Montblanc Meisterstck is the main character, at least in Wes Anderson's latest short film





Mont Blanc celebrates 100 years of the iconic Meisterstck by giving it the lead role in a campaign directed by Wes Anderson. For its hundredth year of existence, the Meisterstck finally gets the role it deserves. He's central to the plot and premise of Wes Anderson's latest film for Montblanc, alongside esteemed actors like Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman and even the director himself. For principal photography for the German luxury house's latest campaign, Anderson took the iconic writing instrument alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names to Montblanc's fictional headquarters atop the snow-capped peaks of Mont Blanc. The fusion of two icons is revealed in the subject of the film. Shot in the distinctive Wes Anderson aesthetic that has permeated TikTok for most of the last year, the black cigar-shaped writing instrument (and its three gold rings and handcrafted gold nib ) is exalted in Anderson's equally iconic stories. Come experience Anderson's iconic eccentricities and stay to see the evolution of the Meisterstck across a century, we say. Filled with references to the origins of the house and even its recent activations, the film presents itself as a challenge, perhaps for even the most discerning Montblanc devotees, to break down and capture the many Easter eggs contained within the interior. (Hint: There might be a special library that references a special themed project that happened last year!) This is a creative collaboration like no other, as the distinctive framing and coloring of Anderson will be loaned to other campaigns and projects over the next 365 years. days of celebration of the centenary of the writing instrument. For 100 years, the Meisterstck has captured millions of stories, passing through the hands of everyday authors, creators and writers. It was finally time to make this writing icon the protagonist of the story, but we wanted to do it in a completely unexpected and surprising way. That's why we invited Wes Anderson, one of today's great storytellers, to put his own unique spin on the world of Montblanc through his inimitable storytelling and unmistakable visual identity. This is certainly a very different way for our House to present itself, and we are delighted that the world is rediscovering us in a new light, says Vincent Montalescot, director of marketing and merchandising at Montblanc. And as an epilogue, the house will organize a very special party in the heart of Los Angeles. In Anderson's style of employing an all-star cast list, expect the same celebrity treatment; as Thai actor Mew Suppasit, Singaporean Xubin and the original cast of the campaign are expected to grace the writing instrument's 100th anniversary celebration. Stay tuned to Men's Folio's social platforms for more. Once you have finished this story, click here to catch up with our April 2024 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mens-folio.com/style/montblanc-meisterstuck-is-the-main-character-at-least-in-wes-andersons-latest-short/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos