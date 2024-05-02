6 of the Best Hoka Walking Shoes for Men in 2024 | OPUMO Review





When it comes to finding the perfect blend of style, comfort and performance in footwear, Hoka men's walking shoes are in a league of their own. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Hoka has become synonymous with cutting-edge design and superior cushioning technology, making it a compelling choice for discerning men who prioritize both fashion and functionality in their shoes. Best Hoka Walking Shoes for Men Hoka Clifton 9 The ninth iteration of the award-winning Clifton franchise has launched, lighter and more cushioned than ever. By eliminating weight while adding 3mm of stack height, the new Clifton 9 delivers a revitalized underfoot experience with new responsive foam and an improved outsole design. Removing overlays and hot melts, the stripped upper has been consciously designed with a cushier heel, reflective heel panel, and a contoured tongue with a single-sided medial gusset. Hoka Clifton L Sweden A new take on the coveted Clifton franchise, this everyday iteration combines HOKA's signature cushion and geometry to deliver an incredibly lightweight ride. Built for downtime, this casual sneaker features a neutral shape adapted from the Clifton, a suede upper with pops of vibrant color, and a ventilated EVA footbed meant for all-day wear. Hoka Bondi 8 One of the most durable shoes in HOKA's range, the Bondi takes a bold step forward this season, reworked with softer, lighter foams and an all-new elongated heel geometry. Taking on an inflated effect, the rear crash pad provides an incredibly smooth and balanced ride, from heel strike to forefoot transaction. Hoka Gaviota 5 Forget what they thought they knew about stability shoes. The new stabilizing H-Frame of the Gaviota 5 has allowed Hoka to implement softer foams than ever before. Delivering inherent stability without compromising cushioning, they've paired the intuitive H-Frame base with a breathable jacquard upper, ultra-plush collar and Bondi-level cushioning to deliver that signature HOKA ride. Hoka Arahi7 Not your average stability shoe, the new Arahi 7 offers the same streamlined support as its predecessor with Hoka's patented J-Frame technology. Updated with a zone-designed flat knit upper for improved midfoot support, they've refined the fit with a plush tongue and double stretch gusset below the lace line to help alleviate migration. language. Hoka Speedgoat 5 A workhorse designed for technical trails, the Speedgoat returns with less weight and more traction than ever. A new shoe from the outsole to the laces, this trail beast is updated with Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for better grip on soft ground. Maintaining the same stack height and rocker profile, the Speedgoat 5 uses a lighter midsole compound and a more robust dual-layer jacquard mesh to inspire confidence on all terrains. What about running shoes? Alex Mitchell Alex Mitchell is a New York-born, London-based designer specializing in menswear journalism. When he's not writing for OPUMO, you can find him exploring boutique tailors, discovering hidden gems in vintage boutiques, and appreciating the artistry of well-crafted cocktails.

