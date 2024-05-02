



A federal appeals court in Colorado Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling that dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rocky Mountain Classical Academy in Colorado Springs. The lawsuit, filed by a student and his mother, claimed that the school's dress code policy allowing girls but not boys to wear earrings violated students' equal protection rights under the 14th Amendment. The unanimous decision, which could have far-reaching consequences for dress codes that treat girls and boys differently, came from three judges of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Justice Joel Carson, appointed to the court by former President Donald Trump in 2017, wrote that the lower court erred in ruling that because the code imposed a comparable burden on male and female students, the school policy did not was not discriminatory. Over the past forty-seven years, the Supreme Court has recognized only one standard for determining whether a classification based on sex violates the right to equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment, Carson wrote. In this case, a Colorado charter school is urging us to replace this test with another. We decline the invitation. Carson said courts must evaluate sex-based classifications under an intermediate standard of review. This test means that to impose a sex-based policy, the government entity must have an extremely compelling justification for the rule or demonstrate that it serves an important government purpose. Passing an intermediate exam is far more difficult than proving a comparable standard that a sex-based policy does not violate the Equal Protection Clause if it imposes similar burdens on boys and girls, said Igor Raykin, a lawyer for the family who continued the school. This is why the Supreme Court never adopted it. This decision will ensure that schools that attempt to adopt dress codes that prohibit transgender children from wearing whatever they want are fighting a losing battle. Igor Raykin, lawyer for the family who sued the school Raykin acknowledged that when the family filed suit in 2019, attacks on policies that protect students from gender identity discrimination were not on the national radar. The then-5-year-old plaintiff, referred to as John Doe in the case, had been disciplined several times and the parents hoped to file an injunction so their son could stay in school. Although our client is not transgender, he is just a little boy who likes to wear earrings, this decision will ensure that schools that attempt to adopt dress codes prohibiting transgender children from wearing whatever they want will be fighting a losing battle, Raykin said. So if there's a school somewhere that says boys can't wear skirts and girls can, the courts will look at that decision. They will have to prove that the classification based on sex meets an important government objective. Good luck, Raykin said. The case will be sent to the U.S. District Court in Colorado, where the school can argue whether the rationale for its dress code policy is overwhelmingly compelling or whether the treatment of dress codes for boys is materially related to her goals. It's unclear exactly how much the school spent on its legal defense, but Raykin stressed it must have been substantial. If the school loses its case when it returns to the lower court, Raykin said there is a provision where the school could be forced to pay his attorney fees. Rocky Mountain Classical Academy could also appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court or drop the case and change the dress code policy. Rocky Mountain Classical Academy declined to comment on the court's decision.

