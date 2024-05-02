Defining the future of fashion with AI





People want to instantly experience the fashion they see, online and IRL. Redro transforms fashion in real-time into shoppable looks powered by AI. Redro launches a cutting-edge tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to redefine how trendsetters and fashion enthusiasts discover and explore fashion and style. LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2024–(BUSINESS FEED)–In a revolutionary move that is reshaping the front end of fashion retail, a team of seasoned leaders in fashion, venture capital, technology and marketing has unveiled its latest release: Redro . An AI platform that transforms visuals into style advice and shoppable designer content, aiming to guide fashion enthusiasts in finding the right style, powered by non-judgmental, fashion-savvy AI. The team behind Redro recognizes that people want to shop with visuals and do it instantly. The discovery tool offers a new retail platform that serves as both a personalized retail experience and a personal stylist, solving the front end of fashion retail in the age of artificial intelligence. “With Redro, we are not just introducing a tool; we are introducing a revolution in the fashion industry,” said Elijah Kim, CEO of Redro.ai. “Our platform does more than just suggest styles, it understands them, leveraging AI to make fashion more accessible and personalized than ever.” Designers want to monetize their sense of style with as little effort as possible. As part of the retail experience, creators can monetize their content seamlessly and automatically with intelligent AI capabilities. The convergence of AI-driven user experience and the integration of inspiring human-made content is another step in the right direction to create the future of e-commerce. Combining decades of experience with a bold vision for the future, Redro represents a bold leap toward an AI-driven user experience for those seeking original fashion for every occasion. Key features of Redros include: Upload any fashion/clothing image and shop the look instantly.

Use your phone's camera to take photos of street styles you encounter IRL (i.e. during fashion week), store windows, magazines, or even yourself., and immediately start shopping or creating new looks!

Shop looks from designers/influencers (verified designers simply upload their look and Redro AI makes it instantly shoppable for everyone in the app).

Focus on your wardrobe favorites and generate new looks by visualizing them with our generative AI. Redro is here to transform the way you explore, shop and celebrate fashion. Let's go. For more information about the Redro app, please visit https://redro.ai or find it on the App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/redro-ai/id6479206357 The story continues Redro: Experience fashion as it happens, with the power of AI. The team behind Redro: Elie Kim is a visionary entrepreneur with a rich history in the fashion industry. Its innovative approach attracted the attention of industry giants, leading to the acquisition of the FATE (Fashion, Art, Tech, Entertainment) platform by the prestigious Boston Consulting Group (BCG). With a focus on sustainability, inclusiveness and creativity, Elijah is shaping the future of fashion for a new generation of consumers. Roel De Jong presents itself as a recognized pioneer in the fields of fashion, technology and media with over two decades of experience. . Distinguished by his exceptional thought leadership, Roel was selected by the Gucci Group for a global educational initiative, sharing his deep expertise in storytelling in the digital domain. Its collaborations with leading brands like Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger (PVH), Footlocker and the CFDA have not only highlighted, but elevated its revolutionary content technologies to commerce. Temoc Gonzalez is a pioneering force at the intersection of fashion, technology and digital marketing, with a distinguished career spanning more than two decades. With a multicultural background, he brings a valuable perspective to his projects, making him a sought-after collaborator for brands wanting to authentically connect with diverse audiences. He co-founded Sincerely Jules and Shop Sincerely Jules in 2007 and has led branding and social media campaigns for notable brands such as Casamigos Tequila, Paige Denim, Anine Bing, RTA and Raquel Allegra. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502423401/en/ Contacts For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Temoc Gonzalez

Marketing director

[email protected]

323-384-3282

