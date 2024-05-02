Division III men's collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 1





The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA Division III men's national team, singles and doubles computerized rankings, as well as the Tennis-Point-sponsored regional team rankings for the 1st May 2024. For more information on how these computerized rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings. National rankings Regional rankings South Atlantic Ranking | Central rankings | Northeast standings | West Ranking ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Ranking of the top 10 teams

May 1, 2024 Rank Team 1 Emory 2 Swarthmore 3 Séwanée 4 John's Hopkins 5 North Carolina Wesleyan 6 Mary Washington 7 Carnegie Mellon 8 Washington and Lee 9 Christopher Newport ten Salisbury ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 20 singles rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Jordan Theron Séwanée 2 Dean Kamenev Emory 3 Michael Melnikov Swarthmore 4 Raghav Jangbahadur Carnegie Mellon 5 Evan Erb Washington and Lee 6 John Falke North Carolina Wesleyan 7 Christian Liew Emory 8 Daniel Ardila John Hopkins 9 Daniel Kong Carnegie Mellon ten Nolan Shah Emory 11 Chakor Sankaran Rajendra John Hopkins 12 Daniel Trudell Rhodes 13 Ryan Glanville Emory 14 Diego Segovia North Carolina Wesleyan 15 Vincent Truong Christopher Newport 16 Eshaan Dani Emory 17 Peyton Erck Séwanée 18 Karl Högstedt Washington College 19 Max Lindstrom Swarthmore 20 Hanyu Liu John Hopkins ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 10 double rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Dean Kamenev Nolan Shah Emory 2 Jordan Theron Quinn Wicklund Séwanée 3 Michael Melnikov Purushottam Koduri Swarthmore 4 Rishi Shankar Peter Leese Mary Washington 5 Ryan Glanville Brandon Cohen Emory 6 Daniel Ardila Marco Azar John Hopkins 7 Raghav Jangbahadur Daniel Kong Carnegie Mellon 8 Diego Segovia Albert Sitwell North Carolina Wesleyan 9 John Falke Logan Stoltz North Carolina Wesleyan ten Sean Keane Andrea Fanzaga North Carolina Wesleyan ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Ranking of the top 10 teams

May 1, 2024 Rank Team 1 University of Chicago 2 Case Western University Reserve 3 Denison University 4 Washington University in St. Louis 5 Gustave Adolphe College 6 University of Wisconsin – Whitewater 7 North Central College 8 Kenyon College 9 Grinnell College ten College of Carthage ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 20 singles rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Emile Grantcharov Chicago 2 Ajay Mahenthiran BEER 3 Kael Shalin Shah Denison 4 Jacob Patterson Denison 5 Derek Hsieh Chicago 6 Jared Phillips Wash yourself 7 Ramon Vilarroig Martínez North Central (IL) 8 Ethan Green Denison 9 Michael Sutanto BEER ten Arjun Asokumar Chicago 11 Paulo Pocasangré Kenyon 12 Casey Hishinuma BEER 13 Vishwa Aduru BEER 14 Marco Siviero Gustave Adolphe 15 Arthur Hermange Augustana, IL 16 Alexandre González Kenyon 17 Rishil Kondapaneni Kenyon 18 Colin Scruggs Wash yourself 19 Gage Gohl Gustave Adolphe 20 Diego Maza BEER ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Diego Maza Vishwa Aduru BEER 2 Gage Gohl Tyler Haddorff Gustave Adolphe 3 Andrei Leonov Pat Otero Chicago 4 Gaurav Singh Colin Fox Wash yourself 5 Ethan Green Kael Shalin Shah Denison 6 Marco Siviero Josh Christensen Gustave Adolphe 7 Sahil Dayal Enmay Devaraj BEER 8 Derek Hsieh Robert Zhang Chicago 9 Ruben Giorgio Luc Vandonslear UW Whitewater ten Jacob Patterson Andy Mackler Denison ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Ranking of the top 10 teams

May 1, 2024 Rank Team 1 Middlebury 2 Bowdoin 3 Williams 4 Tufts 5 Amherst 6 IRP 7 TCNJ 8 WITH 9 Babson ten Wesleyan ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 20 singles rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Tristan Bradley Bowdoin 2 Matt Kandel Williams 3 Julien Wu Middlebury 4 Vuk Vuksanovic Tufts 5 Dylan Walters Brandeis 6 Connor Griff Hamilton 7 Andreas Sillaste Amherst 8 Kailash Kahler WITH 9 Javier Gonzalez Tufts ten Noah Laber Middlebury 11 Reid Staples Bowdoin 12 Joey Barrett Colby 13 Shawn Berdia Williams 14 Jake Cohen Colby 15 Aiden Drover-Mattinen IRP 16 Karem Ozlale Babson 17 Boren Zhang NYU 18 Matthew Michibata TCNJ 19 JT Bilski Wesleyan 20 Myles Décoste USCGA ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Matt Kandel Nicholas Chen Williams 2 Tristan Bradley Reid Staples Bowdoin 3 Neil Epstein Robby Ward Middlebury 4 Andreas Sillaste Kobe elbow Amherst 5 Vuk Vuksanovic Alex Ganchev Tufts 6 Nicholas Fischer Sean Pesin Hobart 7 JT Bilski Ben Mitchell Wesleyan 8 Anson Anderson Tarun Korwar Hamilton 9 Aiden Drover-Mattinen Andy Zhu IRP ten Boren Zhang Alexander Lee NYU ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Ranking of the top 10 teams

May 1, 2024 Rank Team 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2 Trinity (Texas) 3 Red lands 4 Pomona Pitzer 5 Caltech 6 Chapman 7 Southwest (Texas) 8 Georges Renard 9 Concordia University in Texas ten University of California Santa Cruz ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 20 singles rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Advik Mareedu Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2 Caleb Wilkins Chapman 3 Oscar Roy Southwest (Texas) 4 Nicolas Calixto Red lands 5 Joshua Bode Concordia University in Texas 6 Jared Perry Trinity (Texas) 7 Eli Mizerski Georges Renard 8 Constantin Cedillo-Vayson De Pradenne Caltech 9 Matthew Robinson Claremont-Mudd-Scripps ten Kyle McCandless Caltech 11 Ian Freer Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 12 Anirudh Gupta Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 13 Dominique Anderson Red lands 14 Ryan Flanagan Southwest (Texas) 15 Steven Scholz Concordia University in Texas 16 Gustavo Marcanth Red lands 17 Rafael Candelas Ruiz Trinity (Texas) 18 Andrés González Texas-Dallas 19 Daniel Wen Caltech 20 Andrew Kaelin College of Colorado ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Eshaan Lumba Matthew Feng Pomona Pitzer 2 Ian Freer Matthew Robinson Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3 Nicolas Calixto Yoav Nir Red lands 4 Caleb Wilkins Ian Jordan Chapman 5 Kyle McCandless Daniel Wen Caltech 6 Oscar Roy AshtonELLIS Southwest (Texas) 7 Loup Sudre Ethan Sherwood Cal Lutheran 8 Ethan Flores Jared Perry Trinity (Texas) 9 Eric Liao Ashish Dhanani Trinity (Texas) ten Marlon Abarca Jack Fanshawe Red lands – Advertisement –

