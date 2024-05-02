The MRU raises awareness with red clothes





Red Dress Day raises awareness and solidarity around the lives of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people.

In the days leading up to Sunday, May 5, National Red Dress Day, Mount Royal University will display red dresses on campus to raise awareness and solidarity around the lives of women, girls and people of diverse identities. gender murdered and missing indigenous people. Inspired by Métis artist Jaime Black REDress project, Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear red to support and honor the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across Canada. “We are grateful to Jaime Black for her vision to raise awareness and advocate for the disproportionate cases of violence experienced by Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people,” said Tori McMillan, Director of the MRU Iniskim Center . “To support this movement, the Iniskim Center is staining and displaying a number of red dresses around the MRU campus as a visual reminder of the harms of gender-based violence in our society. This presence also testifies to the absence felt by their families and loved ones who are seeking closure and justice. Supporting Indigenous women entrepreneurs MRU is also proud to support the Giving Circle Scholarship for Indigenous Women in Entrepreneurship. The scholarship will be awarded to a full-time Indigenous student enrolled in the 2nd, 3rd or 4th year of a Bissett School of Business program during the upcoming fall semester at Mount Royal University and who has completed one or more courses in entrepreneurship and innovation. . The scholarship was launched by Shannon Pestun, a proud Métis woman, advocate, entrepreneur, MRU alumna and member of the MRU Board of Governors, passionate about creating more opportunities for Indigenous women entrepreneurs.

