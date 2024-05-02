The 10 Best Sweaters for Men You Can Buy in 2024

In the land of men's fashion, there are only a handful of garments that combine utility and romance and ruggedness and luxury with as much style as the humble men's sweater.

Not to be confused with the often controversial cardigan or sweater vest, this classic knit (usually available in an assortment of crew neck, turtleneck or deep V styles) is relevant to us here in Australia on many occasions all throughout the year.

That said, with fall just around the corner, it seems appropriate this month to revisit all the best men's sweaters we've handled in 2024. Here are 10 of our favorites.

The 10 Best Men's Sweaters to Buy This Fall

LEJ Shadow Patch stand-up collar

DETAILS Stand-up collar style

Knitted in Scotland

Pure cashmere 4 threads

“Shadow” elbow pads

A relatively new independent brand (founded by a London menswear veteran), LEJ's killer side lies in statement shirts and outerwear that are equal parts militaria and meticulously detailed vintage reproduction.

Luckily, for our purposes, the brand also produces killer knits. Its “Shadow Patch” series is inspired by mock-neck sweaters (a historic favorite of European navies) and is crafted from cashmere in a 4-ply yarn, the ideal thickness for most cold-weather knits.

In keeping with LEJ's reputation, the proverbial fine print is carefully considered. “Moss stitch” style reinforcement is used around common points of wear; while the stand-up collar sits higher on the wearer, improving insulation.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label sweater in linen and cashmere

DETAILS Made in Italy

Twisted style

70% linen, 30% cashmere

Knit horizontally and vertically

Comfort and timeless visual sensitivity are characteristics worth looking for in trendy knitwear. Luckily, Ralph Lauren knows a thing or two about both.

If you're looking for men's sweaters with an “Old Hollywood” touch of glamour, the American luxury brand's “Purple Label” collection is a great place to start.

This linen and cashmere number (from the brand's SS24 collection) is our certifiable pick: combining a cable-knit chest panel with horizontal knitting around the waist. Designed for a body-hugging fit, it will work well as a mid-layer in winter or a statement piece in transitional weather.

Drakes Brushed Shetland Crew Sweater

DETAILS Made in Scotland

100% lambswool

Crew Neck Cable Knit

Available in several colors

Part of British sportswear brand Drakes' (aptly titled) 'Perennials' collection, this brushed Shetland sweater internalizes just about every lesson in good knitwear design taught in the industry over the last century.

A slightly longer hem and generous raglan sleeves indicate that this crew neck is designed to be blunted by clothing designers who really don't care, and they're tailor-made to be worn as interstitial layers. (For an edgy, complete look, definitely size up.)

Four colorways across the range (ranging from kermit green to a darker heather gray) mean there's more or less fun for the whole family.

Suitsupply Merino Wool Crew Neck

DETAILS Several colors

Slightly tapered body

100% Merino

fitted cut

Less Grimace (of Mcdonalds fame) and more “Clown Prince of Crime”, this purple sweater is further proof of Suitsupply's rock-solid reliability and solid value for money.

An online exclusive for the brand, the other three colors can be purchased in store. They're designed for a slim fit that works equally well under a sport coat or as a final layer in a more casual “sporty” outfit.

Manufactured in accordance with Suitsupply's carbon neutral policy.

Norse Projects 'Arild' alpaca and mohair jacquard sweater

DETAILS 35% mohair, 35% alpaca, 30% polyamide

Iconic “Paint Camo” design from Norse Projects

Oversized cut, dropped shoulder seams

Made in Tunisia

Ideal for Scandinavian designers and post-workwear boys, Arild from Norse Projects brings the Danish brand's iconic four-tone camouflage pattern to the realm of the large statement sweater.

An ideal men's sweater for those who prefer a comfortable, relaxed aesthetic; it's made from equal parts mohair and ultra-fine alpaca for a warm, sturdy feel.

The beautiful wispy effect of so-called 'camouflage' knit means you can keep the rest of your fit simple. Take a page from the playbook of Newtown stockist Maplestore and wear it with shorts and a classic blucher.

Gucci logo-appliqué striped wool sweater

DETAILS Size up if you have broad shoulders

Racing-inspired stripes

'GG' logo applied

Made in Italy

Incredibly bold (and priced to match), this Gucci number looks like it could have been ripped straight from the pages of the brand's famous Palace collaboration—we're guessing it's the racing stripes.

Woven from 100% fine wool, it offers a more subtle take on logomania: featuring an angular, italic version of Gucci's classic 'double G' motif.

The combination of blue, ivory and large horizontal stripes make this a fantastic piece to wear in cool weather; helped by comfortable details like the widened raglan sleeve.

Giorgio Armani Jacquard sweater in linen and virgin wool blend

DETAILS Round neck style

Miller grovescollar detail

45% linen, 36% polyester, 19% wool

Made in Italy

Since the 1980s, Armani has been acclaimed for its mastery of texture and visual abstraction, two elements providing a sophisticated means of communicating luxury in clothing.

Taken directly from Giorgio Armani's Spring 24 menswear presentation, this 'Jacquard' men's sweater uses the physical contrast between natural and synthetic fibers to very stylish effect.

Different shades of cool and dusty blue run through this knit; although the percentage of linen means it will be the most wearable, in Australia anyway, in the first half of the year.

An unparalleled Tempo Rubato knit “Twenty”

DETAILS Round neck style

Buttoned chest pocket

100% ultrafine merino

Several colors

Founded by two veterans of Skaktiebolaget in Stockholm, Rubato has gone from strength to strength in recent years with high-quality men's clothing inspired by Ivy clothing and the “golden age” of tailoring.

Properly Kickass knitwear has always been at the heart of the brand's offering; and if the recent “Nonpareil” men’s sweater line is any indication, that looks set to continue into the future.

Knit t-shirts and polo shirts are highly recommended, but for our money you can't go past the “Twenty”: so called because of the small chest pocket that adorns the style, which would be large enough to hold a pack of 20 cigarettes.

Knitted in a fine but durable gauge and made in Scotland, few options on our list of the best men's sweaters score as high as the Nonpareil in terms of construction, dollar value, and versatility.

Uniqlo Cashmere Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

DETAILS Round neck style

Anti-pilling treatment

Several colors

100% cashmere

The men's sweater landscape is full of pieces that can break (and often even decimate) the budget, but you don't necessarily need to drop four figures to score some top-notch seasonal layers.

As in the shoe or suit game, your best bet is invariably to look for a clothing manufacturer that has sufficient scale and with it purchasing power: enter the scene directly, Uniqlo.

One of the best Japanese clothing brands on the market (certainly the most budget-friendly), it has long been a favorite among budget-conscious high-end fiber lovers. Suffice it to say, bestsellers like this Classic Fit Turtleneck Sweater illustrate why.

MJ Bale 'Buchanan' Ashby V-Neck Knit

DETAILS Fine gauge jersey construction

Merino wool from a single source

Machine washable

Several colors

The quest for the ultimate in men's sweaters doesn't have to involve thousands of dollars and a Japanese shipping agent, as this joint from famed Australian clothier MJ Bale proves.

Part of the brand's 'single source' knitwear programme, the 'Buchanan' is knitted from Woolmark certified merino wool grown on a family estate in the Tasmanian Midlands.

Details like the (very forgiving) fit and neckline are all on the classic side. To better appreciate the ultra fine feel of this knit, we strongly recommend that you try it in the 'Hazelnut' color. At less than $200 each, you can definitely buy multiples of these.

