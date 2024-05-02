Ryan Gosling wore a custom mint green Gucci suit on the red carpet





Ryan Gosling may be playing a washed-up Hollywood stuntman in his latest film, but the actor's red carpet style certainly didn't last long. Last night, Gosling looked dapper than ever while attending the premiere of his new film, The guy who falls just in time, in Los Angeles. Styled by his longtime stylist Mark Avery, the Canadian actor (who plays Colt Seavers in the upcoming David Leitch-directed film) showed up to the TCL Chinese Theater sporting a custom mint green Gucci suit. The monochrome ensemble included a silk shirt, matching jacket and pants, and white leather lace-up shoes. Ryan Gosling wore a custom mint green Gucci suit to the Los Angeles premiere of The guy who falls just in time Phillip Faraone/WireImage To top it all off, Gosling also wore a custom TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph on his wrist. The watch featured a 39mm 18k 3N yellow gold case and a gold Milanese bracelet custom made for the 43-year-old actor. Last April, Gosling was chosen to play the leading man in the Swiss watchmaker's campaign commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Carrera. In 2021, he signed up as an ambassador. “I have always admired the brand for its innovation,” Gosling said during the announcement. “Plus, I’m much more aware of time now, like I never was before.” After Gosling walked the red carpet with co-star Emily Blunt, who opted for a bright orange Armani Privé dress, he then changed his look for something more comfortable, or rather comical. Gosling reappeared alongside Saturday Night Live Mikey Day, and both were dressed as live-action versions of Beavis and Butthead, respectively. The duo recently formed in a viral skit on cartoon characters when Gosling hosted SNL on April 13. Apparently it was already time to bring back the costumes. The actor completed the look with a custom TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph in gold. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Courtesy of TAG Heuer The guy who falls just in time, which hits theaters Friday, is an action film adaptation of the 1980s television series of the same name. The film also stars Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and announced future James Bond Aaron Taylor-Johnson as part of its cast. At the Los Angeles premiere, Gosling billed the film as a “love letter to the stunt community.” “These are the hardest working people in show business,” he said. “This movie is just a giant campaign to get an Oscar for stunts. We're the face of these films, but it's the teams that actually make the films, and this is a love letter to them. Authors Abby Montánez Abigail Montanez is a staff writer at Robb Report. She has worked in print and digital publishing for more than half a decade, covering everything from real estate to entertainment, dining, travel and… Learn more

