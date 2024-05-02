Division III men's collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 1

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA Division III men's national team, singles and doubles computerized rankings, as well as the Tennis-Point-sponsored regional team rankings for the 1st May 2024.
For more information on how these computerized rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.
National rankings
Regional rankings
South Atlantic Ranking | Central rankings | Northeast standings | West Ranking
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Ranking of the top 10 teams
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Emory
|2
|Swarthmore
|3
|Séwanée
|4
|John's Hopkins
|5
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|6
|Mary Washington
|7
|Carnegie Mellon
|8
|Washington and Lee
|9
|Christopher Newport
|ten
|Salisbury
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 20 singles rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Jordan Theron
|Séwanée
|2
|Dean Kamenev
|Emory
|3
|Michael Melnikov
|Swarthmore
|4
|Raghav Jangbahadur
|Carnegie Mellon
|5
|Evan Erb
|Washington and Lee
|6
|John Falke
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|7
|Christian Liew
|Emory
|8
|Daniel Ardila
|John Hopkins
|9
|Daniel Kong
|Carnegie Mellon
|ten
|Nolan Shah
|Emory
|11
|Chakor Sankaran Rajendra
|John Hopkins
|12
|Daniel Trudell
|Rhodes
|13
|Ryan Glanville
|Emory
|14
|Diego Segovia
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|15
|Vincent Truong
|Christopher Newport
|16
|Eshaan Dani
|Emory
|17
|Peyton Erck
|Séwanée
|18
|Karl Högstedt
|Washington College
|19
|Max Lindstrom
|Swarthmore
|20
|Hanyu Liu
|John Hopkins
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 10 double rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Dean Kamenev
|Nolan Shah
|Emory
|2
|Jordan Theron
|Quinn Wicklund
|Séwanée
|3
|Michael Melnikov
|Purushottam Koduri
|Swarthmore
|4
|Rishi Shankar
|Peter Leese
|Mary Washington
|5
|Ryan Glanville
|Brandon Cohen
|Emory
|6
|Daniel Ardila
|Marco Azar
|John Hopkins
|7
|Raghav Jangbahadur
|Daniel Kong
|Carnegie Mellon
|8
|Diego Segovia
|Albert Sitwell
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|9
|John Falke
|Logan Stoltz
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|ten
|Sean Keane
|Andrea Fanzaga
|North Carolina Wesleyan
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Ranking of the top 10 teams
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|University of Chicago
|2
|Case Western University Reserve
|3
|Denison University
|4
|Washington University in St. Louis
|5
|Gustave Adolphe College
|6
|University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
|7
|North Central College
|8
|Kenyon College
|9
|Grinnell College
|ten
|College of Carthage
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 20 singles rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Emile Grantcharov
|Chicago
|2
|Ajay Mahenthiran
|BEER
|3
|Kael Shalin Shah
|Denison
|4
|Jacob Patterson
|Denison
|5
|Derek Hsieh
|Chicago
|6
|Jared Phillips
|Wash yourself
|7
|Ramon Vilarroig Martínez
|North Central (IL)
|8
|Ethan Green
|Denison
|9
|Michael Sutanto
|BEER
|ten
|Arjun Asokumar
|Chicago
|11
|Paulo Pocasangré
|Kenyon
|12
|Casey Hishinuma
|BEER
|13
|Vishwa Aduru
|BEER
|14
|Marco Siviero
|Gustave Adolphe
|15
|Arthur Hermange
|Augustana, IL
|16
|Alexandre González
|Kenyon
|17
|Rishil Kondapaneni
|Kenyon
|18
|Colin Scruggs
|Wash yourself
|19
|Gage Gohl
|Gustave Adolphe
|20
|Diego Maza
|BEER
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Diego Maza
|Vishwa Aduru
|BEER
|2
|Gage Gohl
|Tyler Haddorff
|Gustave Adolphe
