Health Summit. The actress and singer was joined by surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy and Rare Beauty's Elyse Cohen on the event's panel in New York. For the occasion, the founder of Rare Beauty made a cocktail dress from the Australian brand Matičevski. The Amber cocktail dress, in a crushed pearl hue, featured a sculptural design and structure. The dress's one-shoulder bodice featured ruched fabric that wrapped horizontally around Gomez's bust and arms, creating the illusion of a removable shawl. Selena Gomez attends Rare Beauty's third annual Mental Health Summit in New York on May 1. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for a rare beauty The skirt of the embellished dress featured an angular cut, gathered up to the side zipper of the dress. Gomez also made Tabayer jewelry to accessorize her look. The “Only Murders in the Building” star's hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, styled by Orlando Pita. The singer's look was designed by stylist Erin Walsh, who has also worked with Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple and Alison Brie, among other high-profile clients. Selena Gomez attends Rare Beauty's third annual Mental Health Summit in New York on May 1. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for a rare beauty Gomez founded Rare Beauty in 2019, with her mental health initiative as the cornerstone of her makeup brand. “We center everything around people taking care of themselves, loving who they are, and having a safe place to share their stories,” she told WWD in 2023. “I've heard some really beautiful moments, like seeing someone go through a divorce and really being able to feel like they had a community to turn to. And then I'll hear from a young girl who has had self-esteem issues for so long and has dealt with many mental health issues. And it’s just amazing how Rare has created this space… I always cry when we read the comments. Selena Gomez attends Rare Beauty's third annual Mental Health Summit in New York on May 1. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for a rare beauty As for the fashion brand behind Gomez's look, one of Matičevski's designs was recently worn by a close friend and colleague of the singer and actress. Taylor Swift made the Matičevski Candescence dress for the “Fortnight” music video from her latest studio album “The Tortured Poets Department”. Similar to Gomez's cocktail dress, the dress worn by Swift featured a sculptural silhouette and construction with an angular, rounded neckline. The crisp pearl white cotton fabric gathers at the hip, frames the leg and highlights a high-low silhouette. The dress also features internal boning for a corset-like appearance. Matičevski – Amber ruched metallic mid-length dress

