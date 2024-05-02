Fashion
Kaley Cuocos Baby Tildy Serves Style in the Cutest Tennis Dress
Tenniscore is SO right now – just ask Zendaya, who wears fabulous tennis cuts to every premiere to promote The challengers movie. Kaley Cuoco's 1-year-old daughter Matilda “Tildy” Carmine may have nothing to promote, but she's still loving the trend. The Big Bang Theory old shared a new photo of her daughter in a tennis dress, and she's having a little dream!
“How are you!” Cuoco wrote on a photo of Tildy on her Instagram Story Today. Tildy is sitting on the floor, looking adorable as ever with a white bow on her head. She wears a blue and white striped dress by Ralph Lauren, embroidered with small white tennis rackets and completed with a small Peter Pan collar. The dress buttons all the way to the bottom and has no sleeves, showing off her adorable big baby arms. She paired it with little white shoes and she looks adorable!
Because Tildy clearly knows how cute she is, Cuoco added a pink glitter sticker to the photo that says “feel me.” She's a style icon!
It's clear that Tildy has her mom Kaley Cuoco (and dad Tom Pelphrey) wrapped around her little finger. In a new interview with Los Angeles MagazineTHE Based on the real one alum shared that she totally spoils her daughter when they fly together.
“I see people [traveling alone with a baby] and I’m impressed by them,” she told the outlet. “But I want as many people on deck as possible.” Even then, it's a case of “how many snacks you can fit in this damn diaper bag.”
She shared that Tildy's first ice cream was on a plane and she also got unlimited screen time. “His headphones are on [to] whatever she wants to watch. It’s a constant battle to keep her entertained,” Cuoco admitted. There is no shame in that! We must do everything possible to have a day of travel with children.
At least Tildy does it in style! And if you want to dress your baby like Tildy, shop adorable tennis dresses below.
Ralph Lauren Tennis embroidered knit dress and bloomers
This adorable dress is available in sizes 3 months to 24 months.
There are also several similar options on Amazon right now!
Mud Pie apron set for baby girl
Your little girl will be ready for the court in this ruffled set with a crochet hem.
adidas Girls' Active Short Sleeve Ruffle Polo Dress, Light Pink, 3T
Little ones can also try tennis style with this adorable polo dress with a ruffled skirt.
And don't forget the shoes!
Felix & Flora – Baby shoes with soft sole
These best-selling Amazon flats come in sizes 6 months to 3 years and are the perfect spring shoes!
Before you go, check out these famous kids who already have a keen fashion sense!
|
