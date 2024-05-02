Duchess Sophie's unique belted wedding guest dress pays tribute to her daughter Lady Louise





The Duchess of Edinburgh tends to favor elegant midi dresses, but that doesn't mean she's shying away from bold prints. Showing the rebellious side of her fashion sense, Sophie joined her husband Prince Edward at the royal wedding of Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg to Stéphanie de Lannoy in October 2012. While Edward opted for formal military attire, as is the custom at royal weddings, Sophie – who apparently wouldn't use a stylist: turn heads in a monochrome midi dress with a square neckline, long sleeves and a whimsical landscape print. © Mark Cuthbert/Julian Parker Sophie and Edward attended the wedding of Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg in 2012 Among the painted trees and churches were several horses, which could be a nod to the family's shared passion. Sophie has often been photographed showing off her sporty side on horseback, while her daughter Lady Louise Windsor is an experienced horsewoman who began driving a carriage at 17 after being inspired by the late Prince Philip. © Getty Sophie has long demonstrated her love of horses Speaking about their special bond in BBC One's 2021 documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Louise said: “The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving, which has been nice, but slightly scary because He invented the sport for the most part, but it's amazing to have learned directly from him and definitely brought us closer together, I think. “After a competition he would always ask how it went, his eyes would light up because he was so excited when he talked about it.” Like any sport, horse riding is not without risks; Both Louise and Sophie were injured. Sophie suffered broken and bruised ribs after falling from her horse during a hack at Windsor Great Park in 2011. © Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Louise inherited Prince Philip's passion for carriage driving The following year, his teenage daughter broke her arm after falling from her pony. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said at the time: “Lady Louise broke her left arm after falling from her pony while riding in Windsor this morning. She was treated by doctors and is is now resting at home. “The Countess of Wessex was supposed to go to Manchester today with the Earl, but naturally stayed with her daughter.” © Getty Sophie and Louise have not been deterred by their injuries in the past. The incidents clearly did not deter the royals, who literally lived up to the age-old dictum: “Get back in the saddle.” Sophie and Edward, who married in an informal wedding in 1999, are also the parents of a son called James, Earl of Wessex, whom they welcomed in 2007. You might also like WATCH: The Royals' Most Stylish Wedding Guest Outfits Ever Neither Louise nor James joined their parents for their 2012 wedding outing in Luxembourg. The couple chose to keep their young family out of the spotlight growing up, as evidenced by the fact that Louise and James only went on a few official outings. While attending Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018, where Louise acted as the bride's special attendant, Sophie was photographed without her children at Flora Ogilvy's wedding blessing in 2021. LOOK:Unconventional Royal Wedding Dresses: Princess Charlene's Blue Jumpsuit, Princess Anne's Mini Dress and More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/550161/duchess-sophie-unique-belted-wedding-guest-dress-paid-tribute-daughter-lady-louise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos