Eva Longoria is a vision in this cherry red strapless dress





As Eva Longoria knows well, you can't go wrong with a classic. Last night, the actor, director and producer shared a series of photos on Instagram of her latest timeless look: a stunning strapless dress in a vibrant cherry red tone. The bodycon dress featured a subtly corseted bodice and hugged her at the hips, creating an hourglass silhouette that ended at her ankles. There, a pair of reflective silver pointy-toe pumps took the spotlight. THE Desperate housewives alum accessorized the timeless look with gold and diamond drop earrings, a thin gold and diamond necklace, and a twisted gold ring. She also gave a nod to the flirtatious trend by styling her brunette hair into a tight ponytail tied in the middle with a thin black ribbon bow. Longoria kept her usual bombshell makeup, dark eyes, long lashes, bronzed contour and a glossy lip for a romantic look. Never say no to a red dress, she wrote in the caption of her post. Indeed, Longoria never misses an opportunity to make her entrance in a red dress. Last November at Harpers Bazaar SpainAt the 2023 Woman of the Year awards in Madrid, she turned heads in a glamorous red dress by Zuhair Murad. The asymmetrical dress featured a high leg slit and was adorned with silver metallic spheres at the waist and shoulders. She finished the look with black Santoni wedge heels, flower-shaped diamond earrings, and diamond and gold rings. Longoria also wore a striking red dress a few months earlier, at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The sexy piece was custom-made by fashion designer Tony Ward and featured sequin embellishments, a high leg slit and a dramatic ruffled train. Rosa Sanchez is the news editor at Harper's Bazaar, where she works on entertainment, fashion and culture news. Previously, she was managing editor at ABC News and, before that, managing editor of celebrity news at American Media. She has also written articles for Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a60670121/eva-longoria-cherry-red-strapless-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos