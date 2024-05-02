Senior wins Fashion Scholarship Fund two years in a row

Alyssa Albano, 24, has always had a passion for fashion. As a young girl, she sewed pieces of fabric onto mannequins to make little dresses.

Her passion was put on hold as she got older and busier with school. But as soon as she arrived at Lehigh, she felt her love for design return.

Going to college allowed me to be more creative again and try different styles, Albano said.

When Albano discovered the opportunity to combine her interest in fashion with her major in marketing and management through a unique scholarship, she jumped at the chance. Two years later, Albano would graduate from Lehigh as a consecutive two-time winner of the Fashion Scholarship Fund Case Study Scholarship.

According to them website, The Fashion Scholarship Fund awards more than $1.4 million in scholarships each year to help students at 72 member schools succeed in fashion industry sectors including design, merchandising, marketing analytics and commercial strategy. The subject of the case study scholarship changes every year, but it always involves students focusing on issues facing the fashion industry today.

Albano was first introduced to the Fashion Scholarship Fund in 2022 through marketing professor Nevena Koukova, who has served as the academic advisor for this scholarship for the past eight years.

Each year, Koukova visits different marketing classes and marketing club events at Lehigh to alert students about the scholarship and how they can apply.

You can be any major, as long as you have basic knowledge of marketing, business or product design, Koukova said. This scholarship allows students to learn more about the industry and see where they can fit in and what type of career might interest them.

After expressing interest in Koukova, Albano began thinking about his first product.

I felt like the topics I was learning in my classes were applicable to this case study, Albano said.

Receiving feedback from Koukova and Lehigh alumni in the marketing field, Albano worked on his first winning idea, a non-fungible token (NFT) for Lululemon. This online platform would enhance Lululemon's customer experience and create a community for shopping discounts, new releases and seasonal updates.

After winning the scholarship in December 2022, Albano attended Fashion Fund scholarship events and went to a gala to receive the scholarship, meeting many people who have worked in the fashion industry.

“I think the opportunity to network and meet people in the industry is a very valuable experience,” Albano said. I learned a lot from it, and the fact that they even let us be in a room with all these industry professionals is pretty crazy.

Albano said the support from these events encouraged her to apply again in 2023.

For the second time, she designed a color-changing fabric to promote sustainability in the fashion industry. She collaborated with a company called QR Morphosis and combined their color-changing technology with clothing products from Aerie, a store she shops at herself.

I loved researching a company I knew and shopping all the time, Albano said.

Since this was her second time participating in the application process, Albano knew the basics and was excited to get to work.

During my second project, I visited a few stores and saw that they were already taking steps to be sustainable, Albano said. Being able to add something to that was really cool.

Emma Flinchbaugh, 24, who also won the Fashion Scholarship Fund in 2023, has experienced first-hand the opportunities the scholarship has to offer.

Flinchbaugh attended the gala last year with Albano and landed an internship with Kohls after speaking to a representative. After graduation, she will return to the Kohls sales team and work with them full-time.

I wouldn’t have gotten this job without the scholarship,” Flinchbaugh said. This experience opened many doors for me and allowed me to network with people in the industry that I wouldn't have had access to before.

As for Albano, she plans to work in marketing, sales or merchandising roles with a focus on fashion.

“This case study showed me that I love fashion and want a future in it,” Albano said.

Koukova is confident that Albano will join the mentoring program after graduation and help students with their academic and professional endeavors.

(Albano is) very good at following through on her plans and everything she does,” Koukova said. She always asks for valuable feedback and seeks to incorporate suggestions. She has always been very positive and supportive of everything that happens in the marketing department.

Albano recommends that anyone interested apply to the Fashion Scholarship Fund. She said she believes even non-marketing majors like herself can apply and be successful through the program.