Detroit nonprofit honors sustainable fashion innovators

The average American spends a lot on clothing and fashion each year: $1,945 in 2022.

The rush to fill our closets helps us stay stylish but comes at an environmental cost: waste occurs at every stage of clothing manufacturing, accounting for up to 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to a 2020 analysis published by Nature.

There are designers, makers, and fashion executives interested in a more sustainable and responsible future for the fashion industry, and some of them are on their way to Detroit. These leaders are honored at the first ever Center for Industrial Sewing and Innovation (ISAIC) Distinction event, Thursday in downtown Madison.

ISAIC is a nonprofit based in space above Carhartt's flagship store in the Cass Corridor. She is committed to creating more U.S.-based fashion companies and making manufacturing more responsible and sustainable.

THE AWARDS CEREMONYopen to the public, will honor four fashion professionals from across the country, including a Detroiter, who have made concerted efforts to reduce waste while keeping us with new designs.

Tap into spiritual energy

Ewenique Wilson of Detroit is a 24-year-old jewelry designer honored for her commitment to excellence and lifelong learning. She decided to start creating jewelry four years ago.

After receiving positive feedback on his designs from his family, Wilson joined ISAICs. learning program and worked at Sew Great Detroit, where she learned the basics of jewelry and clothing making.

I was just like, Oh, this is the next level, Wilson said. Some of my classmates already had their own fashion lines, others were stylists…and I was just sitting there with little to no experience, coming from nothing.

Ewenique Wilson launched Uniquely Sophisticated in 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy of Ewenique Wilson

In 2022, she launched her own jewelry line, Dear Sul Kei. She says she creates jewelry that connects the wearer to their ancestors and other spiritual entities. Known in her community as Kaiaj Will, Wilson said she feels connected to her own ancestors when she makes jewelry.

Wilson says the alumni of the year award doesn't seem real.

In fact, I was chosen out of all these amazing people,” Wilson said. The sewing industry is underrated and Detroit itself is brimming with talent and potential.

Fight against waste in the use of materials

Dana Davis is vice president of sustainability, product and business strategy for Mara Hoffmanna New York-based brand founded in 2000. It will receive an award for its commitment to sustainability in the fashion industry.

Dana Davis is vice president of sustainability, product and business strategy at Mara Hoffman. Photo credit: Courtesy of Dana Davis

Davis wanted to work in fashion from a young age, and she finally found her niche when she started at Mara Hoffman in 2010. After spending five years overseeing its supply chains, she said its namesake founder had a surprise moment and wanted to change the whole business to prioritize the planet and all its inhabitants with the help of Davis.

Some of our friends lived a zero-waste lifestyle where all of their trash from a year could fit in a mason jar, Davis said. Mara came to me in 2015 and said: …We either need to close this business or figure out how to do things differently.

Davis said she analyzed the materials the company uses and figured out how to use the least amount of material for each garment to reduce waste in the company. Textile Exchange, a nonprofit organization that evaluates the environmental practices of fashion companies, listed Mara Hoffman as one of the Level 2 out of 4 in 2023which means that the company is strengthening its responsibility for sustainable development.

Davis receives the Change Clothes, Change Lives award. This is Davis' second time in Detroit. She’s excited to indulge in the city’s energy.

I find the city has a different energy than New York, Davis said. It makes me feel very entrepreneurial and community-minded, which is appealing to me.

Investing in the Little Guys

When Alexander Zar was growing up in Italy, he was cunning. He made his first pair of After ski shoes when he was 15.

He emigrated to Boston to earn his bachelor's degree in engineering and then his master's degree in business administration at the University of Pittsburgh. A few years later, he was drawn back into the world of fashion manufacturing.

I started my own facility, myself and one employee, Zar said. We taught ourselves how to make shoes and handbags and brought in Italian artisans to teach us more about the craft. Little by little, it expanded.

Alexander Zar launched La La Land Design and Production in 2005. Photo credit: Courtesy of Alexander Zar

This facility became La La Land Design & Production. Louis Vuitton hired the Zars company to start production for them, and from there, La La Land grew into a company of around 200 artisans operating in Los Angeles.

Zar said he believes investing in his employees will help his business grow. Apprentices at La La Land, the lowest level employee hired by Zar, earn $18.50 an hour, and managers earn up to $30 an hour. THE average salary of textile workers is $18 per hour.

Zar wins Manufacturer of the Year award from ISAIC. He says he hopes a big part of his legacy will be more brands investing in producing their products domestically.

“I think we lack commitment from big brands,” Zar said. They are not willing to give factories or companies like ours a chance to prove and show them that it is possible to manufacture locally. If we can improve our efficiency, we can improve our competitiveness. But this requires continuity and volume.

Zero waste design

Shelly Xu grew up in China and Japan and describes her upbringing as humble, living in a 70-square-foot house large enough to fit only a bed or a table, but not both. (Her family rearranged furniture throughout the day.) She said growing up with limited resources taught her to solve problems creatively, which helped her when she first started. SXD based in New York in 2022. One of the slogans of his company is beauty under constraint.

Xu received the Innovator of the Year award at ISAIC for his dedication to solving the problem of waste in the fashion industry. She says her business is a zero-waste business. He uses models that consume as few raw materials as possible and reuses leftover materials for other creations.

I remember thinking that all (the brands) were interested and knew that their consumers wanted more sustainable products, Xu said. But today there are many solutions. They are more expensive, they are complicated. They're really hard to scale. I started thinking about zero waste designs that could reduce the cost of fabrics on a large scale and bring them to life.

I kind of compare (the current fashion process) to almost every time you cook something, you go to the supermarket, you buy completely new ingredients, Xu said. And then whatever you have left of that dish, you throw it away. And imagine doing this for every meal. It's such a waste.

This will be Xu's first time in Detroit. She says she's excited to experience the excitement of the city while she's in town.

There is such a thirst for innovation and creativity, Xu said. I think it's so exciting, because all I know (about the city) is working with the ISAIC team so far. … I feel like there’s such a collaborative spirit to figure everything out together.