Cher says she doesn't date men her age because they're dead





Photo: Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Cher has long been known for her astute comments on men's statements such as Men Aren't Necessities, They're Luxuries and the Absolute Hall of Famer. Mom, I'm a rich man. Luckily, she picked up the topic during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Cher, 77, is currently dating music producer Alexander AE Edwards, 38. Although she hasn't spoken explicitly about their relationship, she has given some insight into why she prefers to date younger men. Men my age or older, now they're all dead, she told Hudson, adding that older men were always terrified to approach me and younger men were the only ones who do it. [did.] Cher is technically correct: The average life expectancy for men in the United States is 76.33 years, according to the World Bank. data. By my calculations, that means at least half the people his age are dead. Meanwhile, Cher and Edwards have been together for at least a year and a half; she first confirmed the romance in a Tweeter responding to a fan who asked if Edwards was her new man after she shared a blurry photo of him. She's certainly not the first older celebrity to have a significantly younger partner. I guess in this way, Cher really is a rich man. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

