Why more and more men are wearing jewelry





A wedding ring may be the only piece of jewelry many men typically wear, but a growing number are switching to earrings, necklaces, and other similar accessories. According to Euromonitor, the global value of the men's luxury jewelry market will reach around $7.3 billion (£5.8 billion) in 2023 – an annual increase of 7.3% which “outpaces” growth in 4.6% of the women's market, said Business Vogue. A sparkling story The popularity of men's jewelry has “risen and waned over the millennia,” fashion writer Shane Kurup said in The telegraph. After opening Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922, Howard Carter discovered “that the boy king had pierced ears.” And the ancient Persian capital, Persepolis, is decorated with engravings of warriors “with hanging lobe ornaments.” To subscribe to The week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple angles. SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE Subscribe to free weekly newsletters From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox. Earrings were also a “male preserve” among the “influentials of 16th-century Europe.” Sir Walter Raleigh “loved large pearl earrings”, as did Charles I, who “is said to have worn his prized tear into battle”. In the 1980s, jewelry-wearing “pop poster men” from George Michael to Billy Idol helped bring earrings back into fashion, and in the 2000s, the “metrosexual icon” David Beckham made diamond stud earrings a “must-have among men who would like to wear jewelry.” had already hesitated before”. Today, a new generation of “Gen Z catnip like Paul Mescal, Shawn Mendes and Rege-Jean Page” is taking over. The new gem-fluencers Never underestimate the influence of pop culture, said Rhik Samadder in The Guardian. The “simple chain worn by sensitive Beefcake Paul Mescal” in his role as Connell in the 2020 BBC adaptation of “Normal People” became a “cultural phenomenon” that “inspired a song, his own Instagram account, and still shines as a symbol of our thirst for confinement. The signet ring worn by Leo Woodall in the Netflix romantic comedy “One Day” appears to be “this year's Connell chain.” And men are also taking inspiration from Timothée Chalamet's “Cartier candy-inspired necklace” and Jacob Elordi's “thermometer-exploding eyebrow piercing” in “Saltburn.” Reinventing the classics After hosting Sotheby's first sale of men's jewelry last year in New York, the auction house's vice president, Frank Everett, told Financial Times that “even very traditional guys” will now wear a tie pin or lapel pin, which are a “great way to dress up a suit.” London jeweler Darren Sherwood, of the Mr Sherwood brand, is also a supporter of the pin. While men's watches can be expensive and are often hidden under the wrists, lapel and tie pins offer “subtle ways for men to show off their style,” he said. Daniel Todd, purchasing director at Mr Porter, told the newspaper that the online fashion retailer saw its tie bar sales more than double between January and October last year, compared to the same period in 2022 – an increase he attributed to a post-pandemic “return to more formal dress codes”.

