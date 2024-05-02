Letters from Equest's Women's Auxiliary Fashion Show are arriving in mailboxes with tickets and sponsorships available now





While the Equest Blue Ribbon Ball crowd recovers from Saturday night's fundraiser at the Hilton Anatole, Lisa Loy Laughlin changes role from acting executive director of Equest to Women's riding auxiliary (WAUX) president. Juggling roles, she was present at the letter signing meeting earlier this month at Equest Women's Auxiliary Fashion Show and Luncheon Co-chair Katherine Wykerthe dinner table. It was one of those occasions where the table was surrounded shoulder to shoulder with Katherine's co-chair. Annie GriffethFounder of the Women's Equest Auxiliary Louise GriffethEquest WAUX 2022 fashion show chair Shannon GrahamUnderwriting President Catherine Jaynes and others with a couple waiting in the wings to begin signing subscription letters. For Katherine, it was a transition from learning the rules of the Masters Tournament, where she and her husband Austin Wyker had attended the Masters the day before and learned that cell phones are banned. Then while preparing the signing of the letter which was to begin Monday at 11 a.m., Louise arrived at 9 a.m. No problem! The girls were used to juggling arrangements, so everything was perfect as signers arrived throughout the day. One of the highlights of the day was the food including Teal GriffethGluten-free muffins. He now produces them and other gluten-free items at YumTumDallas.com. Shannon was spotted slipping one into her purse as she stepped out to work at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary fashion show that she is chairing at the Meyerson on Tuesday, May 7. While the letters indicated that Highland Park Village would return as the title sponsor alongside its merchants supplying the collection to the track on Tuesday, October 1 at Brook Hollow. Past Community Service Winner Carol Huckin would serve as honorary president, he announced that Kristina Whitcomb would receive the 2024 Community Service Award for being “an extraordinary community leader and supporter of Equest.” As the co-chairs wrote: “We are incredibly grateful to both [Carol’s and Kristina’s] for their vision, commitment and passion for improving lives through our equine assistance programs. In keeping with the convenience of fundraising in North Texas, the letters were not mailed until after Saturday's Blue Ribbon Ball. Fortunately, the tickets are available online now! This luncheon is a traditional sold-out event for a champagne reception, raffle, fashion show and sit-down lunch. So don't wait for the letter to arrive in your snail box.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mysweetcharity.com/2024/05/equest-womens-auxiliary-fashion-show-letters-hit-mailboxes-with-tickets-sponsorships-available-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos