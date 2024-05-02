Fashion
On Katie Winnens TikTok, plus-size fashion is all about personality
“I never intended to be an influencer. …I don’t like being the center of attention,” Winnen says with a laugh. “Focusing a lot on myself, I always felt like I had to adapt to that. It was never something I was looking for, so when it started happening, I was really surprised that people connected with me specifically.
She wasn't surprised, however, that they tied into her message of acceptance and self-expression. Plus-size women are an underserved group. And although they compose nearly 70% of American womenmost consumer brands fail to address this.
Winnen loves the creativity and joy of fashion and it is for this reason that she strives to make fashion accessible to an audience faced with fatphobic social stigma. “Even if I arrive at the best possible place [with my body image], I'm still going to exist in a fatphobic society that's going to make living in a larger body very difficult,” says Winnen. “Understanding that this was a reality helped me maintain a positive relationship with myself.”
In her videos, she highlights small businesses that serve the plus-size community, plays with fun concepts like astrology-based fashion, and connects one-on-one with customers as a personal stylist.
Her know-how comes from her experience at different levels of the fashion industry: she has worked in retail, earned degrees in merchandising and design from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and the University from San Francisco State, and worked for a plus-size e-commerce company before it closed.
“I don’t think people are born with the ability to be stylish,” says Winnen. “It may seem easier to some people, but I think for most it's just something you put time and energy into.”
Breaking size stigmas
On social media, Winnen found a positive feedback loop of encouragement and knowledge sharing. She credits other creators in the plus-size community for breaking down concepts like fat liberation and fat bias in a simple way. Local collective Fat brunch and creator Fat fierce woman come to mind when Winnen shouts out his fellow Bay Area creatives who proudly occupy the space.
She learned from other creators how to defend herself from fatphobic comments (especially as a non-confrontational person). In turn, she offered resources on how to deal with dismissive or insensitive doctor visits, to which she got an overwhelming response from people realizing they're not alone.
Winnen's work has a national, even global, scope. A significant portion of its audience is in Texas. While working remotely for a company based in Armenia, she was shocked to learn that a colleague in Yerevan was already a fan.
“The industry needs to evolve and change a lot of things,” Winnen says. “I’m hopeful we can get there, but in the meantime, it’s definitely a challenge.”
Winnen recognizes that plus-size fashion intersects with evolving conversations around mental health, disability and accessibility. “I think in general when we talk about inclusivity, size usually gets left out,” says Winnen. “I think being fatphobic is still very accepted in the majority of places, even in progressive and inclusive places like the Bay Area.”
His videos are his way of working for a more tolerant world. And when it comes to fashion, she reminds us that a little compliment can go a long way.
“If you see a plus-size person in a great outfit, just know that they must have worked really hard to achieve it,” she says. “I'm always blown away by the creativity and ability of these other creators to make things work when you're not given much to begin with.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kqed.org/arts/13956994/katie-winnen-tiktok-plus-size-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alabama A&M adds Georgetown College to its 2024 football schedule
- On Katie Winnens TikTok, plus-size fashion is all about personality
- Microsoft enables greater innovation by moving ServiceNow instances to Azure
- PM Modi will campaign in Odisha on May 6
- Hollywood, Liquid Sword, SRAC: performance art in the pool
- US imposes sanctions on more than a dozen companies in China for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine
- Get ready for Google I/O: Program lineup revealed
- Jokowi and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman cycle together in Mataram
- The role of criticism in action: receiving and growing from feedback
- Research Vitality Blast Premium Experiences 2024
- Ryan Gosling wore a custom mint green Gucci suit on the red carpet
- Donald Trump explains his militarist plan to deport 15 to 20 million people