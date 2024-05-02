Fashion
SKYHAWK MENS HOOPS ADDS DIVISION I TRANSFER VLADIMER SALARIDZE
MARTIN, Tenn. For the second time this offseason, University of Tennessee at Martin head coach Jeremy Shulman scoured the state of California in search of an NCAA Division I transfer with Vladimer Salaridze expected to join the Skyhawks in 2024-25.
Salaridze spent the last two seasons at UC Riverside, a member of the Big West Conference. He also played his first two years under Shulman at Eastern Florida State College and will be a redshirt senior for UT Martin this upcoming season.
“I am very excited to welcome Vladimer to UT Martin,” Shulman said. “He is a multi-position player who can do so many things on the field. Although he is a fifth-year senior, he is only 21 years old and still has a lot of upside. He has the opportunity to 'Be a special player here at UT Martin.'
Playing for head coach Mike Magpayo at UC Riverside, Salaridze played in 67 games (two starts) during his Highlanders career. During that span, he has helped the team to 38 wins (24 in conference), including a record-breaking 2022-23 campaign where UC Riverside won a school-record 22 games and had a 14-year record. -6 in the Big West standings.
A 6-7, 225-pound forward, Salaridze recorded 259 points, 178 rebounds, 30 assists, 12 blocks and 33 steals while averaging 12.7 minutes per game at UC Riverside. He shot 34.7 percent (35 of 101) from beyond the three-point arc and sank 75.5 percent (40 for 53) of his free throw attempts.
Last season, Salaridze scored in double figures five times, including a career-high 17 points (plus a career-best three assists) in just 21 minutes in the Big West Conference tournament against Long Beach State. He also scored 14 points (on 7-of-9 shooting) in a game-high 22 minutes at Green Bay on Nov. 21 and had a season-best three triples as part of a double-double (11 points, career- (11 rebounds) in just 18 minutes against Cal State Northridge on January 20 He set a career high with two steals at nationally ranked North Carolina on November 17, which was one. of his three multi-flight performances of the season.
Salaridze produced two double-digit scoring games in 2022-23, capped by a 16-point effort (including 2 of 2 from three-point land and 6 of 6 from the free throw line) against Cal Baptist. on November 30. He went a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range en route to 12 points against Occidental on Nov. 19 while adding five more multi-steal games on the defensive end.
A native of Tbilisi, Georgia, Salaridze was a two-time All-Central Conference selection for Shulman at Eastern Florida State College, making the first team in 2021-22 and the second team in 2020-21. He was part of a two-year stretch in which the Titans combined to go 40-14 and 26-5 in league play, winning two conference championships during that stretch.
Salaridze had 384 points, 329 rebounds, 64 assists, 15 blocks and 52 steals in 53 games at EFSC, starting in 19 of those contests. During his career, he averaged 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while playing alongside fellow Skyhawks Matijauic, Andrija Bukumirovi and Afan Trnka.
Salaridze has scored in double figures nine times in 2021-22, including a season-high 23 points (thanks to a season-high eight free throws) with 14 rebounds at Daytona State College on February 19. doubles of the season, each including 14 rebounds apiece. His season-high 15 rebounds came at Florida State College in Jacksonville on February 10, as he dished out five of a season-best five assists in the season opener on November 3 against Central Point. He had seven multi-steal outings (including a season-high four hits on Jan. 22 against Florida State College in Jacksonville) and three multi-block performances.
As a true freshman, Salaridze reached double digits in the scoring column five times. This included season highs of 15 points and 12 rebounds at St. Petersburg College on February 6, while his second double-double of the season came against Florida State College in Jacksonville (14 points, 10 rebounds) on February 20. he successfully completed several flights in five competitions.
Salaridze suited up at West Seattle High School under head coach Dan Kriley, where he was a standout performer for the Wildcats.
Internationally, Salaridze represented his native Georgia at the 2022 FIBA U20 Championships averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.9 assists in seven games during this prestigious event. Notable games in this tournament included a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) against North Macedonia and a 15-rebound performance against Ireland. He also completed several flights in the event's seven competitions.
Salaridze joins Lamine Niang (Cal State Northridge) as an NCAA Division I transfer on the Skyhawk roster in 2024-25, as he will be the ninth signee in Shulman's first class, which also includes Stefano Faloppa (Monroe College ), Tarence Guinyard (Florida State College). in Jacksonville), AJ Hopkins (Florida SouthWestern State College), Trnka (Eastern Florida State College), Bukumirovi (Eastern Florida State College) ui (Eastern Florida State College) and Josué Grullon (Daytona State College).
|
Sources
2/ https://utmsports.com/news/2024/5/1/mens-basketball-skyhawk-mens-hoops-adds-division-i-transfer-vladimer-salaridze.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PCAs Azlin and Slayton fell just short in quest for tennis state title – The Vicksburg Post
- SKYHAWK MENS HOOPS ADDS DIVISION I TRANSFER VLADIMER SALARIDZE
- USPTO proposes national strategy to encourage inclusive innovation
- Workers take to the streets during global May Day protests
- Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day Reprison Viral Beavis and Butt-Head Characters at 'Fall Guy' Premiere
- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Corona – NBC Los Angeles
- Republicans, Democrats and Donald Trump agree on one thing: Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision to oust Mike Johnson is a stupid idea
- Rupali Ganguly joins BJP
- Former Arkansas safety RJ Johnson commits to Colorado – BuffZone
- Emily Blunt shines in an orange Armani dress at 'The Fall Guy' premiere
- Watch the moment the NYPD stormed Columbia's campus
- Checking in with CeeLo Green – San Bernardino Sun