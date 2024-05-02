Florida Gulf Coast University – Head Coach, Men's Tennis





Job Summary

The Men's Tennis Head Coach provides direction for all activities related to the tennis program, including recruiting, player development, academic performance monitoring, discipline and social development of the student-athletes. FGCU is a member of the Florida State University System and an Affirmative Action and Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, disability, sex, pregnancy, national origin, marital status, genetic predisposition, sexual orientation, gender identity/gender expression, veteran status, and any other protected matters. coursework, as required by applicable state and federal laws, and University regulations and policies. job description

Typical tasks include, but are not limited to: Recruits quality potential student-athletes.

Plans short and long term team goals. Prepares and leads practice sessions. Teaches individual and group skills and techniques.

Develops and implements game strategy and position assignments.

Develops and manages the program operating budget to ensure program alignment with budget allocation.

Monitors income and expenses, approves all purchases.

Monitors academic progress and status of team members, implementing action plans as necessary.

Monitors and maintains athlete discipline and conduct to support the image and reputation of the athletics program.

Promotes the athletic program by participating in community events, public speaking, fundraising and marketing.

Complies with all University and ASUN regulations, as well as all NCAA rules and regulations. Stays current on all changes in the NCAA, as well as changes to University and ASUN rules and regulations regarding intercollegiate athletics. This includes the obligation to report any possible rule violations and to participate in the NCAA's annual continuing education programs, including passing the NCAA certification test, where applicable. Violations of NCAA rules are prohibited and may result in disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal. Other tasks Performs other job-related duties as assigned.

Travel across the country and internationally as requested. Qualifications required: This position requires either nine years of directly related full-time experience or, as an alternative, a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution in an appropriate area of ​​specialization and five years of full-time experience directly related to the duties of the position.

Full-time coaching experience in higher education athletics.

Any appropriate combination of relevant education, experience and/or certifications may be considered.

Experience using a personal computer and proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and Outlook).

Current American Red Cross CPR/AED certification or ability to obtain within three months of employment.

Valid driver's license and ability to travel nationwide. Preferred Qualifications: Master's degree from an accredited university.

Four years of full-time professional coaching experience at a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I institution. Knowledge, skills and abilities: Knowledge of all aspects of sports and ability to teach/coach collegiate student-athletes toward acquiring these skills.

Knowledge of intercollegiate recruiting practices and ability to identify athletic and academic talent.

Knowledge of NCAA rules and regulations and strong commitment to maintaining compliance with these rules and regulations.

Knowledge of theory, techniques, and research on the intellectual, emotional, and social development of student-athletes associated with student success.

Ability to guide athletes toward successful completion of an undergraduate degree while participating in intercollegiate athletic activities.

Knowledge and ability to administer first aid and CPR/AED.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent organizational skills and the ability to exercise independent judgment and remain flexible while prioritizing tasks.

Ability to use personal computers proficiently and learn new applications and systems.

Ability to interact and professionally represent FGCU to a broad audience of students, faculty, alumni and media.

Ability to thrive in an organization that values ​​the diversity of its student body and workforce and actively promotes an equitable environment.

Ability to think critically and creatively, have a high level of integrity and be motivated to integrate best practices into the organizational structure.

