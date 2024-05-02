On Katie Winnens TikTok, plus-size fashion is all about personality

“I never intended to be an influencer. …I don’t like being the center of attention,” Winnen says with a laugh. “Focusing a lot on myself, I always felt like I had to adapt to that. It was never something I was looking for, so when it started happening, I was really surprised that people connected with me specifically.

She wasn't surprised, however, that they tied into her message of acceptance and self-expression. Plus-size women are an underserved group. And although they compose nearly 70% of American womenmost consumer brands fail to address this.

Winnen loves the creativity and joy of fashion and it is for this reason that she strives to make fashion accessible to an audience faced with fatphobic social stigma. “Even if I arrive at the best possible place [with my body image], I'm still going to exist in a fatphobic society that's going to make living in a larger body very difficult,” says Winnen. “Understanding that this was a reality helped me maintain a positive relationship with myself.”

In her videos, she highlights small businesses that serve the plus-size community, plays with fun concepts like astrology-based fashion, and connects one-on-one with customers as a personal stylist.

Her know-how comes from her experience at different levels of the fashion industry: she has worked in retail, earned degrees in merchandising and design from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and the University from San Francisco State, and worked for a plus-size e-commerce company before it closed.

“I don’t think people are born with the ability to be stylish,” says Winnen. “It may seem easier to some people, but I think for most it's just something you put time and energy into.”

Breaking size stigmas

On social media, Winnen found a positive feedback loop of encouragement and knowledge sharing. She credits other creators in the plus-size community for breaking down concepts like fat liberation and fat bias in a simple way. Local collective Fat brunch and creator Fat fierce woman come to mind when Winnen shouts out his fellow Bay Area creatives who proudly occupy the space.

She learned from other creators how to defend herself from fatphobic comments (especially as a non-confrontational person). In turn, she offered resources on how to deal with dismissive or insensitive doctor visits, to which she got an overwhelming response from people realizing they're not alone.

Winnen's work has a national, even global, scope. A significant portion of its audience is in Texas. While working remotely for a company based in Armenia, she was shocked to learn that a colleague in Yerevan was already a fan.

“The industry needs to evolve and change a lot of things,” Winnen says. “I’m hopeful we can get there, but in the meantime, it’s definitely a challenge.”

Winnen recognizes that plus-size fashion intersects with evolving conversations around mental health, disability and accessibility. “I think in general when we talk about inclusivity, size usually gets left out,” says Winnen. “I think being fatphobic is still very accepted in the majority of places, even in progressive and inclusive places like the Bay Area.”

His videos are his way of working for a more tolerant world. And when it comes to fashion, she reminds us that a little compliment can go a long way.

“If you see a plus-size person in a great outfit, just know that they must have worked really hard to achieve it,” she says. “I'm always blown away by the creativity and ability of these other creators to make things work when you're not given much to begin with.”