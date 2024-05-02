How to Channel the Bridgerton Look in Your Fashion

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more. Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more.

Bridgerton finally returns with its highly anticipated third season.

Fans of the series are desperate to find out how Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colins' (Luke Newton) love story will continue to flourish and what drama will unfold in the tone.

However, another much-discussed feature of the series has to be the new season's costumes. Since appearing on our screens in 2020, Regency fashion and its influences have found their way into our modern wardrobes in a variety of ways, and this trend is only set to grow this summer.

The show's costume designer, John Glaser, said this season's sartorial references came from the 1960s and cinema icons such as Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly.

We find these looks to be classic and a good starting point to expand in different directions. During this season we also went into the 1970s to expand it further, he said.

While whimsical, timeless dresses are bound to remain, injections of slightly more modern styles mean it's easier than ever to channel the Bridgerton look into your everyday wardrobe. Here's how to do it.

Corsets with everything

The easiest and most authentic way to channel the Bridgerton look is to invest in a series of sophisticated corsets. Although it can sometimes have a lingerie feel, there are many ways to wear a corset to achieve a chic and timeless look.

Opt for a long-sleeved or loose-fitting corset top to get the Bridgerton shape without feeling too revealed. You can also layer your corset under cardigans or jackets, or counteract the tighter shape with a loose, flowing skirt that will create a unique yet comfortable silhouette.

Abstract patterns

This season we decided to make the costumes look like a painting, says Glaser. We looked at old paintings, new paintings; there are no hard edges, no hard lines, and we used a lot of shadows to make it look like a Matisse painting.

The costumes have a fuzzy quality to them, so if you look at the fabrics there are a lot of patterns, but you're not really sure what the pattern is.

Consider the type of patterns you usually opt for and look for slightly softer, more abstract alternatives for the upcoming season. If you tend to avoid prints altogether, introducing a soft color gradient into your look is an easy way to try the look.

Plunging takeoffs

Plunging necklines may not be to everyone's taste, but they're quintessentially Bridgerton. If you prefer to have a little more coverage on a daily basis, you can wear a base layer and wear it with a low-cut corset or structured top to achieve the look in a less intimidating way.

If you're opting for a plunging dress or jumpsuit, a simple tee layered underneath makes the look more wearable for any occasion without cramping the silhouette or fit.

Soft color palettes

The colors we used are a little softer than season 1 and a lot softer than season 2, says Glaser. This palette of seasons appears in the form of a small blur, like in a painting, with soft interludes of colors.

Pastels and lighter shades are always on trend for spring and summer, so this is one of the easiest Bridgerton looks to pull off. Baby blues, lilac, pink, and white have been heavily featured in women's clothing so far, so we expect even softer versions of these shades to appear throughout season three .

Introduce slightly bolder colors, like pink and purple, by pairing them with neutral hues that will help soften the look and create the painted blur Glaser is looking for.

Mix textures

There's no shortage of textures in Bridgerton cabinets, which is what makes their look so remarkable. Instead of sticking to just one, try mixing and matching different tactile fabrics to master the look.

Pair lace sleeves with ribbed pants or a tulle skirt with a velvet top to make a Regency statement. It's also an easy way to channel style without investing in new wardrobe items that might not have longevity in your capsule wardrobe.

You can also use one of Glaser's styling tips and layer different fabrics and textures to create an unusual and unexpected finish.

He says: Instead of using a single layer of fabric, we use up to five layers of fabrics you would never use on their own, fabrics you would never look at, fabrics that don't look d period, but by superimposing them, it gives a blurred effect and the effect of a painting.

Bridgerton season 3 arrives on Netflix on May 16.