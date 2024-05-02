Men's tennis begins NCAA tournament against Auburn

TUCSON, Ariz. Looking for a fourth straight year with an NCAA Tournament victory, the No. 39 Pepperdine men's tennis team takes on the No. 24 Auburn Tigers in Tucson, Ariz., Friday at 10 a.m. PT .

Admission to the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center is $5 at the door; no advance sales will take place. All matches will be broadcast live; Relevant live statistics and live streaming links can be found on the men's tennis team schedule page at pepperdinewaves.com.

If the Waves win their first-round game, they will face the winner between No. 9 seed Arizona and No. 57 Boise State, the Mountain West champion, which plays Friday at 1 p.m. The final game of the Tucson Regional is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m.

IN SEARCH OF WAVES

Throughout the season, Pepperdine worked, from taking on the challenge of a non-conference schedule, to making cross-country trips to face potential NCAA tournament teams in Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, or taking care of business in conference with a co. -West Coast Conference title in regular season.

Now the goal is simple: participate in the Super Regionals for the first time under the head coach. Adam Schaechterle who led the Waves to second-round appearances for three straight years.

Winners of eight of their last 10 matches, the Waves are effectively the third seed in the Tucson Regional based on how all four teams stack up in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association team rankings. Aside from two losses to No. 18 San Diego, which plays in College Station, Texas this weekend, Pepperdine has taken care of business against lesser teams and hopes all the work put into its grueling schedule non-conference will bear fruit against a top. -25 team.

Led by two singles players ranked in the No. 48 selection in the WCC Singles Championship of the Year and the NCAA Singles Championship. Édouard Hiver and #122 Pietro Fellin , Pepperdine has the highest-end talent to fit in with Power-5 teams and further down the roster to win games. The back half of Pepperdine's roster has been reliable, as members of the upperclassmen George Davis And Robert Shelton give Waves experience at the fifth and sixth positions, while freshmen Zach Stephens won more games than anyone on Pepperdine's roster at No. 4.

The playoffs are nothing new for Fellin, Linus Carlsson Halldin And Maxi Homberg , who are the three Pepperdine players with NCAA tournament experience last season. While Carlsson Halldin is expected to play third for Pepperdine, Homberg has been more effective as Chris Papa The doubles partner of. Homberg and Papa made their long-awaited return to the WCC tournament last week and did not disappoint, winning both doubles points in thrilling fashion.

As for the other doubles teams, the Waves have a legitimate chance to clinch the doubles point thanks to its pairs of Carlsson Halldin and Davis in first position, plus Winter and Fellin in third. The former has held the No. 1 doubles spot of late and has an ITA Fall National Championship bid under their belt, while Fellin and Winter are on a team-best seven-game winning streak. The Waves have won the doubles point in their last seven competitive doubles matches.

Historically, Pepperdine has a 2-0 advantage over Auburn in the all-time series, both at neutral sites. In the last three NCAA Tournament appearances under Schaechterle, the Waves have dropped just two singles matches.

IN SEARCH OF TIGERS

Making their 23rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the No. 24 Auburn Tigers look to stay in the postseason longer than last year, when they exited the first round with a 4-3 loss to Cornell. With a 17-11 record and a 9-8 record against NCAA Tournament teams, the Tigers have shown they can beat anyone, but they can also lose to anyone. In the regular season, they went 4-6 against ranked opponents and enter the playoffs having gone 3-3 in their last six games against ranked teams. But such is life in the SEC, which has 12 teams in the NCAA tournament.

Auburn's last two games against #34 LSU provide a pretty accurate assessment of what this week's game against the #39 Waves could look like. Although Auburn beat LSU handily on Senior Day, the Purple and Gold Tigers turned things around in the first round of the SEC Tournament by defeating the Orange and Navy Tigers 4-3.

Leading Auburn's singles lineup, Tyler Stice leads the team to No. 35 in the ITA singles rankings, while No. 61 Finn Murgett rounds out the Tigers' nationally ranked players. Stice, an Atlanta native, earned an at-large bid to the NCAA singles championship but is 13-9 in dual matches. Four of his victories are against ranked opponents. Murgett worked his way up to second after going 6-0 in third to start the season; the senior has three ranked wins under his belt and is an alternate for the NCAA singles championship. But of all the Tigers, England's Billy Blaydes leads the team with a five-game winning streak heading into Friday. He plays everywhere from second to sixth, but has recently played third.

Doubles play has been a real challenge for the Tigers, who have won the doubles point in 14 of their 28 matches. As a team, Auburn has hit .500 at the first and second positions and has a .600 winning percentage at third in doubles. Head coach Bobby Reynolds has made very little changes to the doubles pairs over the course of the season: Auburn has a highly ranked doubles team with number 20 Raul Dobai in first place, Will Nolan and Tyler Stice moved up to second position and the relatively new team. of Nicholas Heng and Billy Blaydes are 2-1 in third place.

FOLLOW: Follow @PeppTennis on Facebook and X for immediate updates, results and more. Visit pepperdinewaves.com for all information, releases and schedules.