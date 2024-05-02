Fashion
SAG-AFTRA and WGA Support Models and Fashion Workers Act
After waging their own historic union battles with studios last year, SAG-AFTRA and WGA are throwing their weight behind the Fashion Workers Act, which addresses abusive working conditions in the modeling industry and is being passed by the New York State Legislature.
In a memorandum of support, consulted by Variety, SAG-AFTRA wrote that it “firmly believes that all creative workers should be protected by the law.” The union which represents 35,000 actors, artists and broadcasters and shares some overlap with the modeling industry added: “Unfortunately, workers in the fashion industry – many of whom are young women – often enjoy few protections and are also vulnerable to all forms of abuse. , ranging from economic exploitation to trafficking. The Fashion Workers Act would ensure that New York's models are protected from abuse.
Likewise, the Writers Guild of America East also offered a memorandum of support imploring lawmakers in Albany to enact changes. The WGAE, which brings together 7,500 writers working in film, television, news, podcasts and online media in the state, noted that “New York is home to a $10 billion fashion industry, and it is our state's responsibility to protect models and others. exploitation fashion workers. The union added: “While the fashion industry may present a glamorous facade, it is never fashionable to take advantage of workers. »
The Fashion Workers Act, championed by the advocacy group Model Alliance, would close a legal loophole that allows modeling agencies to skirt labor laws in New York, the epicenter of the multibillion-dollar industry. Currently, modeling agencies have no fiduciary duty to act in their clients' best interests as a Hollywood talent agency must and are not required to provide their clients with copies of contracts or often questionable expenses that they deduct from their income. They also have no obligation to protect the health and safety of their models, many of whom are minors and traveling alone to the United States from countries where English is not spoken. Models also have no protection against their images being scanned and used in AI-generated campaigns. Long working hours are common and paid overtime is rare. The work climate is often described as predatory. Several of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were role models.
In 2023, the New York Senate passed the bill, but the Assembly never passed the Fashion Workers Act before the end of the legislative session. The Model Alliance, backed by bipartisan support, reintroduced the bill earlier this year.
Ashley Grace, actress and wife of Topher Grace, recently joined the Model Alliance after presenting his own story. In 2008, when she was 19, a prominent photographer sexually assaulted her during a test photo shoot, according to a lawsuit she filed in November. She believes her abuse could have been avoided if the Fashion Workers Act existed.
“Ashley knew the photographer wasn't lying when he said he could make or break her career – a career that had never been in Ashley's hands,” Grace's attorney, Ann Olivarius, said. from the McAllister Olivarius law firm. “As long as models are legally treated as a disposable class of workers, with no rights and little opportunity to control their own careers, dependent on the whims of their agency and the goodwill of photographers, models will be vulnerable to abuse.”
Alyssa Sutherland, who started as a model before becoming an actress and a SAG-AFTRA member, recently traveled to Albany to meet with lawmakers, share her experience and detail the stark differences between the two worlds.
“I was a model for 15 years before turning to acting, and during that time I lived in constant fear. I never felt safe,” says Sutherland. “My agency dictated my life: cramming nine girls into a small two-bedroom apartment, treating everything I borrowed as an advance with an additional 5% interest, and cutting myself off from the opportunity to make money because 'They told me I had to lose. weight.”
Sutherland, who played Queen Aslaug in the hit TV series “Vikings” and protested during last year's SAG-AFTRA strike, adds: “When I became an actor, I was shocked by the difference in the way I was treated. As an actor, I feel respected, whether on set or when negotiating a contract. And if ever a problem arises, I have a safety net: my talent manager, my agent, and my lawyer are all on my side and value my emotional and physical safety.
For Sara Ziff, founder and executive director of Model Alliance, the model's struggle is closely linked to that of the actor who seeks to improve the protection of his work. Many actors began their careers as models, and some of Hollywood's #MeToo accusations centered on figures like Brett Ratner and Russell Simmons, who allegedly preyed on models. Ziff, which used New York's Adult Survivors Act lookback window to file a lawsuit against former Miramax/Disney executive and Weinstein friend Fabrizio Lombardo, models suffer “behind a veil of glamor and of prestige”.
“The lack of oversight within the fashion industry places our workforce of predominantly young and female models behind others when it comes to basic workplace protections,” says- She. “This union struggle, like any other, draws its strength from unity. The Model Alliance is grateful to have SAG-AFTRA and WGAE behind us, and we look forward to building worker power across all industries together.
