Fashion
Senior wins Fashion Scholarship Fund two years in a row
Alyssa Albano, 24, has always had a passion for fashion. As a young girl, she sewed pieces of fabric onto mannequins to make little dresses.
Her passion was put on hold as she got older and busier with school. But as soon as she arrived at Lehigh, she felt her love for design return.
Going to college allowed me to be more creative again and try different styles, Albano said.
When Albano discovered the opportunity to combine her interest in fashion with her major in marketing and management through a unique scholarship, she jumped at the chance. Two years later, Albano would graduate from Lehigh as a consecutive two-time winner of the Fashion Scholarship Fund Case Study Scholarship.
According to them website, The Fashion Scholarship Fund awards more than $1.4 million in scholarships each year to help students at 72 member schools succeed in fashion industry sectors including design, merchandising, marketing analytics and commercial strategy. The subject of the case study scholarship changes every year, but it always involves students focusing on issues facing the fashion industry today.
Albano was first introduced to the Fashion Scholarship Fund in 2022 through marketing professor Nevena Koukova, who has served as the academic advisor for this scholarship for the past eight years.
Each year, Koukova visits different marketing classes and marketing club events at Lehigh to alert students about the scholarship and how they can apply.
You can be any major, as long as you have basic knowledge of marketing, business or product design, Koukova said. This scholarship allows students to learn more about the industry and see where they can fit in and what type of career might interest them.
After expressing interest in Koukova, Albano began thinking about his first product.
I felt like the topics I was learning in my classes were applicable to this case study, Albano said.
Receiving feedback from Koukova and Lehigh alumni in the marketing field, Albano worked on his first winning idea, a non-fungible token (NFT) for Lululemon. This online platform would enhance Lululemon's customer experience and create a community for shopping discounts, new releases and seasonal updates.
After winning the scholarship in December 2022, Albano attended Fashion Fund scholarship events and went to a gala to receive the scholarship, meeting many people who have worked in the fashion industry.
“I think the opportunity to network and meet people in the industry is a very valuable experience,” Albano said. I learned a lot from it, and the fact that they even let us be in a room with all these industry professionals is pretty crazy.
Albano said the support from these events encouraged her to apply again in 2023.
For the second time, she designed a color-changing fabric to promote sustainability in the fashion industry. She collaborated with a company called QR Morphosis and combined their color-changing technology with clothing products from Aerie, a store she shops at herself.
I loved researching a company I knew and shopping all the time, Albano said.
Since this was her second time participating in the application process, Albano knew the basics and was excited to get to work.
During my second project, I visited a few stores and saw that they were already taking steps to be sustainable, Albano said. Being able to add something to that was really cool.
Emma Flinchbaugh, 24, who also won the Fashion Scholarship Fund in 2023, has experienced first-hand the opportunities the scholarship has to offer.
Flinchbaugh attended the gala last year with Albano and landed an internship with Kohls after speaking to a representative. After graduation, she will return to the Kohls sales team and work with them full-time.
I wouldn’t have gotten this job without the scholarship,” Flinchbaugh said. This experience opened many doors for me and allowed me to network with people in the industry that I wouldn't have had access to before.
As for Albano, she plans to work in marketing, sales or merchandising roles with a focus on fashion.
“This case study showed me that I love fashion and want a future in it,” Albano said.
Koukova is confident that Albano will join the mentoring program after graduation and help students with their academic and professional endeavors.
(Albano is) very good at following through on her plans and everything she does,” Koukova said. She always asks for valuable feedback and seeks to incorporate suggestions. She has always been very positive and supportive of everything that happens in the marketing department.
Albano recommends that anyone interested apply to the Fashion Scholarship Fund. She said she believes even non-marketing majors like herself can apply and be successful through the program.
|
Sources
2/ https://thebrownandwhite.com/2024/05/02/senior-wins-fashion-scholarship-fund-two-years-in-a-row/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Senior wins Fashion Scholarship Fund two years in a row
- Scientists can now grow diamonds faster than Oppenheimer observed
- Xi Jinping returns to a very different Europe |
- Narendra Modi is the new Indira Gandhi, but much worse
- The Exxon-Pioneer deal is expected to be approved by the FTC, according to reports. But there is an unusual twist.
- This may be the reason why your iPhone's alarm doesn't go off when it should.
- Inauguration of roads in NTB Rp211 billion, Jokowi: not a small budget
- Scots reach semi-finals of MIAC Men's Tennis Playoffs
- 6 of the Best Hoka Walking Shoes for Men in 2024 | OPUMO Review
- PTI sit-in for Imrans exit continues
- City Barbeque set to open next week near Mall Of Georgia | Entertainment
- AppVault named Best Innovative or Emerging Technology Solution for Talent Acquisition at 2024 HR Tech Awards