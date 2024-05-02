Fashion
Zendayas' Met Gala dress hasn't even been made yet
Zendaya's stylist shared a shocking update on her dress that hasn't even been made yet.
Considering the highly anticipated event is only four days away, cutting it would be an understatement, but Law Roach doesn't seem that fazed. In an interview with The New York Times shared on Thursday, May 2, the actress, stylist and longtime collaborator, said the look wouldn't be adjusted until Saturday, two days before the Monday, May 6 gala.
I didn't see Zendaya's dress! he told the outlet. We did two press tours Dunes 2 And Challengers and make two Vogue blankets. The dress isn't even made. They won't return until Saturday.
The 27-year-old actress will make her return to the steps of the Met after a five-year hiatus. The last time she attended the event was in 2019, when she leaned into the Camp theme with a bright Cinderella ballgown by Tommy Hilfiger.
She made her Met Gala debut in 2015 in a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-print dress, inspired by the 2015 theme, China: Through the Looking Glass.
During an April 23 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark Zendaya admitted the Met Gala was both exciting and “terrifying.”
“Going up the steps is very intimidating, and I haven’t been back there in maybe four or five years,” she said. “So this is my first time back at the Met in a while.”
Zendaya also spoke about creating characters with Roach, who she has worked with since she was 14 years old.
“It’s fun in the sense that I like to think of fashion as a form of creativity,” she explained. “Even on press tours, it's a way to continue the creativity of the film. … I just like creating characters, because at the end of the day, sometimes doing this for a living seems a little weird to me and awkward and I'm kind of a shy, introverted person, so I can create these characters 'I'm that woman today who's wearing a green suit.' You play that character for a day and clothes can do that for you.”
Fans haven't been given any hints as to what Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala look might entail, but based on her previous looks, it's sure to be stunning.
The theme for this year's Met Gala is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and the dress code is The Garden of Time, inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name.
Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The Costume Institute's coordinated exhibition will feature approximately 250 objects, including 15 significant pieces, such as an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ballgown, which spans more than 400 years of history.
THE Euphoria The star has already walked the red carpet this year. During press tours for both Dune: part two And Challengers, the star committed to dressing to a theme. At the London premiere of Dune, she wore a futuristic Mugler robot suit from 1995, with butt-baring cutouts, a tight look that, she later admitted, made her giddy.
Her tennis-inspired looks for Challengers the events were just as memorable. From chic white tennis shoes to stiletto heels with tennis balls drilled into the heels, Zendaya has had no shortage of jaw-dropping moments on the red carpet.
