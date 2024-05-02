Men's Golf Takes First Place at Rancho Santa Fe/The Farms Golf Club Regional





Arizona State will return to Cali May 13-15 for a chance to win another NCAA men's golf regional tournament. The Pac-12 champion Sun Devils are the regional top seed in the 14-team Rancho Santa Fe field hosted at the Farms Club, with West Coast Conference champion University of San Diego as host. ASU will be joined by Washington, Oklahoma, California, Oklahoma State, North Florida, Chattanooga, South Florida (AAC champion), West Virginia, Kansas, Wright State (Horizon League champion), Seton Hall (Big East champion) and Winthrop (Big Champion of the South). ASU has won back-to-back regional championships, is under 97 in that span and has won or tied an NCAA regional title nine times. ASU tied with Arizona in 1991 and with New Mexico in 1998. It won the title in 1995, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2016, 2022 and 2023. SUN DEVIL MEN’S REGIONAL GOLF TITLES 2023: Las Vegas, Nevada

2022: Stockton, California

2016: Albuquerque, New Mexico

2009: Daly City, California

2001: Corvallis, Oregon

1999: Tucson, Arizona

1998: Tempe, Arizona (those)

1995: Albuquerque, New Mexico

1991: Albuquerque, New Mexico (tie) Most consecutive seasons advancing through NCAA regionals, top active streaks:@TexasMGolf16@OU_MGolf12@VandyMGolf9@sundevilmgolf8@UNCmensGolf6 Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) May 1, 2024 THE FORMAT Six 54-hole regional tournaments will take place from May 13 to 15. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not part of these teams will compete in each of the three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not part of these teams. The top five teams and lowest ranked individuals not on these teams from each region will advance to the finals. STRANGE NOT TO SEE GRAYHAWK IN THIS NEXT SENTENCE The team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 24-29 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Texas is the host institution for the 2024 championships. AS SEEN ON TV ????@GolfChannel had great praise for @SunDevilMGolf during the NCAA Regional Selection Show ?? pic.twitter.com/Sk3uOtpwRW Sun Devil Men's Golf (@sundevilmgolf) May 1, 2024 REGIONAL HOSTS University Club of Baton Rouge, Louisiana (LSU)

Finley Golf Club Chapel Hill, NC(North Carolina)

Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex West Lafayette, Indiana (Purdue)

The Farms Golf Club Rancho Santa Fe, California (San Diego)

Stanford Golf Course Stanford, California (Stanford)

University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas (Texas) REIGNING CHAMPION Florida is the defending national champion after winning its fifth national championship. The Gators defeated Georgia Tech 3-1 in the 2023 national championship game at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. LAST YEAR IN LAS VEGAS ASU emerged victorious in record-breaking fashion by four shots to win the 2023 NCAA Las Vegas Regional Championship, shooting 21-under 267 (65-67-67-68=267) to edge No. 8 Stanford by two blows. ASU shot 59 under (262-276-267=805) for the tournament led by Preston Summerhays' magnificent round of 16, while Josele Ballester's And Michael Mjaaseth rounds of 67 put them in the top 10 at Bear's Best Las Vegas. The final round of 59 under set the NCAA playoff record as well as the Pac-12 record previously set by USC in 2005 at 54 under. It marked the team's ninth regional victory, tying Texas for second all-time and the second straight year ASU had won a regional title after winning the 2022 Stockton Regional by ten strokes. . It was the 58th time the program reached the national championship, tied for the most in the Pac-12. Notched an NCAA Regional win in 2022 The Sun Devils men's golf team convincingly qualified for the 2022 NCAA Championship with a victory at the Stockton Regional. The Sun Devils shot 38-under 826 (279-276-271) and all four players who competed each day finished among the best. 10. All American David Puig — who missed the first round while returning from a back injury — wasted no time in proving he was back at 8 under in his two rounds (69-67). Mason Andersen tied for second with 10-under 206 (70-68-68), while freshman Joséle Ballester tied for sixth at 8-under 208 (68-69-71). First-year student Preston Summerhays (72-70-67) and senior Cameron Sisk (69-71-69) tied for tenth at 7-under 209. REGIONAL FINISHES SUN DEVIL MEN UNDER MAT THURMOND 2023: 1st/Las Vegas, Nevada

2022: 1st/Stockton, California

2021: T-2nd/Albuquerque, New Mexico

2019: T-2nd/Stanford, California

2018: 5th/Raleigh, North Carolina

2017: 5th/Austin, Texas COACHTHURMOND REGIONAL NOTE:Coach Thurmond reached the NCAA Championship in all six chances at ASU. Since becoming head coach in 2002, his teams have appeared in the NCAA Championship in 18 of his 21 seasons, missing only in 2016, 2011 and 2007. REGIONAL NOTE:The 2024 regional competition marked only the sixth time ASU has competed in an NCAA regional competition in the Pacific Time Zone in 14 years (2010 to present). He won the LasVegas Regional in 2023, the Stockton Regional in 2022, tied for second at Stanford in 2019, second at San Diego in 2015 and fifth at Tempe in 2013. SUN DEVIL MEN'S GOLF REGIONAL FINISHES

2023: 1st/Las Vegas, Nevada

2022: 1st/Stockton, California 2021: T-2nd/Albuquerque, New Mexico

2019: T-2nd/Stanford, California

2018: 5th/Raleigh, North Carolina

2017: 5th/Austin, Texas

2016: 1st/Albuquerque, New Mexico 2015: 2nd/San Diego, California

2014: 6th/Columbia, Missouri.

2013: 5th/Tempe, Arizona

2012: DNC

2011: T-4e/Erie, Colorado

2010: T-4th/Atlanta, Georgia

2009: 1st/Daly City, California 2008: 8th/Bremerton, Washington

2007: T-3rd/Tempe, Arizona

2006: T-3rd/Tucson, Arizona

2005: T-4e/Stanford, California

2004: 4th/Sunriver, Oregon

2003: T-5e/Seattle, Washington

2002:20/Albuquerque, New Mexico

2001: 1st/Corvallis, Oregon 2000: T-6/Fresno, California

1999: 1st/Tucson, Arizona

1998: T-1st/Tempe, Arizona 1997: 2nd/Santee, California

1996: 2nd/Stanford, California

1995: 1st/Albuquerque, New Mexico 1994: 2nd/Tucson, Arizona

1993: 2nd/Provo, Utah

1992: 2nd/Tucson, Arizona

1991: T-1st/Albuquerque, New Mexico 1990: 3rd/Las Cruces, New Mexico

1989: 2nd/El Paso, Texas SUN DEVILS AS NCAA REGIONAL CHAMPIONS

Jon Rahm 2016 and 2015

Jesper Kennegard, 2009

Ben Alvarado, 2007

Matt Jones, 2001 (shared)

Jeff Quinney, 1999

Paul Casey, 1998

