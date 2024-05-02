



Emilie Blunt made the red carpet sparkle The guy who falls just in time first. Blunt, 41, attended the Tuesday, April 30, event in Los Angeles in a custom Armani Privé dress. The shimmering dress featured a one-shoulder construction with a tasteful cutout on the side. Blunt paired the custom piece with gold heeled sandals from Alexandre Birman featuring a woven strap. She continued the metallic theme with her accessories, including chunky necklaces and an assortment of rings. For glam, Blunt donned wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip. She wore her sunny blonde hair parted in the middle and styled in bouncy curls. On the red carpet, Blunt posed solo and with his partner Ryan Gosling, who looked dapper in a mint-colored suit with white loafers. Gosling, 43, also had an outfit change, reappearing on the red carpet alongside Saturday Night LiveIt is Mikey Day dressed like Beavis and Butthead. Related: Style file: this week in looks

A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood's leading ladies have provided major style inspiration at award shows, parties, movie premieres and more. We see little black dresses, sparkly dresses and cutout dresses galore, all paired with glamorous looks, unforgettable hair and fabulous shoes. THANKS! You have successfully registered. […] The two wore the same costumes – and full prosthetics – in a now-viral post SNL sketch from early April in which Gosling and Day, 44, imitated the iconic cartoon characters. The stars looked around in confusion on Tuesday as they posed for photos, further extending the distance between the two. SNL sketch. THANKS! You have successfully registered. The guy who falls just in time follows Gosling's Colt Seavers, a depressed stuntman tasked with finding the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's hit film. The film hits theaters on Friday, May 3. Blunt and Gosling having blessed We with major style statements while promoting the film worldwide. At the Paris premiere on April 23, Blunt looked sharp in a white silk Loewe jumpsuit adorned with vegetables. On this day, Gosling owned the monochrome trend in a brown suit. The day before, at a screening in London, Blunt wore a black and white suit while Gosling charmed us in a gray blazer and matching pants.

