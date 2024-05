Taylor Swift Sparkles in $3,000 Alaa Dress for Vegas Dinner With Travis Kelce

She is so gorgeous. Taylor Swift stepped out for a date with Travis Kelce wearing an off-the-shoulder metallic dress in Las Vegas. The “Cruel Summer” singer was seen rocking the Alaa dance dress ($3,030) as she posed alongside the Kansas City Chiefs star and a fan while dining at Toca Madera Las Vegas, according to a fan photo posted on Instagram Wednesday. The “Bad Blood” singer wore the Alaa Dance Dress ($3,030) while posing with a fan and the NFL star in Las Vegas. ADVICE She wore her hair up and sported her usual red lipstick. Wynn Las Vegas Swift, 34, accessorized her chic look with her usual vintage Cartier chain necklace ($27,250), earrings and several rings. The 14-time Grammy winner wore her hair in a bun and wore her favorite lipstick. For more Page Six style… As for Kelce, 34, he wore a multi-colored cardigan and a white t-shirt. He completed his simple hairstyle with a white cowboy hat and chain necklace. “Society of Tortured Poets I like nice people. #Finally #NGLMyKneesWereShaking,” Sacha Tanha captioned the snap. The photo appears to have been taken Saturday night before Kelce stopped by Wynn's XS nightclub. kygomusic/Instagram The close group wore the same outfit. kygomusic/Instagram Although the photo was barely shared on social media, it appears it was taken late Saturday night before the NFL star's stop at Wynns XS nightclub, as he wore the same outfit. At the time, Kelce was seen in several videos of fans rocking the crowd during DJ Kygos' set around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Meanwhile, Swift was nowhere to be found at the club after she and her pal spent the weekend in Sin City for Patrick Mahomes' charity gala. The couple spent the weekend in Vegas for Patrick Mahomes' charity gala. laurendoor/Instagram Several fan videos saw them unable to keep their hands off each other throughout the night. patrickmahomes/Instagram Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! On Saturday evening, the couple was seen holding each other while supporting the quarterback's organization, 15 and the Mahomes Foundation, at the Bellagio Hotel. A guest told “Entertainment Tonight” that the “Bad Blood” hitmaker and the tight group were in their own world as they kissed a lot and were affectionate all night. Another participant shared that Kelce was incredibly caring and loving and showed true, genuine love for the pop star. One attendee told “Entertainment Tonight” that they “kissed a lot.” REUTERS Another told the outlet that Kelce was incredibly caring and loving. Taylor Swift/YouTube During the event, Swift offered to auction off a few tickets to her Eras tour, which sold for a whopping $80,000. The offer was introduced to the audience by Kelce as he referred to the “Love Story” singer as his significant other. On stage, the NFL star also shouted Viva Las Vegas, which made Swift cringe.

