Am I overreacting about my 7 year old's “spaghetti strap” dress code?

Recently, I found myself pushing back against an archaic spaghetti strap dress code that my 7-year-old daughter's teacher had implemented. It started in the morning before school, on one of our first warm days of the year. My daughter had a cute dress and cardigan hanging on a hook next to her mirror, just waiting to be worn, so I suggested she wear it to school that day. Then she told me: I am not allowed to wear this dress to school.

I was completely confused, because what could possibly be inappropriate about a Cat & Jack summer dress? She explains: Mrs. M. says that we are not allowed to wear such suspenders at school. I immediately felt anger boiling inside me. If I were a cartoon character, smoke would be coming out of my ears.

This wasn't my first encounter with the spaghetti strap dress code. I have been subjected to it more times than I can count. Currently, my family and I live in North Carolina, but I grew up in Indiana, so I'm no stranger to people who are a little culturally conservative. In fact, I still remember being humiliated by a teacher at my eighth grade graduation because I dared to wear a dress with spaghetti straps. There were a lot of things about my look that day that were worth pointing out (like, perhaps, the glittery blue eyeshadow that I had painted all the way to my eyebrows), but the straps of my dress didn't. were not part of it. It's a ridiculous line to draw, as if seeing a few extra inches of a person's shoulders is so scandalous.

It’s okay, I’ll wear something else, she told me. I tried to push away, gritting my teeth while thinking that she had the cardigan hanging there too, and that would keep the straps covered. My little rule follower shook her head and said she wanted to wear something else. I wasn't going to make her feel worse, so I let her pick out a different outfit and we continued with our morning.

But I wasn't finished with the subject. As she continued to get ready for the day, I used the messaging app to ask my daughter's teacher what was going on, thinking it was probably a case of a misunderstanding. 'a first year student and it was just a misunderstanding. I quickly received a message informing me that this was indeed the rule.

My anger only increased at this point. I firmly believe that people should be able to wear whatever they want to express themselves. Of course, there are nuances to this depending on the environment, and I'm also well aware that there are monsters. I don't let my girls wear really short shorts, mini dresses, skirts, or crop tops, no matter how cute they are. Yet, not once have I looked at a piece of clothing and said no because it had spaghetti straps, because I really don't see a problem with that.

I rarely push away my kids' teachers because I think they're the experts and I should trust them, but I just couldn't let go of this dress code. I asked Mrs. M. if this was a school-wide rule (because my daughter definitely wore spaghetti strap dresses in her kindergarten class and we never heard about it). She told me it was a district rule. Lucky for me, my husband works for the district, so I asked him to set up the dress code rules, none of which include spaghetti straps. So I continued to respond, referencing specific language in the district's dress code. At this point, the teacher gave in (or just got tired of me) and said yes, my daughter could, in fact, wear thin suspenders to class.

Later, as we were walking to school, I asked my daughter why she thought Mrs. M didn't like those kinds of suspenders. I don't know, she said with a shrug. I asked if She I thought there was something wrong with the dress or those straps, and she said no. I let him know I agreed, then told him, “It's important to follow the rules, especially at school, but when they don't make sense, it's okay to ask why they are in place. And if the rule still doesn't make sense, you can keep asking questions until you understand it, because sometimes adults will understand a rule. doesn't it makes sense, and they will change it.

Of course, she's 7, so she didn't know why I was making a big deal out of this situation. She gave me a hug and ran off to school like I hadn't accomplished anything. During this time, I felt like a million dollars. As if I had personally won a small battle for the children in my daughters' class. They wouldn't be taught that shoulders were a distraction or that it was wrong to expose them (especially on a hot day in the South).

As a mother of two girls, I have no doubt that there will be more dress code battles in my future, whether I'm fighting against them or helping to enforce them. But for now, I'll walk tall knowing that I did my very small part to end the stupid spaghetti strap rule (let's face it).

Ashley Ziegler is a freelance writer living just outside of Raleigh, North Carolina, with her two young daughters and husband. She has written on a variety of topics throughout her career, but particularly enjoys covering all things pregnancy, parenting, lifestyle, advocacy, and maternal health.