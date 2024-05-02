DaMENSCH raises INR 22 Cr from existing investors





D2C menswear brand based in Bangalore DaHUMAN has raised INR 21.62 Cr (approximately $2.5 million) in an extended Series B round from its existing investors Matrix Partners, Saama Capital, Whiteboard Capital and A91 Emerging Fund. The startups' board of directors passed a resolution last month to raise funds by issuing compulsorily convertible preferred shares to investors. The funds were raised at a post-money valuation of approximately $66 million, according to Inc42 estimates. The development was first reported by Entrackr. Fundraising comes almost two years later DaMENSCH raised $16.4 million as part of a financing round led by A91 Partners. Including the latest funding round, DaMENSCH has raised over $25 million to date. Founded in 2018 by Anurag Saboo and Gaurav Pushkar, DaMENSCH is a D2C men's lifestyle brand offering a range of loungewear and casual wear. It sells its products through its own website as well as e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. Operating revenue from D2C brands increased by 22.5% to INR 72.3 Cr in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), compared to INR 59.3 Cr in the previous financial year. Meanwhile, the net loss more than doubled from INR 26.89 Cr to INR 62.34 Cr in FY22. DaMENSCH competes with Bummer, XYXX, Free culture and dollar industries at men's innerwear segment. It is pertinent to note that a number of D2C brands have emerged in the country over the past few years in sectors such as clothing, beauty and personal care, and snacks. These young brands, supported by investor capital, are attacking historic players and trying to disrupt their respective markets. Last month, Loungewear brand D2C Secure deception INR 9.25 Cr from Gruhas collective consumer fund. According to Inc42 dataThe overall e-commerce market in India is expected to reach a size of over $400 billion by 2030. Of this, the fashion clothing and accessories segment is expected to account for $112 billion, up from over $23 billion in 2023.

