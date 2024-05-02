Bonobos Costume Review 2024





When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission.



The benefits of custom men's clothing are undeniable, but custom construction, attention to detail and perfect fit tend to require long wait times and high prices. If you're looking for something with a sleek fit that requires no fuss (and won't cost you several thousand dollars), I recommend taking a look Bonobos specifically, the Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suitwhich is a great option under $700 with a ton of fit options. Costumes have long been part of the Bonobos catalog, but the Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suit is my favorite version at the moment. We've named Bonobos as one of the best brands for comfortable workwear for men, so it's no surprise that they know how to make suits well. Besides comfort, Jetsetter suits are winners for their overall fit, convenience when ordering, and price. The suit jacket is available in three fits (slim, athletic and standard) and the suit pants are available in five fits (tailored, slim taper, slim, athletic and classic). You can choose from six neutral colors, from gray to black to navy blue. Although not completely bespoke, customizable options are very convenient and can make a huge difference in getting a suit that suits your body shape and style preferences. What does it feel like to wear

Amir Ismaël/Business Insider



I ordered the Jettsetter slim fit suit in light navy blue. I opted for a 38R for the jacket, and for the pants, I opted for 31×30. I was happy to see that Bonobos offers different inseam lengths for pants (off-the-rack suits usually have a very long inseam that requires a trip to the tailor), although shorter options like inseams of 29 inches would be good for people. opt for a cut above the ankle. I paired the suit with one of our picks for the best white shirts for men and a silk tie. The suit arrived two days after I placed my order, which is much faster than any custom option I've ever worn. The suit fits me almost perfectly, and although there are slight changes that I would have made if it was a tailor-made garment for example, very slightly shorter sleeves to show off my shirt more white, I have nothing to complain about. with the look or cut. I've tried other ready-to-wear suits in the past, but they still required too many alternations to wear as is, which ultimately defeated the purpose of choosing a suit of ready-to-wear. This one got me a ton of compliments and everyone was surprised to learn that I didn't understand anything about the custom suit.

The inside of the jacket has labels indicating its size, 38R, and slim fit. Amir Ismaël/Business Insider



The essential Buying a costume doesn't have to be difficult and Bonobos is proof. Considering it took me less than 10 minutes from start to finish to choose a suit, including color, size and fit, I couldn't ask for more from a ready-to-wear suit. If you're short on time, simply hate lengthy shopping experiences, or your budget doesn't allow for a fully custom suit, the Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suit is one of the best options available.



face mask coverage with thoughtful recommendations based on CDC guidelines, expert opinions and its own testing.

During his tenure at Insider, Amir previously handled coverage of today's deals and worked as a generalist writing hundreds of reviews ranging from phone cases and headphones to sheets and blenders, and also covered major shopping holidays including Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday. , and Cyber ​​Monday.

Before joining the Insider Reviews team in 2017, he worked as a freelance writer for Complex Sneakers and Sole Collector, where he contributed daily sneaker news and release dates, feature articles, and interviews with artists, designers and athletes. Amir graduated from William Paterson University in 2015 with a degree in journalism and public relations.

Say hello to Amir at [email protected] or on Instagram @amirjismael.

Learn more about how our expert team tests and reviews products at Insider here.

Learn more about how we test style and beauty products.“/>



