Do people who post “flirty” fashion articles understand the implications? This ASU student doesn't think so

In a world of ever-changing fashion micro-trends, the so-called coquette aesthetic has been a mainstay of social media for years.

Audrey Treon is a fashion student at Arizona State University and she recently wrote a Substack article about the trend.

As she told The Show, she thinks there's more to the story than ruffles, bows and lace.

Amber Victoria Singer/KJZZ Audrey Tréon

Complete conversation

AUDREY TRÉON: I was on TikTok a lot, probably too much. And I saw these girls posting these things, clothes from places like Brandy Melville or Shein, which are two pretty notorious fast fashion brands. And these would be, in quotes, flirtatious pieces. And that just caught my attention because I didn't know if they realized the dark origins of it. Maybe they did, maybe not.

SAM DINGMAN: Well, before we get into that part, first give us a description of what you mean by “flirty” as a style.

TREON: I see it as you know, the aesthetic of lace and pink, really ribbons and a very innocent childhood. And I don't think it's necessarily bad, but it's defined in conjunction with terms like Lolita and Nymphet, which literally mean like older men attracted to younger women. And that's really where I kind of disagree with it because it's not as basic as I like clothing. It has a deeper meaning and context.

DINGMAN: Are these the darker implications of the term or style that you think some of the people posting may not be aware of?

TREON: Yeah, absolutely. You know, if I see a video on TikTok depicting Coquette, there's a good chance the book “Lolita” is in the spotlight as well as a sexualized cover of the book. And I think it's this confusion of the two, of people not really understanding what the book is actually about. It's not a romance, it's not a sweet love story. It is …

DINGMAN: Sexual abuse.

TREON: Yeah. Yeah. But I think people like to look at the positive aspects of it and be interested in the aspects of childhood. You know, reconnecting with your childhood and something very special and very intimate and taking those things and using them in a flirtatious way. But it's difficult in my mind to separate the two in the context of the book.

DINGMAN: Another provocative argument you make in this article is that you write that someone dressing flirtatiously is a feminist act of reclaiming femininity. In doing so, they are somehow affirming the idea that there is a male gaze, which books like “Lolita” helped create. They affirm the idea of ​​a female gaze to counteract the impact of the male gaze. But you write that the female gaze does not exist. Tell me why you feel this way.

TREON: I think that, as dark as it is, the male gaze exists because we live in a patriarchy. And there's a great quote from Margaret Atwood that says that trying to deny the existence of the male gaze through the female gaze means that there is a male gaze. If that makes sense, there's no way to separate the two.

DINGMAN: To affirm the female gaze, we must first recognize the unfortunate primacy of the male gaze.

TREON: Yeah.

DINGMAN: Well, one of the things I find interesting about this in your article is that you write about how participating in this aesthetic on social media from a fashion perspective could be seen through the lens of feminism. That would be a possible interpretation of what people are doing here. But you seem to be a little skeptical about this.

TREON: Yeah, I think when it comes to fast fashion and what I've seen in the media that's been shown to me about Coquette, it's fast fashion races. And I think it's a little hypocritical to say I want my childhood back and then I take a $500 trip to Brandy Melville. All the people who made these clothes don't have their childhood because they're in factories, they're in sweatshops.

DINGMAN: Another element of the flirtatious tendency is therefore the phenomenon of “bowing”. Tell us what it is to bow.

TREON: It's the simple act of putting a little bow on everyday objects. This can become very comical in nature. I mean, I saw a photo of a bow on a cow, with the hashtag #coquette.

DINGMAN: Yeah, I mean, it's very funny. Like you said, you see people putting bows on croissants, on pickles, on toilets, all sorts of hilarious things. Do you think there is a feminist or political valence to these positions?

TREON: In fact, I do. I don't know if everyone who does it has that motivation behind it, but the way I see it, I almost see it as camp, like, I'm going to take the oppression that's been inflicted on me. by the patriarchy and make it boring and uncomfortable, for lack of better words too.

You know, it's something that's been forced on you, like wearing a bow, and then you're going to say, no, I'm going to put a bow on a cow and see how you like it. Somehow reassert your power in an almost comical and ironic way.

DINGMAN: Oh that's interesting. So it's, it's almost like, all right, if you think putting bows on it sexualizes things, I guess that means you're attracted to croissants or cows or toilets. It's an interesting interpretation. It's an interesting interpretation. You're a fashion student, if I'm not mistaken.

TREON: Yes I am. I am currently on the path to fashion design. I would love to be a designer. I would also like to continue writing. It's like one of my goals to write for a fashion magazine. So I would love to combine the two. I work on both.

DINGMAN: So let's say you end up going the design route. Has the aesthetic of coquette, something that appeals to you as a designer or your experience writing about it, and given all its intellectual and philosophical underpinnings, made you feel like it is something you would want to stay away from?

TREON: You know, I think after writing about it, I'm actually more inclined to design with it, weirdly. There are two of my favorite designers. One is Simone Rosa and the other is Sandy Liang. They are both very well known for using a lot of bows. And I think there are many good examples of young girls being portrayed in a way that doesn't mean they're mistreated.

Like for example the films of Sophia Coppola, Marie Antoinette, it has become a cult classic and many girls love it because it represents their childhood in a pure and complex way. But whoever does it does not imply abuse. I think there's a way of doing it that's complex, that talks about infantilization, but that also talks about feminism and that also talks about the joy that people feel when they get dressed, and I think that that It's just that there's a way to combine all of that and then send it out into the world and let the consumer decide.

