IPS revises many district policies, including dress code

Indianapolis Public Schools students will have more flexibility in what they can wear to school starting next school year, after the IPS school board approved a much more lenient dress code policy at the end of last week.

The dress code changes, along with some less major adjustments to policies on homework and gifted education, represent the result of the IPS board's months-long initiative to reevaluate JTS policies to to ensure greater equity, justice and cultural awareness.

Here is an overview of the policies that have been changed.

Indianapolis Public Schools Dress Code

The most significant change involved a complete overhaul of the district's dress code policy, simplifying the policy of a detailed list of 10 pages has a three page universal dress code policy.

The new policy states that students can dress and wear their hair in a way that “expresses their individuality” without fear of discipline. Previously, IPS students were limited to wearing only solid-colored shirts and pants and had to tuck in their shirts at all times.

The new policy gives parents primary responsibility for their children's clothing choices, affirming that the district is committed to racial equity in both mindset and action.

The new policy states that students must wear:

Tops (shirts with sleeves and that cover the stomach, blouses, sweaters, sweatshirts, hoodies, etc.);

Stockings (pants, shorts, skirts, dresses, etc. must be free of tears or holes and must reach the fingertips)

Shoes (closed shoes only)

Students may wear head coverings for religious purposes, but are not permitted to wear bonnets, durags, hats inside buildings, wave caps, or other similar items.

Students will not be permitted to wear items that:

Are pornographic, contain threats or encourage illegal or violent behavior such as the illegal use of weapons, drugs, alcohol, tobacco or drug paraphernalia.

Demonstrating hate speech targeting certain groups based on certain identities or displaying affiliation with a hate group.

Intentionally showing private parts. All clothing must ensure that underwear is covered.

Cover a student's face so that he or she cannot be identified (except for religious or medical purposes).

Demonstrate gang affiliation.

If a student violates any of these dress code rules, the new policy states that they will not be disciplined or removed from class unless they create a substantial disruption or pose a risk to health and safety. safety of others.

Students will not risk out-of-school suspension for violating the dress code. However, students could face a range of consequences if they are caught violating the policy repeatedly:

The first offense will result in contact with a guardian or parent and the student will be asked to cover, change or remove the non-compliant attire.

The second offense will result in a second phone call from the parent or guardian and a change directive.

The third offense will require the student and guardian to attend a restorative conference.

The new dress code will be in place next year.

IPS Homework Policy

The change in the board homework policy recognizes that students come from diverse backgrounds with different access to resources and support and that teachers should take this into account when doing homework.

Additions to the policy state that homework should never be used as a punishment and should reinforce classroom learning, not replace it.

The policy revisions eliminate specific mention of what to expect regarding homework when it comes to different grade levels.

IPS Programs for Gifted Students

New additions to the Board of Trustees Policy for Gifted Student Programs say the board will ensure the process of identifying gifted students is culturally appropriate and unbiased.

This means considering multiple sources of information when admitting students to the gifted program, including teacher recommendations, student portfolios, and parent input, in addition to standardized tests.

The policy also states that the board will provide underrepresented populations with access to gifted programs.

New reporting requirements for the demographics of students involved in the gifted program will be issued annually. At least once every three years, the district will conduct a review of the gifted program.