|3
|Andrei Leonov
|Pat Otero
|Chicago
|4
|Gaurav Singh
|Colin Fox
|Wash yourself
|5
|Ethan Green
|Kael Shalin Shah
|Denison
|6
|Marco Siviero
|Josh Christensen
|Gustave Adolphe
|7
|Sahil Dayal
|Enmay Devaraj
|BEER
|8
|Derek Hsieh
|Robert Zhang
|Chicago
|9
|Ruben Giorgio
|Luc Vandonslear
|UW Whitewater
|ten
|Jacob Patterson
|Andy Mackler
|Denison
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Ranking of the top 10 teams
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Middlebury
|2
|Bowdoin
|3
|Williams
|4
|Tufts
|5
|Amherst
|6
|IRP
|7
|TCNJ
|8
|WITH
|9
|Babson
|ten
|Wesleyan
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 20 singles rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Tristan Bradley
|Bowdoin
|2
|Matt Kandel
|Williams
|3
|Julien Wu
|Middlebury
|4
|Vuk Vuksanovic
|Tufts
|5
|Dylan Walters
|Brandeis
|6
|Connor Griff
|Hamilton
|7
|Andreas Sillaste
|Amherst
|8
|Kailash Kahler
|WITH
|9
|Javier Gonzalez
|Tufts
|ten
|Noah Laber
|Middlebury
|11
|Reid Staples
|Bowdoin
|12
|Joey Barrett
|Colby
|13
|Shawn Berdia
|Williams
|14
|Jake Cohen
|Colby
|15
|Aiden Drover-Mattinen
|IRP
|16
|Karem Ozlale
|Babson
|17
|Boren Zhang
|NYU
|18
|Matthew Michibata
|TCNJ
|19
|JT Bilski
|Wesleyan
|20
|Myles Décoste
|USCGA
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Matt Kandel
|Nicholas Chen
|Williams
|2
|Tristan Bradley
|Reid Staples
|Bowdoin
|3
|Neil Epstein
|Robby Ward
|Middlebury
|4
|Andreas Sillaste
|Kobe elbow
|Amherst
|5
|Vuk Vuksanovic
|Alex Ganchev
|Tufts
|6
|Nicholas Fischer
|Sean Pesin
|Hobart
|7
|JT Bilski
|Ben Mitchell
|Wesleyan
|8
|Anson Anderson
|Tarun Korwar
|Hamilton
|9
|Aiden Drover-Mattinen
|Andy Zhu
|IRP
|ten
|Boren Zhang
|Alexander Lee
|NYU
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Ranking of the top 10 teams
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|2
|Trinity (Texas)
|3
|Red lands
|4
|Pomona Pitzer
|5
|Caltech
|6
|Chapman
|7
|Southwest (Texas)
|8
|Georges Renard
|9
|Concordia University in Texas
|ten
|University of California Santa Cruz
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 20 singles rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Advik Mareedu
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|2
|Caleb Wilkins
|Chapman
|3
|Oscar Roy
|Southwest (Texas)
|4
|Nicolas Calixto
|Red lands
|5
|Joshua Bode
|Concordia University in Texas
|6
|Jared Perry
|Trinity (Texas)
|7
|Eli Mizerski
|Georges Renard
|8
|Constantin Cedillo-Vayson De Pradenne
|Caltech
|9
|Matthew Robinson
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|ten
|Kyle McCandless
|Caltech
|11
|Ian Freer
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|12
|Anirudh Gupta
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|13
|Dominique Anderson
|Red lands
|14
|Ryan Flanagan
|Southwest (Texas)
|15
|Steven Scholz
|Concordia University in Texas
|16
|Gustavo Marcanth
|Red lands
|17
|Rafael Candelas Ruiz
|Trinity (Texas)
|18
|Andrés González
|Texas-Dallas
|19
|Daniel Wen
|Caltech
|20
|Andrew Kaelin
|College of Colorado
ITA collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Eshaan Lumba
|Matthew Feng
|Pomona Pitzer
|2
|Ian Freer
|Matthew Robinson
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|3
|Nicolas Calixto
|Yoav Nir
|Red lands
|4
|Caleb Wilkins
|Ian Jordan
|Chapman
|5
|Kyle McCandless
|Daniel Wen
|Caltech
|6
|Oscar Roy
|AshtonELLIS
|Southwest (Texas)
|7
|Loup Sudre
|Ethan Sherwood
|Cal Lutheran
|8
|Ethan Flores
|Jared Perry
|Trinity (Texas)
|9
|Eric Liao
|Ashish Dhanani
|Trinity (Texas)
|ten
|Marlon Abarca
|Jack Fanshawe
|Red lands
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://wearecollegetennis.com/2024/05/01/division-iii-mens-rankings-may-1st/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related