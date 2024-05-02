A New Bridesmaid and Wedding Dress Epiphany

I finally broke down and decided, much to my surprise and that of others, that I still wanted to have bridesmaids.

I already have a best man and thought it would be nice, so I insisted loudly that there be no bridesmaids or ushers. Keep it simple, I thought, nothing matches.

But there was another friend who I wanted, maybe even hoped, would be closely involved in the whole shebang and it seemed rude to ask her for help without giving her kudos.

Plus, putting all the pressure on BW's head alone was a bit cruel. So I asked my friend Alice to be my other right-hand woman, my only bridesmaid (at least I didn't go completely crazy and choose a whole group).

Luckily, she agreed, even though I didn't ask using a gift box, a memory book, or a white dove that flew away with a message wrapped around its leg (a la Pinterest), and her first gesture as BM was to take me to V&A wedding dresses exposure to help me overcome my mental blockage and excessive fear of the Long White Dress.

Since I find the whole idea of ​​looking for my own wedding dress slightly terrifying, looking at a bunch of other people's ones definitely didn't seem like something I wanted to do, but she sweetened the deal with a 'theme on the wedding dress.” afternoon tea at the Park Lane Hotel and agreed that deep in my heart I did indeed want to see Kate Moss's dress up close.

The tea started with cute strawberries dipped in chocolate and dressed to look like little groomsmen, the scones were heart shaped and the pastries (which we were really too full for) took on the theme of something old , again, borrowed and blue. .

Then onto the main event. The exhibition is a beautifully assembled collection of dresses from 1775 to 2014. Below are the oldest dresses, lovingly restored to their former glory and with little details about the brides, outfits and weddings that bring them to life on the models.

My cynicism subsided, I began to realize that each dress told a fascinating story. Each unique outfit revealed a bit of the bride's personality and wedding style, her relationship with the groom, and how she wanted to celebrate and mark this change in her life.

Some dresses were classic, white, with fabulous trains and long veils, others were more modest, simple and many were patterned or colorful, reminding me that no, you don't have to wear a white dress just because that it is tradition.

Upstairs, the dresses are interesting for another reason. These are the most modern, many of which belonged to celebrities. Dita Von Teese's outfit has to be seen to be believed, from her tiny waist to her masochistic high heels. And in a spectacular shimmering purple, it's one of the highlights of the exhibition.

Gwen Stefani's dip-dye pink dress is on display alongside the Duchess of Cornwall's blue and gold suit and even Lady Mary Charteris' crazy creation.

The icing on the cake, however, is Ms. Moss's Galliano wedding dress. Hand-stitched with hundreds of gold sequins piling up the hem of the dress, in real life it's an utterly stunning piece of work, worth the price of admission alone.

I'm still not sure I want a classic *bridal* wedding dress, and I'm certainly moving away from a white dress of any kind, but I took inspiration and comfort from the exhibition .

It made me realize that this dress is the most important thing I will ever wear – I will always remember it and people will always ask me what I looked like on our wedding day. It makes me uncomfortable to put so much importance on a dress, when getting dressed has never been more important to me. But I also feel better knowing that the only box to check is that I love it and that it makes me feel comfortable and authentically me.

Ideally it will also make me look great, of course, but let's not ask too many miracles from a bit of fabric.

Seeing so many different styles, even though I don't like the idea of ​​searching for one of my own, I can't wait to find the dress that will symbolize this day for me, that will be remembered in all the photos. and that my future husband will never forget.

I'm even excited.

This is a tremendous step forward.

