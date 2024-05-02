Queen Camilla wears Fiona Clare leopard print dress with King Charles III for charity visit to cancer research hospital





Queen Camille joined King Charles III for his first public outing since publicly revealing his cancer diagnosis last February. The couple visited the Macmillan Cancer Center at University College Hospital in London on Tuesday. King Charles III is the new boss of Cancer Research UK For the special occasion, Queen Camilla made a Fiona Clare dress, which featured a leopard print design in shades of muted green, black, white and brown. The dress also featured ruffle detailing on the bodice. THE British royal family The member teamed the look with sheer black tights and chocolate brown heels. More from WWD Queen Camilla visits the Macmillan Cancer Center at University College Hospital on April 30 in London. As for her accessories, Queen Camilla fashioned the Ceinture watch in Cartier and jewelry by Kiki McDonough and Van Cleef & Arpels. She also carried Moynat's brown Gabrielle BB handbag. Queen Camilla and King Charles III visit the Macmillan Cancer Center at University College Hospital on April 30 in London. Queen Camilla opted for one of her favorite designers for an occasion as important as King Charles III's first public engagement since his cancer diagnosis and the start of treatment. The royal has worn Fiona Clares' designs on various recent occasions. During her visit to the Royal Lancers Regiment On April 22 in Catterick, England, Queen Camilla made a Fiona Clare dress inspired by the Lancers uniform. King Charles III visits the Macmillan Cancer Center at University College Hospital on April 30 in London. The navy blue dress featured chainmail embellishments on the shoulders, a red collar and gold buttons. She paired the look with suede knee-high boots from Russell & Bromley and a red hat from Philip Treacy. Queen Camilla and King Charles III visit the Macmillan Cancer Center at University College Hospital on April 30 in London. For her solo engagement head the Royal Maundy Service on March 28, Queen Camilla wore a white Fiona Clare dress and coat. The coat featured long sleeves and a simple collar, adorned with the late Queen Elizabeth II's Cartier sapphire and diamond brooches. She completed the look with another pair of knee-high suede boots from Russell & Bromley and a Lock & Co. Hatters hat. Launch gallery: British Royal Family Easter 2023 Celebration The best of World Day

