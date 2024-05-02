Downtown business opens its doors for an evening of art, music and fashion in Calexico | Featured

CALEXICO Ohh, look at that, a Calexico resident said to one of the student models who walked by in a stylish nightgown.

You are so beautiful ! the woman exclaimed. THANKS! said student Dominique Macias of Southwest High School.

Such was the scene as the gentle sounds of Mozart, model poses, mannequins and frames brimming with color filled the eyes and ears of attendees at what may be the first Garlans Art, Music and Fashion Evening on Tuesday April 30 in Calexico.

The event, hosted by Garlans Store, a longtime staple of downtown Calexico businesses, saw dozens of artworks, musicians and interested art enthusiasts come together to support at the both local student artists and local businesses.

We decided to have it because there is so much talent here locally in the schools, and we feel like sometimes it's not recognized, said Myrna Rodriguez, Garlans store manager, so we decided to have it. decided to do a little community outreach and invite Calexico and Southwest High, and of course the Southwest Orchestra.

The event saw approximately 61 student artworks on display, the majority from Calexico High School, from two art classes. Approximately 15 musicians from the Southwest High School Chamber Orchestra serenaded the store's customers with a variety of classic song selections and movie soundtracks. Two students also wore different outfits throughout the event, walking around the store in various fashionista outfits and dresses.

We also donated mannequins for the fashion portion of the event, and the students decorated them, Rodriguez added.

Ramirez said the store held the event to support local students who are artists, as well as to revitalize Calexico's downtown business district due to recent “changes” occurring as a result of the COVID pandemic .

I see the students are very excited, she said. For example, this (decorated) mannequin in front of me was created by a student with special needs. She came here with her mother and she was very excited to talk about her work and explain what it was about.

Just seeing what the students are trying to express and express with their art is just fantastic, Rodriguez said. Even though some students came in a little later because of exams and they're getting ready for grad night and things like that, we appreciate their efforts because they were ready to be here today.

Art teachers from both participating schools agreed, saying the event allowed their students to showcase their art, but also helped them feel part of the community through the store and the support of its customers.

Usually, local businesses don't open their doors like this, said Eddie Schiffer, an art teacher at Calexico High School.

Schiffer said that in the past his art students had an average of two art exhibitions per year, while this 2023-2024 school year his students have had eight art exhibitions, thanks in part to local venues like the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center and the opening of the Camarena Memorial Library. their doors to student artistic events.

(The community) is starting to open up more and communicate more with the students saying… 'We're all part of the community, so let's bring you and your work and your parents.' They are very inclusive, Schiffer said.

(These kinds of events) just open up more opportunities, the art teacher said. The more showcases they can do, the better for them. This somehow opens up their self-esteem.

Schiffer also said people supporting art without the community have helped students, pointing to a recent art show where his students were able to sell 23 pieces of art, when typically one to two sales of works of art represent a lot.

So they sell their work, they gain some self-esteem, they go out and bring their families and expose their art to the community, so it's all good, Schiffer said. This allows them to close the loop. The community benefits and they benefit from it too.

Jackie Pleitez, an art teacher at Southwest High School, agreed.

It's a great opportunity for my students to show off their hard work and show it to people, and they're very excited and like, “Oh my God, they're going to see our artwork,” she said. said.

As an artist myself, we cover ourselves behind our art and I get all the shy (students) and we let the art speak for itself, Pleitez said. (Through these types of events) students can truly express their thoughts and feelings through their art.

I get all the shy ones, but when they see the support from the community…they get that positive reinforcement and they get all excited. It really strengthens them and motivates them to keep doing it, she said.

Pleitez said she was happy that students in her advanced art class participated because many of them want to become artists or art teachers in the future.

I just give them a theme and they work and let their creativity guide them,” Pleitez said. It's magnificent… for the students, in the end, to produce these beautiful pieces.

The many smiles on the students' faces when they were thanked for their participation or had their photos taken near their artwork, attested to the success of the event.

Garlans co-owner Robert Gronich said the store will look to host similar events at the store in the future.

I'm very excited when they call us and ask us to do a little collaboration with the community, Pleitez said.