Fashion
The 10 Best Sweaters for Men You Can Buy in 2024
In the land of men's fashion, there are only a handful of garments that combine utility and romance and ruggedness and luxury with as much style as the humble men's sweater.
Not to be confused with the often controversial cardigan or sweater vest, this classic knit (usually available in an assortment of crew neck, turtleneck or deep V styles) is relevant to us here in Australia on many occasions all throughout the year.
That said, with fall just around the corner, it seems appropriate this month to revisit all the best men's sweaters we've handled in 2024. Here are 10 of our favorites.
RELATED: Former sailor attempts first real costume innovation in centuries
The 10 Best Men's Sweaters to Buy This Fall
LEJ Shadow Patch stand-up collar
DETAILS
- Stand-up collar style
- Knitted in Scotland
- Pure cashmere 4 threads
- “Shadow” elbow pads
A relatively new independent brand (founded by a London menswear veteran), LEJ's killer side lies in statement shirts and outerwear that are equal parts militaria and meticulously detailed vintage reproduction.
Luckily, for our purposes, the brand also produces killer knits. Its “Shadow Patch” series is inspired by mock-neck sweaters (a historic favorite of European navies) and is crafted from cashmere in a 4-ply yarn, the ideal thickness for most cold-weather knits.
In keeping with LEJ's reputation, the proverbial fine print is carefully considered. “Moss stitch” style reinforcement is used around common points of wear; while the stand-up collar sits higher on the wearer, improving insulation.
Ralph Lauren Purple Label sweater in linen and cashmere
DETAILS
- Made in Italy
- Twisted style
- 70% linen, 30% cashmere
- Knit horizontally and vertically
Comfort and timeless visual sensitivity are characteristics worth looking for in trendy knitwear. Luckily, Ralph Lauren knows a thing or two about both.
If you're looking for men's sweaters with an “Old Hollywood” touch of glamour, the American luxury brand's “Purple Label” collection is a great place to start.
This linen and cashmere number (from the brand's SS24 collection) is our certifiable pick: combining a cable-knit chest panel with horizontal knitting around the waist. Designed for a body-hugging fit, it will work well as a mid-layer in winter or a statement piece in transitional weather.
Drakes Brushed Shetland Crew Sweater
DETAILS
- Made in Scotland
- 100% lambswool
- Crew Neck Cable Knit
- Available in several colors
Part of British sportswear brand Drakes' (aptly titled) 'Perennials' collection, this brushed Shetland sweater internalizes just about every lesson in good knitwear design taught in the industry over the last century.
A slightly longer hem and generous raglan sleeves indicate that this crew neck is designed to be blunted by clothing designers who really don't care, and they're tailor-made to be worn as interstitial layers. (For an edgy, complete look, definitely size up.)
Four colorways across the range (ranging from kermit green to a darker heather gray) mean there's more or less fun for the whole family.
Suitsupply Merino Wool Crew Neck
DETAILS
- Several colors
- Slightly tapered body
- 100% Merino
- fitted cut
Less Grimace (of Mcdonalds fame) and more “Clown Prince of Crime”, this purple sweater is further proof of Suitsupply's rock-solid reliability and solid value for money.
An online exclusive for the brand, the other three colors can be purchased in store. They're designed for a slim fit that works equally well under a sport coat or as a final layer in a more casual “sporty” outfit.
Manufactured in accordance with Suitsupply's carbon neutral policy.
Norse Projects 'Arild' alpaca and mohair jacquard sweater
DETAILS
- 35% mohair, 35% alpaca, 30% polyamide
- Iconic “Paint Camo” design from Norse Projects
- Oversized cut, dropped shoulder seams
- Made in Tunisia
Ideal for Scandinavian designers and post-workwear boys, Arild from Norse Projects brings the Danish brand's iconic four-tone camouflage pattern to the realm of the large statement sweater.
An ideal men's sweater for those who prefer a comfortable, relaxed aesthetic; it's made from equal parts mohair and ultra-fine alpaca for a warm, sturdy feel.
The beautiful wispy effect of so-called 'camouflage' knit means you can keep the rest of your fit simple. Take a page from the playbook of Newtown stockist Maplestore and wear it with shorts and a classic blucher.
Gucci logo-appliqué striped wool sweater
DETAILS
- Size up if you have broad shoulders
- Racing-inspired stripes
- 'GG' logo applied
- Made in Italy
Incredibly bold (and priced to match), this Gucci number looks like it could have been ripped straight from the pages of the brand's famous Palace collaboration—we're guessing it's the racing stripes.
Woven from 100% fine wool, it offers a more subtle take on logomania: featuring an angular, italic version of Gucci's classic 'double G' motif.
The combination of blue, ivory and large horizontal stripes make this a fantastic piece to wear in cool weather; helped by comfortable details like the widened raglan sleeve.
Giorgio Armani Jacquard sweater in linen and virgin wool blend
DETAILS
- Round neck style
- Miller grovescollar detail
- 45% linen, 36% polyester, 19% wool
- Made in Italy
Since the 1980s, Armani has been acclaimed for its mastery of texture and visual abstraction, two elements providing a sophisticated means of communicating luxury in clothing.
Taken directly from Giorgio Armani's Spring 24 menswear presentation, this 'Jacquard' men's sweater uses the physical contrast between natural and synthetic fibers to very stylish effect.
Different shades of cool and dusty blue run through this knit; although the percentage of linen means it will be the most wearable, in Australia anyway, in the first half of the year.
An unparalleled Tempo Rubato knit “Twenty”
DETAILS
- Round neck style
- Buttoned chest pocket
- 100% ultrafine merino
- Several colors
Founded by two veterans of Skaktiebolaget in Stockholm, Rubato has gone from strength to strength in recent years with high-quality men's clothing inspired by Ivy clothing and the “golden age” of tailoring.
Properly Kickass knitwear has always been at the heart of the brand's offering; and if the recent “Nonpareil” men’s sweater line is any indication, that looks set to continue into the future.
Knit t-shirts and polo shirts are highly recommended, but for our money you can't go past the “Twenty”: so called because of the small chest pocket that adorns the style, which would be large enough to hold a pack of 20 cigarettes.
Knitted in a fine but durable gauge and made in Scotland, few options on our list of the best men's sweaters score as high as the Nonpareil in terms of construction, dollar value, and versatility.
Uniqlo Cashmere Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
DETAILS
- Round neck style
- Anti-pilling treatment
- Several colors
- 100% cashmere
The men's sweater landscape is full of pieces that can break (and often even decimate) the budget, but you don't necessarily need to drop four figures to score some top-notch seasonal layers.
As in the shoe or suit game, your best bet is invariably to look for a clothing manufacturer that has sufficient scale and with it purchasing power: enter the scene directly, Uniqlo.
One of the best Japanese clothing brands on the market (certainly the most budget-friendly), it has long been a favorite among budget-conscious high-end fiber lovers. Suffice it to say, bestsellers like this Classic Fit Turtleneck Sweater illustrate why.
MJ Bale 'Buchanan' Ashby V-Neck Knit
DETAILS
- Fine gauge jersey construction
- Merino wool from a single source
- Machine washable
- Several colors
The quest for the ultimate in men's sweaters doesn't have to involve thousands of dollars and a Japanese shipping agent, as this joint from famed Australian clothier MJ Bale proves.
Part of the brand's 'single source' knitwear programme, the 'Buchanan' is knitted from Woolmark certified merino wool grown on a family estate in the Tasmanian Midlands.
Details like the (very forgiving) fit and neckline are all on the classic side. To better appreciate the ultra fine feel of this knit, we strongly recommend that you try it in the 'Hazelnut' color. At less than $200 each, you can definitely buy multiples of these.
If you enjoyed this comprehensive guide to all the men's sweaters worth buying this fall, why not consider checking out some of our other fashion stories?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bosshunting.com.au/style/fashion/best-mens-jumpers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 10 Best Sweaters for Men You Can Buy in 2024
- Make sure Nest Indoor 2nd generation is right for you.
- Why has Humza Yousaf resigned as SNP leader?
- May Day rallies around the world face turbulent times
- 'Every Australian actor's dream': Chris Hemsworth relishes opportunity to star in Mad Max film
- Canzoneri joins the Colonel Tennis staff as an assistant coach
- New Industry Blueprint's Information Technology Research Group says data literacy is the key to innovation and efficiency
- A possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron to the Pic du Midi?
- Trump calls judge 'crooked' after being warned of jail time if he violates trial gag order
- Seventeens compilation album '17 is Right Here' tops Oricons daily chart
- 2024 NFL Draft: Zamir White headlines veteran fantasy football winners
- A New Bridesmaid and Wedding Dress Epiphany