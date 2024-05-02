SKYHAWK MENS HOOPS ADDS DIVISION I TRANSFER VLADIMER SALARIDZE

MARTIN, Tenn. For the second time this offseason, University of Tennessee at Martin head coach Jeremy Shulman scoured the state of California in search of an NCAA Division I transfer with Vladimer Salaridze expected to join the Skyhawks in 2024-25.

Salaridze spent the last two seasons at UC Riverside, a member of the Big West Conference. He also played his first two years under Shulman at Eastern Florida State College and will be a redshirt senior for UT Martin this upcoming season.

“I am very excited to welcome Vladimer to UT Martin,” Shulman said. “He is a multi-position player who can do so many things on the field. Although he is a fifth-year senior, he is only 21 years old and still has a lot of upside. He has the opportunity to 'Be a special player here at UT Martin.'

Playing for head coach Mike Magpayo at UC Riverside, Salaridze played in 67 games (two starts) during his Highlanders career. During that span, he has helped the team to 38 wins (24 in conference), including a record-breaking 2022-23 campaign where UC Riverside won a school-record 22 games and had a 14-year record. -6 in the Big West standings.

A 6-7, 225-pound forward, Salaridze recorded 259 points, 178 rebounds, 30 assists, 12 blocks and 33 steals while averaging 12.7 minutes per game at UC Riverside. He shot 34.7 percent (35 of 101) from beyond the three-point arc and sank 75.5 percent (40 for 53) of his free throw attempts.

Last season, Salaridze scored in double figures five times, including a career-high 17 points (plus a career-best three assists) in just 21 minutes in the Big West Conference tournament against Long Beach State. He also scored 14 points (on 7-of-9 shooting) in a game-high 22 minutes at Green Bay on Nov. 21 and had a season-best three triples as part of a double-double (11 points, career- (11 rebounds) in just 18 minutes against Cal State Northridge on January 20 He set a career high with two steals at nationally ranked North Carolina on November 17, which was one. of his three multi-flight performances of the season.

Salaridze produced two double-digit scoring games in 2022-23, capped by a 16-point effort (including 2 of 2 from three-point land and 6 of 6 from the free throw line) against Cal Baptist. on November 30. He went a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range en route to 12 points against Occidental on Nov. 19 while adding five more multi-steal games on the defensive end.

A native of Tbilisi, Georgia, Salaridze was a two-time All-Central Conference selection for Shulman at Eastern Florida State College, making the first team in 2021-22 and the second team in 2020-21. He was part of a two-year stretch in which the Titans combined to go 40-14 and 26-5 in league play, winning two conference championships during that stretch.

Salaridze had 384 points, 329 rebounds, 64 assists, 15 blocks and 52 steals in 53 games at EFSC, starting in 19 of those contests. During his career, he averaged 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while playing alongside fellow Skyhawks Matijauic, Andrija Bukumirovi and Afan Trnka.

Salaridze has scored in double figures nine times in 2021-22, including a season-high 23 points (thanks to a season-high eight free throws) with 14 rebounds at Daytona State College on February 19. doubles of the season, each including 14 rebounds apiece. His season-high 15 rebounds came at Florida State College in Jacksonville on February 10, as he dished out five of a season-best five assists in the season opener on November 3 against Central Point. He had seven multi-steal outings (including a season-high four hits on Jan. 22 against Florida State College in Jacksonville) and three multi-block performances.

As a true freshman, Salaridze reached double digits in the scoring column five times. This included season highs of 15 points and 12 rebounds at St. Petersburg College on February 6, while his second double-double of the season came against Florida State College in Jacksonville (14 points, 10 rebounds) on February 20. he successfully completed several flights in five competitions.

Salaridze suited up at West Seattle High School under head coach Dan Kriley, where he was a standout performer for the Wildcats.

Internationally, Salaridze represented his native Georgia at the 2022 FIBA ​​U20 Championships averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.9 assists in seven games during this prestigious event. Notable games in this tournament included a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) against North Macedonia and a 15-rebound performance against Ireland. He also completed several flights in the event's seven competitions.

Salaridze joins Lamine Niang (Cal State Northridge) as an NCAA Division I transfer on the Skyhawk roster in 2024-25, as he will be the ninth signee in Shulman's first class, which also includes Stefano Faloppa (Monroe College ), Tarence Guinyard (Florida State College). in Jacksonville), AJ Hopkins (Florida SouthWestern State College), Trnka (Eastern Florida State College), Bukumirovi (Eastern Florida State College) ui (Eastern Florida State College) and Josué Grullon (Daytona State College).